近期活動
02月13日（週二）:
● Flushing Library Chinese Calligraphy Classroom
中國書法基礎課程（線下）
02月13日（週二）晚上6點至7點30分
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://rb.gy/urboku
● Stomp, Clap & Sing with Vivian Fang Liu
與 Vivian Fang Liu 一起踩節拍、拍手、唱歌（線下）
02月13日（週二）上午10點30分至11點30分
主辦：Brooklyn Public Library
https://rb.gy/x6lv6u
02月14日（週三）:
● Lunar New Year Special - Lin Shaing Yuan Modern Ink Exhibition
林象元现代水墨画展（線下）
02月14日（週三）至02月28日 上午10點至晚上6點
主辦：Brooklyn Public Library
https://rb.gy/f8rf2g
02月15日（週四）:
● Free Notary Services
免費公證服務（線下）
02月15日（週四）上午10點至下午5點
主辦：Brooklyn Public Library
https://rb.gy/bmvms8
02月16日（週五）:
● Lunar New Year Celebration (East Harlem)
農曆新年慶祝活動（東哈林區）（線下）
02月16日（週五）上午11點至下午1點
主辦：Asian Americans for Equality
https://rebrand.ly/h8zl6oy
● Trialogue On The Cloud Series 4, Session 18-20 Great Learning And Cultivation In Human Cultures
雲中三人遠距節目 （第四輯 第18-20講）（線上）
02月16日（週五）晚上8點至10點
主辦：Queens Public Library
https://rebrand.ly/lj7y688
02月17日（週六）:
● The Legacy Of The Dragon: Lunar New Year Music And Dance Celebration-Ba Ban Chinese Music Society
「龍之傳人」迎龍年樂舞音樂會 - 紐約八板中樂團（線下＆線上）
02月17日（週六）上午11點至中午12點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://rb.gy/b1k1k0
