近期活動
● China Institute Exclusive Premiere: Return to Dust
華美協進會獨家首映會：隱入塵烟（線下）
7月13日（週四）下午6點至晚上8點半
主辦：China Institute 華美協進社
https://chinainstitute.org/events/china-institute-exclusive-premiere-return-to-dust/
● Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery
根基於粘土：普韋布洛陶器的精髓（線下）
7月14日（週五）至明年6月4日
主辦： The Met Fifth Avenue
https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/grounded-in-clay
● Wimbledon: the Hill in New York
溫布頓網球錦標賽：網球迷們一同觀戰 就在布魯克林橋公園（線下）
7月14日（週五）早上7點至下午6點
主辦：Brooklyn Bridge Park
https://www.brooklynbridgepark.org/events/wimbledon-at-the-hill-in-new-york-2/
● Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism
7月15日（週六）至9月24日
主辦： MOCA
https://www.mocanyc.org/event/responses/
● In-Store: Storytime w/ Linda Liu: Hidden Gem
新書發佈會：與劉琳達的故事時光《隱藏的寶石》（線下）
7月15日（週六）上午11點至11點半
主辦：Books Are Magic Montague (Brooklyn)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-store-storytime-w-linda-liu-hidden-gem-tickets-662442020917?aff=oddtdtcreator
● FREE COMMUNITY SOCCER CLINICS
免費社區足球營：歡迎5-8歲孩童參加足球基礎訓練（線下）
7月16日（週日）上午9點半至10點半
主辦：Roberto Clemente State Park
https://parks.ny.gov/documents/parks/RobertoClementeFREEAsphaltGreenSoccerProgram.pdf
● Movie Night: In the Heights
7月16日（週日）晚上7點半至10點半
7月16日（週日）晚上7點半至10點半
主辦：Field 81, Randall’s Island Park Alliance
https://randallsisland.org/events/movie-night-in-the-heights/
如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。
