6月5日（週一）：

● Undaunted and Tomorrow Perhaps the Future

新書作者見面會：《無所畏懼》和《明日亦可是未來》（編者譯）（線下）

6月5日（週一）晚上8點

主辦：The National Arts Club https://www.nationalartsclub.org/default.aspx?p=.NETEventView&ID=3865568&qfilter=&title=&type=0&ssid=323204&chgs=

6月6日（週二）：

● PAGEBOY WITH ELLIOT PAGE

《花童（編者譯》新書發表會：作者艾略特．佩吉的首部回憶錄（線下）

6月6日（週二）晚上7點

主辦：The Town Hall http://thetownhall.org/event/pageboy-with-elliot-page

6月9日（週五）：

● Extinction Rituals

滅絕獻祭：用現代舞展現萬物的生與消亡（線下）

6月9日（週五）晚上7點半

主辦：Japan Society https://japansociety.org/events/extinction-rituals/

● LETTUCE WITH SPECIAL GUEST

藍音符爵士樂 音樂節：生菜與特別來賓（線下）

6月9日（週五）晚上8點

主辦：Blue Note Jazz Club https://www.bluenotejazz.com/nyc/shows/?eid=12603885

6月11日（週日）：

● 'Salsa n Samba Vibes' Plaza Dance Party Long Island City

長島市 騷沙與森巴舞會：開放舞池 有皇后區 的樂隊與DJ現場表演（線下）

6月11日（週日）下午2點至4點

主辦：MoMa PS1 https://queensborodancefestival.org/calendar/#event=76480800;instance=20230611140000?popup=1