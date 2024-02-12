02月13日（週二）:

● Flushing Library Chinese Calligraphy Classroom

中國書法 基礎課程（線下）

02月13日（週二）晚上6點至7點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rb.gy/urboku

● Stomp, Clap & Sing with Vivian Fang Liu

與 Vivian Fang Liu 一起踩節拍、拍手、唱歌（線下）

02月13日（週二）上午10點30分至11點30分

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library

https://rb.gy/x6lv6u

02月14日（週三）:

● Lunar New Year Special - Lin Shaing Yuan Modern Ink Exhibition

林象元现代水墨画展（線下）

02月14日（週三）至02月28日 上午10點至晚上6點

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library

https://rb.gy/f8rf2g

02月15日（週四）:

● Free Notary Services

免費公證服務（線下）

02月15日（週四）上午10點至下午5點

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library

https://rb.gy/bmvms8

02月16日（週五）:

● Lunar New Year Celebration (East Harlem)

農曆新年慶祝活動（東哈林區）（線下）

02月16日（週五）上午11點至下午1點

主辦：Asian Americans for Equality

https://rebrand.ly/h8zl6oy

● Trialogue On The Cloud Series 4, Session 18-20 Great Learning And Cultivation In Human Cultures

雲中三人遠距節目 （第四輯 第18-20講）（線上）

02月16日（週五）晚上8點至10點

主辦：Queens Public Library

https://rebrand.ly/lj7y688

02月17日（週六）:

● The Legacy Of The Dragon: Lunar New Year Music And Dance Celebration-Ba Ban Chinese Music Society

「龍之傳人」迎龍年樂舞音樂會 - 紐約八板中樂團（線下＆線上）

02月17日（週六）上午11點至中午12點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rb.gy/b1k1k0