近期活動

● Free walking tours of Bryant Park

工作人員為您講解他們是如何將一個犯罪的溫床轉變為曼哈頓 的城市廣場（線下）

1月4日（週三）上午11點

主辦：Bryant Park Corporation

https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/park-tour/2023-01-04

● Notre-Dame brûle - Movie Night

《巴黎聖母院：火海奇蹟》紐約法國文化中心（線下）

1月4日（週三）下午6點半至晚上8點半

主辦：Cultural Center of the Lycée Français de New York

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/notre-dame-brule-movie-night-tickets-481689866357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● DUMBO Public Art Tour

欣賞DUMBO最新的藝術作品與布祿崙的藝術家們面對面（線下）

1月5日（週四）下午5點半至下午6點半

主辦：The Downtown Brooklyn and Dumbo Art Fund

https://artindumbo.com/event/dumbo-public-art-tour/

● Sustainable Fashion Community Center Times Square Grand Closing

可持續時尚社區時報廣場 中心（線下）

1月6日（週五）下午6點至晚上9點

主辦：The NYC Fair Trade Coalition

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-fashion-community-center-times-square-grand-closing-tickets-492568334147

● Exploring New York Penn Station: Gilded Age Remnants to Moynihan Train Hall

探索紐約賓州 車站：鍍金年代的遺跡到莫伊尼漢車站大廳（線下）

1月8日（週日）上午10點半至中午12點

主辦：New York Adventure Club

https://www.nyadventureclub.com/event/exploring-new-york-penn-station-gilded-age-remnants-to-moynihan-train-hall-registration-495190166117/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★