近期活動

● You Matter to Me

林肯中心春日慶祝盛宴：《至重是你（編者譯）》（線下）

5月2日（週二）晚上8點

主辦：Lincoln Center

https://www.lincolncenter.org/venue/david-geffen-hall/you-matter-to-me-77

● BUSINESS RESOURCES FAIR

商業資源會：多語言物料在皇后區 服務小產業（線下）

5月4日（週四）下午1點至下午4點

主辦： The Queens Chamber of Commerce

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/business-resources-fair-74305/

● Salesforce World Tour NYC Spring 2023

賽富時世界巡演春季紐約站：更大的活動，更廣的傳播，更成功（線下）

5月4日（週四）上午9點半至下午4點半

主辦： Salesforce

https://www.salesforce.com/plus/experience/world_tour_nyc_spring_2023?action=register&eventId=world_tour_nyc_spring_2023&confirm=true

● Conversations with: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

對話：慶祝亞裔 傳統月（線下）

5月5日（週五）下午2點至下午2點半

主辦： The Met Fifth Avenue

https://www.metmuseum.org/events/programs/met-tours/conversations-with/conversations-with-celebrating-asian-american-and-pacific-islander-heritage-month-samurai?&eid=A001_%7b075E86D3-7F0C-4563-99AC-3FDBC2D6C2C0%7d_20230410151722

● LOVE AGAIN

電影 《再愛一次（編者譯）》上映（線下）

5月5日（週五）

主辦： Sony Pictures

https://www.fandango.com/love-again-2023-231097/movie-overview?date=2023-05-05

● Brooklyn Pop-Up Market

布魯克林快閃集市：匯聚三十余家手工攤商（線下）

5月6日（週六）下午5點至晚上9點半

主辦： Beaux-Arts Court

https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/calendar/event/fsat_may_2023_brooklyn_pop_up_market

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★