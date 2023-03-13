近期活動
● New York Career Fair
紐約招聘會：由美國寶石研究院主辦，數十家珠寶行業知名企業參與（線下）
3月13日（周一）上午10點至下午3點半
主辦：GIA
https://www.gia.edu/career-fair-new-york-day-at-a-glance
● La Traviata
茶花女：170年前的經典三幕歌劇重現紐約（線下）
3月15日（週三）下午7點
主辦：The Metropolitan Opera
https://www.metopera.org/season/2022-23-season/la-traviata/
● The 2023 NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
2023年聖派翠克節大游行：在紐約傳承262年的愛爾蘭傳統，近二十萬人參與（線下）
3月17日（週五）上午11點
主辦：The St Patrick’s Day Parade Inc.
https://www.nycstpatricksparade.org/
● AI and the Lens & Screen Arts Spring Symposium
人工智能與鏡頭和萤幕藝術春季座談會（線下）
3月18日（週六）上午10點至晚上8點
主辦：SVA MFA Photography, Video and Related Media
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ai-and-the-lens-screen-arts-spring-symposium-tickets-469200139247
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
