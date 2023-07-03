近期活動

● Shape Up NYC: Gentle Yoga At Bayside

貝賽瑜伽課：放鬆身心 在圖書館 即可報名（線下）

7月3日（週一）上午11點半至中午12點半

主辦：Queens Public Library Bayside

https://www.queenslibrary.org/calendar/shape-up-nyc-gentle-yoga-at-bayside/012262-0323

● The Hot Dog Eating Contest

熱狗大胃王賽：世界頂尖大胃王比賽 十分鐘内吃最多熱狗就是冠軍（線下）

7月4日（週二）上午11點至下午1點

主辦：Nathan’s

https://nathansfranks.sfdbrands.com/en-us/promotions/hot-dog-eating-contest/

● Mah Jongg Marathon

麻將馬拉松 ：快來布賴恩特公園與大家切磋牌技吧（線下）

7月4日（週二）下午1點至下午6點

主辦：Bryant Park Corporation

https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/mah-jongg-marathon/2023-07-04

● The 47th annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks®

第47屆梅西百貨 獨立日烟花秀（線下）

7月4日（週二）晚上8點

主辦：Macy’s

https://www.macys.com/s/fireworks/?lid=fireworks_nav-macysfireworks

● Friends and Lovers in the Park

從舞池到船塢，與親朋好友享受如畫般的布魯克林夜生活吧（線下）

7月7日（週五）下午6點至晚上9點

主辦：Brooklyn Bridge Park

https://www.brooklynbridgepark.org/events/summer-fridays-july-7/

● Urban Beekeeper 101: Honey Tasting to Hive Inspection with Beekeeping Suit

都市養蜂人：品嘗蜂蜜 並套上養蜂裝近距離觀察蜂巢（線下）

7月8日（週六）上午10點至11點半

主辦：New York Adventure Club

https://www.nyadventureclub.com/event/urban-beekeeper-101-honey-tasting-to-hive-inspection-with-beekeeping-suit-registration-645415092917/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★