趙少康：即日辭去中廣董座 副總統薪水一毛不要、官邸做社宅

2024展望╱經濟向前看 年底大選是最大變數

紐約訊

01月02日（週二）:

● Mandarin Bilingual Storytime with Chatham Square

紐約市圖書館-中英故事時間（線下）

01月02日（週二）上午10點30分至11點30分

主辦: New York Public Library

https://shorturl.at/dfhPU

01月03日（週三）:

● Chinese Calligraphy

紐約市立圖書館-書法（線下）

01月03日（週三）下午1點至2點30分

主辦: New York Public Library

https://shorturl.at/belnV

01月04日（週四）:

● Online：Computer Class in Cantonese

紐約市立圖書館-廣東話授課基礎電腦運用（線上）

01月04日（週四）下午1點30分至3點

主辦：New York Public Library

https://shorturl.at/kuNS2

01月05日（週五）:

● 47th Annual Three Kings Day Parade

第 47 屆三王日遊行（線下）

01月05日（週五）上午11點至下午3點

主辦：El Museo del Barri

https://shorturl.at/dzHX7

● Sovereign Funds: Book Talk with Zongyuan Zoe Liu

主權基金：Zongyuan Zoe Liu書談會（線下）

01月05日（週五）晚上7點至8點30分

主辦：Young China Watchers

https://shorturl.at/hKMV4

01月06日（週六）:

● 06 United Football Club Men's Open Tryouts

06聯足球體育會成人男子隊選拔（線下）

01月06日（週六）下午1點至4點

主辦：06 United Football Club

https://shorturl.at/eNSV9

● NY Indonesian Food Bazaar January 2024

2024紐約印尼美食市集（線下）

01月06日（週六）上午11點至下午5點

主辦：New York Indonesian Food Bazaar（NYIFB）

https://shorturl.at/kmMP1

如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]

紐約時報廣場跨年 民眾樂接彩紙迎2024

近百年古董老店「御寶閣」兩代傳承　是收藏家和古董愛好者打卡聖地

死者Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar與丈夫Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said。（取自Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said的Facebook主頁）

新加坡女遊客紐約州立公園內墜亡 事發時正與丈夫拍照

2023-12-28 16:04
馬來西亞餐廳海南雞記主打海南雞飯，維爾士評價，它在紐約的雞肉飯界可謂是一個堅實的選擇。(取自餐廳主頁)

2亞洲餐廳入選紐約12佳…8大道這家 人均不超過20元

2023-12-25 11:19
臨近新年，紐約市正掀起一波餐廳倒閉潮，其中不乏中餐廳和奶茶店。(記者范航瑜／攝影)

成本高漲 紐約餐飲業掀倒閉潮…中餐館、奶茶店難倖免

2023-12-26 06:31
布碌崙9大道華人區一名婦女在公寓內遭入室襲擊和強暴。(警方提供)

紐約布碌崙華人區婦女遭入室強暴 警公布歹徒照片盼捉拿

2023-12-25 11:43
布碌崙9大道一名華婦在商業場所遭強暴。(警方提供)

紐約布碌崙華婦在店內遭強暴 2同事被刀脅迫「安靜」

2023-12-27 15:01
紐約市有三所大學在今年上榜全美前100名，分別為坐落於曼哈頓上西區的哥倫比亞大學(如圖)、下城的紐約大學和中城的復敦大學。(記者張心／攝影)

權威排名出爐 紐約州這些名校今年被評為最佳

2023-12-29 13:47

近千青年南加商場暴動 11警局馳援

中國官媒召13台星大合唱 吳奇隆陳妍希提「兩岸一家親」

呂良偉海上放生感性PO文 網猜：暗自思念舊愛周海媚…

美軍艦直升機馳援紅海 擊沉3艘青年運動船隻 船員喪生

高犯罪率、高稅收、高房價 紐約州2023人口流失全美最高

