近期活動
11月13日（週一）:
● Canstruction 2023
罐頭創意模型展（線下）
11月13日（週一）上午10點至晚上8點
主辦: Brookfield Place
https://bfplny.com/canstruction/
11月15日（週三）:
● AAFE Free Legal Clinic-Lower East Side
亞平會免費法律諮詢-下東城（線下）
11月15日（週三）下午6點半至8點半
主辦：亞洲人平等會
https://www.aafe.org/events/
11月16日（週四）:
● Bryant Park Winter Village
布萊恩公園冬日市集（線下）
11月16日（週四）至2024年3月3日
主辦: Bryant Park Corporation
https://bit.ly/3FTqAFe
11月17日（週五）:
● NYC Winter Lantern Festival
紐約市冬季燈展（線下）
11月17日（週五）下午5點至晚上9點
主辦: 亞洲人平等會
https://winterlanternfestival.com/new-york/
● Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
11月17日（週五）下午5點至晚上9點
主辦: BBG
https://www.bbg.org/lightscape
11月18日（週六）:
● Mental Health First Aid Program
心理健康急救培訓-青少年版（線下）
11月18日（週六）上午9點至下午5點
主辦：啟揚文化中心
https://glownyc.org/event/mhfa-11-18-2023/
● NYCRUNS Go Nuts For Donuts 5K & 10K
紐約總督島 5K & 10K 馬拉松賽（線下）
11月18日（週六）上午7點半至10點半
主辦：NYCRUNS
https://bit.ly/3tYzIFY
