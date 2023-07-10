近期活動

● China Institute Exclusive Premiere: Return to Dust

華美協進會獨家首映會：隱入塵烟（線下）

7月13日（週四）下午6點至晚上8點半

主辦：China Institute 華美協進社

https://chinainstitute.org/events/china-institute-exclusive-premiere-return-to-dust/

● Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery

根基於粘土：普韋布洛陶器的精髓（線下）

7月14日（週五）至明年6月4日

主辦： The Met Fifth Avenue

https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/grounded-in-clay

● Wimbledon: the Hill in New York

溫布頓網球錦標賽：網球迷們一同觀戰 就在布魯克林橋公園（線下）

7月14日（週五）早上7點至下午6點

主辦：Brooklyn Bridge Park

https://www.brooklynbridgepark.org/events/wimbledon-at-the-hill-in-new-york-2/

● Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism

“回應”特展：亞裔 向抵抗種族主義 浪潮發聲（線下）

7月15日（週六）至9月24日

主辦： MOCA

https://www.mocanyc.org/event/responses/

● In-Store: Storytime w/ Linda Liu: Hidden Gem

新書發佈會：與劉琳達的故事時光《隱藏的寶石》（線下）

7月15日（週六）上午11點至11點半

主辦：Books Are Magic Montague (Brooklyn)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-store-storytime-w-linda-liu-hidden-gem-tickets-662442020917?aff=oddtdtcreator

● FREE COMMUNITY SOCCER CLINICS

免費社區足球 營：歡迎5-8歲孩童參加足球基礎訓練（線下）

7月16日（週日）上午9點半至10點半

主辦：Roberto Clemente State Park

https://parks.ny.gov/documents/parks/RobertoClementeFREEAsphaltGreenSoccerProgram.pdf

● Movie Night: In the Heights

免費社區足球營：歡迎5-8歲孩童參加足球基礎訓練（線下）

7月16日（週日）晚上7點半至10點半

主辦：Field 81, Randall’s Island Park Alliance

https://randallsisland.org/events/movie-night-in-the-heights/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★