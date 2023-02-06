我的頻道

趕快登記：CVS女性免費體檢 沒醫保卡也可以

洛杉磯太塞車？碧昂絲葛萊美獎大遲到 還錯過領獎

紐約訊

● Il Gattopardo (The Leopard). 1963. Directed by Luchino Visconti

經典電影展映：浩氣蓋山河（線下）

2月6日（週一）下午6點半

主辦： The Museum of Modern Art

https://www.moma.org/calendar/events/8477

● LIC Springs 2023 Information Sessions

長島市”春季！“大型社區節招商説明會：您的業務或組織如何加入進來（線上）

2月9日（週四）下午3點至下午4點

主辦：Long Island City Partnership

https://www.longislandcityqueens.com/experience-lic/events/lic-springs-2023-information-sessions/

● QUEENS BEST PIZZA

皇后區最好的披薩大賽：慶祝披薩餅日（線上）

2月9日（週四）下午2點至下午6點

主辦：The Queens Chamber of Commerce

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-best-pizza-68994/

● NextGenFace Pickleball Tournament

匹克球錦標賽：為顱顏基金會募款（線下）

2月11日（週六）下午4點至下午7點

主辦：Next GenFace Team

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nextgenface-pickleball-tournament-tickets-504435268467

如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。

亞裔房產經紀人李勞倫斯(Lawrence Lee)。(圖截取自Zillow)

亞裔男租住公寓欠租2萬 言行糟糕將耆老房東氣至養老院

2023-02-04 14:46
圖為羊頭灣當地華社。(記者顏潔恩╱攝影)

女博士失聯數月 中國家人急尋差點報警

2023-02-01 02:25
成人日間中心主要讓華裔長者能有所依托，提供社交場所。圖為示意圖，非涉事中心。(本報檔案照)

紐約日間中心回扣亂象 將大規模嚴打

2023-02-05 15:46
庇護客在酒店外露宿抗議，不願移居收容中心。(美聯社)

布魯克林收容所缺隱私…庇護客示威拒遷 遭嗆滾回去

2023-01-31 10:48
紐約市府因延遲發放糧食券福利，遭集體提告。(本報資料照片)

近3萬糧食券沒發放 紐約市民怒告市府

2023-01-30 07:16
最新房產報告，曼哈頓房市低迷，曼哈頓公寓在今年首月銷量較去年同比下降50%。(美聯社)

紐約房市低迷 曼哈頓公寓銷量跌50% 房價卻下不來

2023-02-05 02:31

更多
