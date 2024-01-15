我的頻道

賴清德才當選總統 諾魯宣布與中華民國斷交

亞利桑納州熱氣球墜毀 4死1重傷

近期活動

紐約訊

01月17日（週三）:

● Jewelry Making for Adults

紐約市圖書館 - 珠寶製作（線下）

01月17日（週三）下午5點至6點

主辦：Westchester Square Library

https://shorturl.at/hoCP6

● Wednesday Karaoke Battle @ OffsideNYC

OffsideNYC 週三卡拉OK大戰（線下）

01月17日（週三）晚上7點至01月18日上午1點30分

主辦: The Game & Arts Union

https://rb.gy/ha547l

01月18日（週四）:

● Online :: Computer Class in Cantonese

紐約市立圖書館- 廣東話授課 基礎電腦課（線上）

01月18日（週四）下午1點30分至3點

主辦：Chatham Square Library

https://shorturl.at/nwIR8

● NYRR Open Run: Flushing Meadows Corona Park

NYRR 公開路跑：法拉盛梅多斯可樂娜公園（線下）

01月18日（週四）晚上7點至9點

主辦：New York Road Runners

https://shorturl.at/BCKQW

01月19日（週五）:

● Intermediate/Advanced Level Citizenship Test Preparation and U.S. History

紐約市立圖書館 - 公民入籍考試準備（線下）

01月19日（週五）上午10點至中午12點

主辦：Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library

https://shorturl.at/cvzT6

01月20日（週六）:

● Origami Meetup Group

紐約市立圖書館 - 摺紙聚會（線下）

01月20日（週六）上午11點30分至下午2點30分

主辦：53rd Street Library

https://rb.gy/i4i0pu

01月21日（週日）:

● Birding: Winter Waterfowl Super Hike

賞鳥：冬季水禽超級遠足 （線下）

01月21日（週日）上午10點至11點30分

主辦：NYC Parks Urban Park Rangers

https://shorturl.at/eLYZ4

蓋勒格12日在法拉盛表示，不法分子多破壞車輛進入車內，再用鑰匙編程設備製作新鑰匙竊車。(記者邢易霖 / 攝影)

進入車內5分鐘 竊賊就可重製新鑰匙 鎖定3車型

2024-01-13 11:01

街友露宿紐約地鐵站 毯子一掀成群「老鼠大軍」竄出

2024-01-11 09:10
紐約市緊急事務管理局發布天氣預警，強降雨和勁風將伴隨雷暴閃電於今晚來襲。(市長辦公室提供)

市府急發緊急預警 勁風暴雨加閃電 今晚再襲紐約市

2024-01-12 12:40
長島爆發百日咳，在已報告的108例百日咳病例中，絕大多數均為就讀當地學校的孩童及其父母。(路透)

紐約長島爆發百日咳已逾100例 新冠及流感病例也激增

2024-01-08 06:33
一場「迷你暴風雪」預計在14日午後影響紐約。圖為去年3月14日紐約暴風雪後道路被凍結。(美聯社)

迷你暴風雪明恐襲擊紐約 能見度將瞬間降低

2024-01-13 20:17
主管公共安全的副市長班克斯提醒，若發現自己遭遇房產詐騙，請立即撥打311。(取自會議直播)

紐約市府公共安全會議 揭祕新型詐騙模式

2024-01-12 06:21

2024年「5星座」有望衝事業高峰 牡羊接重大項目、射手備受矚目

曾與蕭美琴有過一段情？ 中國媒體前總編輯急撇清

施明德辭世／一生情史豐富 奉行不主動、不拒絕、不負責

紐約法拉盛燒烤店夫妻打架 店員勸架竟被捅傷

泰勒絲婚事加速 卻因此事卡關？情侶總難通過這考驗

