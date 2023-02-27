近期活動

● Shigeru Ban: Timber in Architecture

主題講座：普立茲克建築獎得主坂茂與您交流建築中的木造應用（線下）

2月27日（週一）下午6點半

主辦：The Japan Society

https://japansociety.org/events/shigeru-ban-timber-in-architecture/

● Clae Lu: Playroom

實驗性古箏表演：由皇后區 的青年表演藝術家Clae Lu來展現（線下）

2月28日（週二）下午6點至下午8點

主辦：International Studio & Curatorial Program

https://iscp-nyc.org/event/clae-lu-playroom

● An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma

馬友友大提琴演奏之夜（線下）

2月28日（週二）下午7點半

主辦：The Philharmonic-Symphony Society of New York, Inc.

https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/an-evening-with-yo-yo-ma

● Berenice Abbott’s New York Album, 1929

貝倫尼斯·阿博特1929年紐約相冊專輯展覽（線下）

3月2日（週四）上午10點至下午5點

主辦：The Met Fifth Avenue

https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/berenice-abbott

