10月24日（週二）:

● Halloween House at The Oculus

萬聖節之鬼屋探索活動（線下）

10月24日（週二）至11月1日

主辦: The Oculus

https://tickets.halloweenhouseus.com/halloween-house-2023-nyc

10月25日（週三）:

● With a Single Step Stories in the Making of America

「一步一步：創造美國的故事」特展（線下）

10月25日（週三）至12月31日

主辦: 美國華人博物館

https://www.mocanyc.org/event/with-a-single-step/

10月26日（週四）:

● Key to the City – A Family Resource Fair

移民家庭 資源博覽會（線下）

10月26日（週四）上午11點至下午3點

主辦：啟揚文化中心

https://glownyc.org/

● AAFE Immigration Workshop

亞平會移民工作坊-N-565, 更換入籍/公民文件（線下）

10月26日（週四）下午5點至6點

主辦：亞洲人平等會

https://www.aafe.org/events/

10月27日（週五）:

● Ruinart x High Line “Keep It Wild!” Tour

Ruinart x 高線公園永續藝術展（線下）

10月27日（週五）上午10點至11點

主辦：The High Line

https://www.thehighline.org/events/ruinart-x-high-line-keep-it-wild-tour/

● Balloon Museum - Let’s fly

「讓我們飛吧」氣球 博物館（線下）

10月27日（週五）至1月14日

主辦：Pier36

https://balloonmuseum.world/tickets-new-york-tm/

10月28日（週六）:

● Medicare Open Enrollment (AEP) Seminar

紅藍卡 開放投保期(AEP)介紹會（線下）

10月28日（週六）下午2點至4點

主辦：世界日報

https://www.worldjournal.com/wj/story/121610/7485140