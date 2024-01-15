近期活動
01月17日（週三）:
● Jewelry Making for Adults
01月17日（週三）下午5點至6點
主辦：Westchester Square Library
https://shorturl.at/hoCP6
● Wednesday Karaoke Battle @ OffsideNYC
OffsideNYC 週三卡拉OK大戰（線下）
01月17日（週三）晚上7點至01月18日上午1點30分
主辦: The Game & Arts Union
https://rb.gy/ha547l
01月18日（週四）:
● Online :: Computer Class in Cantonese
紐約市立圖書館- 廣東話授課 基礎電腦課（線上）
01月18日（週四）下午1點30分至3點
主辦：Chatham Square Library
https://shorturl.at/nwIR8
● NYRR Open Run: Flushing Meadows Corona Park
NYRR 公開路跑：法拉盛梅多斯可樂娜公園（線下）
01月18日（週四）晚上7點至9點
主辦：New York Road Runners
https://shorturl.at/BCKQW
01月19日（週五）:
● Intermediate/Advanced Level Citizenship Test Preparation and U.S. History
紐約市立圖書館 - 公民入籍考試準備（線下）
01月19日（週五）上午10點至中午12點
主辦：Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library
https://shorturl.at/cvzT6
01月20日（週六）:
● Origami Meetup Group
紐約市立圖書館 - 摺紙聚會（線下）
01月20日（週六）上午11點30分至下午2點30分
主辦：53rd Street Library
https://rb.gy/i4i0pu
01月21日（週日）:
● Birding: Winter Waterfowl Super Hike
賞鳥：冬季水禽超級遠足 （線下）
01月21日（週日）上午10點至11點30分
主辦：NYC Parks Urban Park Rangers
https://shorturl.at/eLYZ4
上一則
紐約法拉盛燒烤店夫妻打架 店員勸架竟被捅傷
下一則
FB留言