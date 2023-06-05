我的頻道

香港再傳重大命案 3名女童疑似遭生母「悶死」

女兒和孫女在機上 侵犯華府領空飛機主人：凶多吉少

近期活動

紐約訊

6月5日（週一）：

● Undaunted and Tomorrow Perhaps the Future

新書作者見面會：《無所畏懼》和《明日亦可是未來》（編者譯）（線下）

6月5日（週一）晚上8點

主辦：The National Arts Club https://www.nationalartsclub.org/default.aspx?p=.NETEventView&ID=3865568&qfilter=&title=&type=0&ssid=323204&chgs=

6月6日（週二）：

● PAGEBOY WITH ELLIOT PAGE

《花童（編者譯》新書發表會：作者艾略特．佩吉的首部回憶錄（線下）

6月6日（週二）晚上7點

主辦：The Town Hall http://thetownhall.org/event/pageboy-with-elliot-page

6月9日（週五）：

● Extinction Rituals

滅絕獻祭：用現代舞展現萬物的生與消亡（線下）

6月9日（週五）晚上7點半

主辦：Japan Society https://japansociety.org/events/extinction-rituals/

● LETTUCE WITH SPECIAL GUEST

藍音符爵士樂音樂節：生菜與特別來賓（線下）

6月9日（週五）晚上8點

主辦：Blue Note Jazz Club https://www.bluenotejazz.com/nyc/shows/?eid=12603885

6月11日（週日）：

● 'Salsa n Samba Vibes' Plaza Dance Party Long Island City

長島市騷沙與森巴舞會：開放舞池 有皇后區的樂隊與DJ現場表演（線下）

6月11日（週日）下午2點至4點

主辦：MoMa PS1 https://queensborodancefestival.org/calendar/#event=76480800;instance=20230611140000?popup=1

長島市 爵士樂 皇后區

上一則

紐約皇后區驕傲遊行 同志酷兒各領風騷

下一則

法拉盛六四遊行 紀念自由鬥士

熱門新聞

紐約州府機構近日大規模調查老人中心。圖為在2022年被聯邦指控健保福利詐欺的法拉盛藍天成人活動中心。(本報檔案照)

紐約嚴打白卡詐欺 大規模調查老人中心、約談長者

2023-05-31 07:36
劉瑞莎與施耐德2018年離婚。(取自推特)

離婚後仍刷他卡…知名出版商前CEO告華人前妻害他負債

2023-06-03 14:52
曼哈頓一間只有77平方呎大小，還沒有獨立衛浴，卻要價2350美金月租的統艙引熱議。(截取自房產中介TikTok@omerlabock)

月租2350無獨立衛浴 77平方呎曼哈頓公寓引熱議

2023-06-02 14:24
張曉寧(左)的精神鑑定報告正常。(法院Pool Photo)

涉殺華裔律師李進進女嫌 精神鑑定正常

2023-06-03 15:58
朱勇在第三天的庭審中，見到證物照片突然情緒激動，一度打斷庭審進行。(路透)

獵狐行動案紐約續審再傳2證人 朱勇見呈堂照情緒激動

2023-06-03 11:09
郵政局提醒，紐約近日有不法分子假借受害人名義申請地址變更，藉此盜竊身分。(路透)

歹徒冒名申請更改地址竊個資 郵政局提醒每日查看信箱、信用卡帳單

2023-05-28 07:28

