華人DIY消滅家中白蟻省大錢 2星期無影無蹤

章子怡、汪峰被爆已離婚 兒女1人養1個

紐約訊

10月24日（週二）:

● Halloween House at The Oculus

萬聖節之鬼屋探索活動（線下）

10月24日（週二）至11月1日

主辦: The Oculus

https://tickets.halloweenhouseus.com/halloween-house-2023-nyc

10月25日（週三）:

● With a Single Step Stories in the Making of America

「一步一步：創造美國的故事」特展（線下）

10月25日（週三）至12月31日

主辦: 美國華人博物館

https://www.mocanyc.org/event/with-a-single-step/

10月26日（週四）:

● Key to the City – A Family Resource Fair

移民家庭資源博覽會（線下）

10月26日（週四）上午11點至下午3點

主辦：啟揚文化中心

https://glownyc.org/

● AAFE Immigration Workshop

亞平會移民工作坊-N-565, 更換入籍/公民文件（線下）

10月26日（週四）下午5點至6點

主辦：亞洲人平等會

https://www.aafe.org/events/

10月27日（週五）:

● Ruinart x High Line “Keep It Wild!” Tour

Ruinart x 高線公園永續藝術展（線下）

10月27日（週五）上午10點至11點

主辦：The High Line

https://www.thehighline.org/events/ruinart-x-high-line-keep-it-wild-tour/

● Balloon Museum - Let’s fly

「讓我們飛吧」氣球博物館（線下）

10月27日（週五）至1月14日

主辦：Pier36

https://balloonmuseum.world/tickets-new-york-tm/

10月28日（週六）:

Medicare Open Enrollment (AEP) Seminar

紅藍卡開放投保期(AEP)介紹會（線下）

10月28日（週六）下午2點至4點

主辦：世界日報

https://www.worldjournal.com/wj/story/121610/7485140

移民家庭 博物館 紅藍卡 Medicare 氣球

皇后區18日清晨發生一起入室槍擊案，一群男子強行闖入一名31歲華人男子家中，用槍擊中他的胸部及手臂。(記者鄭怡嫣 / 攝影)

紐約8非裔持槍闖法拉盛民宅搶劫 華男胸部中彈危殆

2023-10-18 17:51
李康生左手臂遭二度燙傷。 圖／擷自IG

金馬影帝紐約出意外 急診苦等8小時嘆：嚴重點早掛了

2023-10-20 11:15
紐約皇后區傑克遜高地羅斯福大道與74街地鐵站，17日上午發生一名10歲女孩落軌被撞死事故。圖為資料照。(路透)

紐約地鐵致命意外 皇后區少女落軌遭列車迎面撞死

2023-10-17 11:25
紐約大學是不少華人選擇的學校。圖為紐約大學的畢業活動。(記者許君達／攝影)

明年起…紐約大學新生 年收入10萬以下免學費

2023-10-19 07:21
馬女士與騙子的對話。(馬女士提供)

維州華婦遇殺豬盤 30萬積蓄飛了

2023-10-22 12:15
一名女子在曼哈頓地鐵站遭到陌生人隨機推擠，被推入行駛中的地鐵列車。(本報檔案照)

在地鐵站被推一把…曼哈頓女撞上行駛中列車 重傷危殆

2023-10-18 19:14

