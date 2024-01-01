近期活動
01月02日（週二）:
● Mandarin Bilingual Storytime with Chatham Square
01月02日（週二）上午10點30分至11點30分
主辦: New York Public Library
https://shorturl.at/dfhPU
01月03日（週三）:
● Chinese Calligraphy
紐約市立圖書館-書法（線下）
01月03日（週三）下午1點至2點30分
主辦: New York Public Library
https://shorturl.at/belnV
01月04日（週四）:
● Online：Computer Class in Cantonese
紐約市立圖書館-廣東話授課基礎電腦運用（線上）
01月04日（週四）下午1點30分至3點
主辦：New York Public Library
https://shorturl.at/kuNS2
01月05日（週五）:
● 47th Annual Three Kings Day Parade
第 47 屆三王日遊行（線下）
01月05日（週五）上午11點至下午3點
主辦：El Museo del Barri
https://shorturl.at/dzHX7
● Sovereign Funds: Book Talk with Zongyuan Zoe Liu
主權基金：Zongyuan Zoe Liu書談會（線下）
01月05日（週五）晚上7點至8點30分
主辦：Young China Watchers
https://shorturl.at/hKMV4
01月06日（週六）:
● 06 United Football Club Men's Open Tryouts
06聯足球體育會成人男子隊選拔（線下）
01月06日（週六）下午1點至4點
主辦：06 United Football Club
https://shorturl.at/eNSV9
● NY Indonesian Food Bazaar January 2024
2024紐約印尼美食市集（線下）
01月06日（週六）上午11點至下午5點
主辦：New York Indonesian Food Bazaar（NYIFB）
https://shorturl.at/kmMP1
如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。
上一則
紐約時報廣場跨年 民眾樂接彩紙迎2024
下一則
FB留言