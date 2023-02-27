我的頻道

推特裁員將被迫回江蘇老家 華女難捨金山

楊紫瓊創紀錄成演員工會獎首位亞裔影后 激動飆F字

紐約訊

● Shigeru Ban: Timber in Architecture

主題講座：普立茲克建築獎得主坂茂與您交流建築中的木造應用（線下）

2月27日（週一）下午6點半

主辦：The Japan Society

https://japansociety.org/events/shigeru-ban-timber-in-architecture/

● Clae Lu: Playroom

實驗性古箏表演：由皇后區的青年表演藝術家Clae Lu來展現（線下）

2月28日（週二）下午6點至下午8點

主辦：International Studio & Curatorial Program

https://iscp-nyc.org/event/clae-lu-playroom

● An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma

馬友友大提琴演奏之夜（線下）

2月28日（週二）下午7點半

主辦：The Philharmonic-Symphony Society of New York, Inc.

https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/an-evening-with-yo-yo-ma

● Berenice Abbott’s New York Album, 1929

貝倫尼斯·阿博特1929年紐約相冊專輯展覽（線下）

3月2日（週四）上午10點至下午5點

主辦：The Met Fifth Avenue

https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/berenice-abbott

(市警局提供)

紐約法拉盛珠寶店遭槍匪搶劫 損失恐逾百萬 商家憤怒

2023-02-23 13:00
蛋價近期波動，華人見特價立刻下手。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

雞蛋1.99一去不復返…超市特價促銷 民眾仍嫌貴

2023-02-20 12:27
攻擊李潔的白人夫妻。(李潔提供)

華女好市多遭白人夫妻攻擊送醫 警察反稱受害者挑事

2023-02-24 12:52
法拉盛珠寶店被搶，現場滿目瘡痍。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

紐約法拉盛珠寶店遭搶百萬 業者：完美預謀

2023-02-24 07:46
一群少年在J線列車上奔跑，而此時的列車正駛於高架橋之上。(視頻截圖)

又1死… 紐約地鐵衝浪暴增3倍 擬管制視頻阻歪風

2023-02-23 07:31
15歲少年下東城乘地鐵過橋，爬車頂撞橫樑跌落，遭車輾壓當場亡。(本報檔案照)

紐約15歲少年乘地鐵 爬車頂撞到橋橫梁跌落 遭列車輾壓亡

2023-02-21 13:40

