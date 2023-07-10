我的頻道

● China Institute Exclusive Premiere: Return to Dust

華美協進會獨家首映會：隱入塵烟（線下）

7月13日（週四）下午6點至晚上8點半

主辦：China Institute 華美協進社

https://chinainstitute.org/events/china-institute-exclusive-premiere-return-to-dust/

● Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery

根基於粘土：普韋布洛陶器的精髓（線下）

7月14日（週五）至明年6月4日

主辦： The Met Fifth Avenue

https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/grounded-in-clay

● Wimbledon: the Hill in New York

溫布頓網球錦標賽：網球迷們一同觀戰 就在布魯克林橋公園（線下）

7月14日（週五）早上7點至下午6點

主辦：Brooklyn Bridge Park

https://www.brooklynbridgepark.org/events/wimbledon-at-the-hill-in-new-york-2/

● Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism

“回應”特展：亞裔向抵抗種族主義浪潮發聲（線下）

7月15日（週六）至9月24日

主辦： MOCA

https://www.mocanyc.org/event/responses/

● In-Store: Storytime w/ Linda Liu: Hidden Gem

新書發佈會：與劉琳達的故事時光《隱藏的寶石》（線下）

7月15日（週六）上午11點至11點半

主辦：Books Are Magic Montague (Brooklyn)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-store-storytime-w-linda-liu-hidden-gem-tickets-662442020917?aff=oddtdtcreator

● FREE COMMUNITY SOCCER CLINICS

免費社區足球營：歡迎5-8歲孩童參加足球基礎訓練（線下）

7月16日（週日）上午9點半至10點半

主辦：Roberto Clemente State Park

https://parks.ny.gov/documents/parks/RobertoClementeFREEAsphaltGreenSoccerProgram.pdf

● Movie Night: In the Heights

● Movie Night: In the Heights

7月16日（週日）晚上7點半至10點半

主辦：Field 81, Randall’s Island  Park Alliance

https://randallsisland.org/events/movie-night-in-the-heights/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

男方成日噓寒問暖、聊天掌握女方的信息和生活狀態。(受害者提供)

布魯克林華女遇「殺豬盤」 遭騙近10萬…住家地址全洩露

2023-07-06 07:20
華人深海組隊撈蟹。(記者鄭怡嫣 / 攝影)

長島擬出新規 華人非法撈蟹恐遭重罰

2023-07-03 07:38
前紐約市長白思豪(Bill de Blasio)將與其妻子麥克雷(Chirlane McCray)分居，但不會離婚。(Getty Images)

前紐約市長白思豪將與妻分開 但不離婚…續同居 各自約會

2023-07-05 16:10
梅西百貨的國慶煙火，照亮整個曼哈頓夜空。（記者張心／攝影）

全美最大… 紐約梅西國慶煙火燦爛 驚嘆連連

2023-07-05 07:31
南布碌崙一嫌犯2小時內連續强行觸摸四名女性，包括亞裔女性。(警方提供)

布碌崙變態狂2小時內性侵4名女性 包括一名16歲少女

2023-07-04 13:57
班森賀帕克維爾郵局一名員工通過匯票盜竊逾16萬元。(谷歌地圖)

紐約郵局員工狂盜客戶匯票 一年到手逾16萬元

2023-07-02 09:12

女在滬「辱華」 稱看穿中國人惡心 被地鐵乘客鎖喉壓制

中國民主派挺蔡英文 遭北京海外布建警察站暴打

女子遇隨機砍殺 路人拿湯瓢、電風扇、行李箱搭救

要嚇死誰…女子後車廂露出人髮 解釋後警察笑倒

福建9歲女孩被蛇咬 奶奶抓1隻蜘蛛來「吸毒」 結果很驚嚇

