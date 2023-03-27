近期活動

● Deliver Meals To Seniors

義工服務：送餐至長者手中 急需志工（線下）

3月28日（週二）上午8點半至下午2點

主辦：Florence E. Smith Senior Services

https://www.newyorkcares.org/projects/deliver-meals-seniors-1380

● BALANCING LIFE AND BUSINESS WOMEN INTERNATIONAL MONTH

國際女性月：平衡生活與事業討論會（線下）

3月28日（週二）上午9點半至上午11點半

主辦：The Queens Chamber of Commerce

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/balancing-life-and-business-women-international-month-73173/

● A Doll's House

玩偶之家：改編自易卜生名劇 由奧斯卡 影后雀絲坦領銜（線下）

3月28日（週二）晚上7點至晚上9點

主辦：Hudson Theatre

https://www.newyorktheatreguide.com/show/26989-a-dolls-house-tickets

● The 2023 Patricia Orden Memorial Symposium: Community Printmaking

2023年帕崔西亞奧登的紀念研討會：社區的版畫藝術（線下）

3月29日（週三）下午6點至晚上8點

主辦：The Museum of Modern Art

https://www.moma.org/calendar/events/8664

● Tosca

托斯卡：普契尼名作 經典重現紐約（線下）

3月30日（週四）晚上7點半至晚上10點半

主辦：The Metropolitan Opera

https://www.metopera.org/season/2022-23-season/tosca/

● StoryTime @ MCNY: City Sights, Smells, and Sounds

故事會時間：今年首場紐約市博物館 故事會 快帶著您的孩子來體驗吧（線下）

3月31日（週五）上午10點至上午11點

主辦：the Museum of the City of New York

https://www.mcny.org/event/storytime-mcny-city-sights-smells-and-sounds-2

● K-Pop Dance Night

韓流舞曲之夜：紐約韓國文化中心聯合舉辦 更有前Miss A成員Min爲觀衆帶來精彩表演（線下）

3月31日（週五）晚上7點半至晚上9點半

主辦：Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium

https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/lincoln-center-presents/k-pop-dance-night-249

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★