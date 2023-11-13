我的頻道

近期活動

紐約訊

11月13日（週一）:

● Canstruction 2023

罐頭創意模型展（線下）

11月13日（週一）上午10點至晚上8點

主辦: Brookfield Place

https://bfplny.com/canstruction/

11月15日（週三）:

● AAFE Free Legal Clinic-Lower East Side

亞平會免費法律諮詢-下東城（線下）

11月15日（週三）下午6點半至8點半

主辦：亞洲人平等會

https://www.aafe.org/events/

11月16日（週四）:

● Bryant Park Winter Village

布萊恩公園冬日市集（線下）

11月16日（週四）至2024年3月3日

主辦: Bryant Park Corporation

https://bit.ly/3FTqAFe

11月17日（週五）:

● NYC Winter Lantern Festival

紐約市冬季燈展（線下）

11月17日（週五）下午5點至晚上9點

主辦: 亞洲人平等會

https://winterlanternfestival.com/new-york/

● Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

布碌崙(布魯克林)植物園燈光秀（線下）

11月17日（週五）下午5點至晚上9點

主辦: BBG

https://www.bbg.org/lightscape

11月18日（週六）:

● Mental Health First Aid Program

心理健康急救培訓-青少年版（線下）

11月18日（週六）上午9點至下午5點

主辦：啟揚文化中心

https://glownyc.org/event/mhfa-11-18-2023/

● NYCRUNS Go Nuts For Donuts 5K & 10K

紐約總督島 5K & 10K 馬拉松賽（線下）

11月18日（週六）上午7點半至10點半

主辦：NYCRUNS

https://bit.ly/3tYzIFY

植物園 布碌崙 紐約市 心理健康 馬拉松

