近期活動
10月24日（週二）:
● Halloween House at The Oculus
萬聖節之鬼屋探索活動（線下）
10月24日（週二）至11月1日
主辦: The Oculus
https://tickets.halloweenhouseus.com/halloween-house-2023-nyc
10月25日（週三）:
● With a Single Step Stories in the Making of America
「一步一步：創造美國的故事」特展（線下）
10月25日（週三）至12月31日
主辦: 美國華人博物館
https://www.mocanyc.org/event/with-a-single-step/
10月26日（週四）:
● Key to the City – A Family Resource Fair
移民家庭資源博覽會（線下）
10月26日（週四）上午11點至下午3點
主辦：啟揚文化中心
https://glownyc.org/
● AAFE Immigration Workshop
亞平會移民工作坊-N-565, 更換入籍/公民文件（線下）
10月26日（週四）下午5點至6點
主辦：亞洲人平等會
https://www.aafe.org/events/
10月27日（週五）:
● Ruinart x High Line “Keep It Wild!” Tour
Ruinart x 高線公園永續藝術展（線下）
10月27日（週五）上午10點至11點
主辦：The High Line
https://www.thehighline.org/events/ruinart-x-high-line-keep-it-wild-tour/
● Balloon Museum - Let’s fly
「讓我們飛吧」氣球博物館（線下）
10月27日（週五）至1月14日
主辦：Pier36
https://balloonmuseum.world/tickets-new-york-tm/
10月28日（週六）:
● Medicare Open Enrollment (AEP) Seminar
紅藍卡開放投保期(AEP)介紹會（線下）
10月28日（週六）下午2點至4點
主辦：世界日報
https://www.worldjournal.com/wj/story/121610/7485140
