超級盃／生涯第3度捧MVP 馬霍姆斯：為隊友感到驕傲

超級盃更新／25：22 酋長隊贏了49人隊 衛冕成功

近期活動

紐約訊

02月13日（週二）:

● Flushing Library Chinese Calligraphy Classroom

中國書法基礎課程（線下）

02月13日（週二）晚上6點至7點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rb.gy/urboku

● Stomp, Clap & Sing with Vivian Fang Liu

與 Vivian Fang Liu 一起踩節拍、拍手、唱歌（線下）

02月13日（週二）上午10點30分至11點30分

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library

https://rb.gy/x6lv6u

02月14日（週三）:

● Lunar New Year Special - Lin Shaing Yuan Modern Ink Exhibition

林象元现代水墨画展（線下）

02月14日（週三）至02月28日 上午10點至晚上6點

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library

https://rb.gy/f8rf2g

02月15日（週四）:

● Free Notary Services

免費公證服務（線下）

02月15日（週四）上午10點至下午5點

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library

https://rb.gy/bmvms8

02月16日（週五）:

● Lunar New Year Celebration (East Harlem)

農曆新年慶祝活動（東哈林區）（線下）

02月16日（週五）上午11點至下午1點

主辦：Asian Americans for Equality

https://rebrand.ly/h8zl6oy

● Trialogue On The Cloud Series 4, Session 18-20 Great Learning And Cultivation In Human Cultures

雲中三人遠距節目 （第四輯 第18-20講）（線上）

02月16日（週五）晚上8點至10點

主辦：Queens Public Library

https://rebrand.ly/lj7y688

02月17日（週六）:

● The Legacy Of The Dragon: Lunar New Year Music And Dance Celebration-Ba Ban Chinese Music Society

「龍之傳人」迎龍年樂舞音樂會 - 紐約八板中樂團（線下＆線上）

02月17日（週六）上午11點至中午12點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rb.gy/b1k1k0

熱門新聞

26歲的洛漢妮·桑托斯(Lohanny Santos)在TikTok上哭泣的影片爆紅。(截自TikTok@lohannysant)

紐約26歲女在街上哭說找不到工作 影片逾2300萬點閱

2024-02-08 15:44
死者潘孝春親友到亞總會求助。(記者胡聲橋 / 攝影)

福建走線客抵美不到20天 紐約住處前酒醉摔亡

2024-02-06 10:32
華男林德安今年1月在法拉盛街頭突然昏迷，送醫不治。(親友提供)

偷渡來美一度失明 33歲華男紐約法拉盛街頭昏倒不治

2024-02-08 10:15
劉立洋在中國的家裡有對年近70的父母和一個14歲的女兒，被診斷出罹癌後有好幾次都想自己結束生命。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

艱辛來美 中國走線客又診斷罹癌

2024-02-10 09:38
根據紐約市長亞當斯(Eric Adams)5日宣布的試辦新計畫，500個無證移民家庭領取的糧食補助，金額將超過紐約市某些低收入民眾獲得補貼。（美聯社）

紐約宣布新計畫…這些無證家庭糧食補助 比低收入戶還多

2024-02-06 11:47
康女士兒子去年7月的照片。(受訪者提供)

法拉盛華男才到美3天走失 母：兒精神狀態糟

2024-02-05 09:21

洛城華女雪山失聯7天後 遺體在瀑布上游被找到

梅西事件延燒 港前財長憂恐影響香港名聲

中國這家快遞公司當初高調找梅西代言 如今慘了

美墨邊境移民法案國會闖關失敗 川普：勝選就驅逐無證移民

海外旅遊要多備小費？有些國家不收 這3國收到會生氣

