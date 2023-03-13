我的頻道

紐約訊

● New York Career Fair

紐約招聘會：由美國寶石研究院主辦，數十家珠寶行業知名企業參與（線下）

3月13日（周一）上午10點至下午3點半

主辦：GIA

https://www.gia.edu/career-fair-new-york-day-at-a-glance

● La Traviata

茶花女：170年前的經典三幕歌劇重現紐約（線下）

3月15日（週三）下午7點

主辦：The Metropolitan Opera

https://www.metopera.org/season/2022-23-season/la-traviata/

● The 2023 NYC  St. Patrick’s Day Parade

2023年聖派翠克節大游行：在紐約傳承262年的愛爾蘭傳統，近二十萬人參與（線下）

3月17日（週五）上午11點

主辦：The St Patrick’s Day Parade Inc.

https://www.nycstpatricksparade.org/

AI and the Lens & Screen Arts Spring Symposium

人工智能與鏡頭和萤幕藝術春季座談會（線下）

3月18日（週六）上午10點至晚上8點

主辦：SVA MFA Photography, Video and Related Media

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ai-and-the-lens-screen-arts-spring-symposium-tickets-469200139247

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

67歲亞裔收銀員 遭劫匪一槍爆頭亡 少數族裔成搶案目標

2023-03-05 09:15
華人餐廳遭打砸。(影音截圖)

法拉盛華人海鮮店 遭蒙面團夥打砸

2023-03-07 02:28
死者林嘉斌。(林錚提供)

福州父母傷病 生計堪憂…外賣郎被殺 紐約華社伸援

2023-03-08 12:27
8大道華人業主非法出租新建樓房並提供虛假陳述，被罰42萬元。(谷歌街景圖)

申報賣樓 違法現金短租 紐約布碌崙華人房東挨罰42萬元

2023-03-09 12:22
紐約州參議員薩拉查近日提案，要求全州房東不可拒絕包括殺人犯在內的有犯罪紀錄的入住請求。(取自薩拉查推特)

「房東不得拒絕有前科租客」 紐約州參議員提案惹眾怒

2023-03-12 07:58

獨／紐約韓裔雜貨店員遭槍殺 嫌犯仍在逃 周圍商家擔憂

2023-03-08 15:00

