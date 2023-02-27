近期活動
● Shigeru Ban: Timber in Architecture
主題講座：普立茲克建築獎得主坂茂與您交流建築中的木造應用（線下）
2月27日（週一）下午6點半
主辦：The Japan Society
https://japansociety.org/events/shigeru-ban-timber-in-architecture/
● Clae Lu: Playroom
實驗性古箏表演：由皇后區的青年表演藝術家Clae Lu來展現（線下）
2月28日（週二）下午6點至下午8點
主辦：International Studio & Curatorial Program
https://iscp-nyc.org/event/clae-lu-playroom
● An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma
馬友友大提琴演奏之夜（線下）
2月28日（週二）下午7點半
主辦：The Philharmonic-Symphony Society of New York, Inc.
https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/an-evening-with-yo-yo-ma
● Berenice Abbott’s New York Album, 1929
貝倫尼斯·阿博特1929年紐約相冊專輯展覽（線下）
3月2日（週四）上午10點至下午5點
主辦：The Met Fifth Avenue
https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/berenice-abbott
