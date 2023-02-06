近期活動
● Il Gattopardo (The Leopard). 1963. Directed by Luchino Visconti
經典電影展映：浩氣蓋山河（線下）
2月6日（週一）下午6點半
主辦： The Museum of Modern Art
https://www.moma.org/calendar/events/8477
● LIC Springs 2023 Information Sessions
長島市”春季！“大型社區節招商説明會：您的業務或組織如何加入進來（線上）
2月9日（週四）下午3點至下午4點
主辦：Long Island City Partnership
https://www.longislandcityqueens.com/experience-lic/events/lic-springs-2023-information-sessions/
● QUEENS BEST PIZZA
皇后區最好的披薩大賽：慶祝披薩餅日（線上）
2月9日（週四）下午2點至下午6點
主辦：The Queens Chamber of Commerce
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-best-pizza-68994/
● NextGenFace Pickleball Tournament
匹克球錦標賽：為顱顏基金會募款（線下）
2月11日（週六）下午4點至下午7點
主辦：Next GenFace Team
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nextgenface-pickleball-tournament-tickets-504435268467
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
