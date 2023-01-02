我的頻道

金山灣區豪雨 40年一遇洪水沖進華人後院

華府難租屋 25歲準國會議員：信用差 睡朋友沙發

紐約訊

● Free walking tours of Bryant Park

工作人員為您講解他們是如何將一個犯罪的溫床轉變為曼哈頓的城市廣場（線下）

1月4日（週三）上午11點

主辦：Bryant Park Corporation

https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/park-tour/2023-01-04

● Notre-Dame brûle - Movie Night

《巴黎聖母院：火海奇蹟》紐約法國文化中心（線下）

1月4日（週三）下午6點半至晚上8點半

主辦：Cultural Center of the Lycée Français de New York

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/notre-dame-brule-movie-night-tickets-481689866357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● DUMBO Public Art Tour

欣賞DUMBO最新的藝術作品與布祿崙的藝術家們面對面（線下）

1月5日（週四）下午5點半至下午6點半

主辦：The Downtown Brooklyn and Dumbo Art Fund

https://artindumbo.com/event/dumbo-public-art-tour/

● Sustainable Fashion Community Center Times Square Grand Closing

可持續時尚社區時報廣場中心（線下）

1月6日（週五）下午6點至晚上9點

主辦：The NYC Fair Trade Coalition

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-fashion-community-center-times-square-grand-closing-tickets-492568334147

● Exploring New York Penn Station: Gilded Age Remnants to Moynihan Train Hall

探索紐約賓州車站：鍍金年代的遺跡到莫伊尼漢車站大廳（線下）

1月8日（週日）上午10點半至中午12點

主辦：New York Adventure Club

https://www.nyadventureclub.com/event/exploring-new-york-penn-station-gilded-age-remnants-to-moynihan-train-hall-registration-495190166117/

說好的棒棒糖？外婆寄來聖誕禮物 打開是「乾屍骨頭」

紐約百老匯藝廊舉辦開業慶典暨潘秀啓藝術創作回顧展

紐約家長教師連署 刪高中畢業考

寒冬見暖 水牛城牙醫暴風雪中意外收留十名韓國遊客

管理員代收的美金、人民幣帳單。(記者顏潔恩／攝影)

Amazon、Best Buy免費取貨？刷單騙局愈滾愈大…華人管理員收死亡威脅

2022-12-31 13:39
有華人家中氣溫太低，趕往法拉盛飲茶、購物慶祝平安夜。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

平安夜…紐約皇后區積水達3呎 長島華人奔法拉盛取暖

2022-12-25 07:14
華裔律師指，日後在中文網頁或報刊上招聘人員，應避免使用「僅限綠卡持有者或公民」的要求。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

招聘僅限綠卡、公民 違法…聘用這些人 也要挨罰

2022-12-30 06:17
嫌犯與犯案砍刀。(臉書/警方提供)

時報廣場跨年3警遭砍傷 兇嫌攜遺書 疑恐怖攻擊

2023-01-01 14:41
案件現場。(記者許君達╱攝影)

法拉盛男駕車撞妻 車翻重傷

2022-12-27 15:38
全球首家米其林拉麵館日前在登波開設分店。(取自臉書)

全球首家米其林拉麵 紐約登波設分店

2022-12-28 11:54

「彷彿坐在錢堆上」全美2023爆空前減稅潮 為民紓困

華人返鄉好消息...美聯航增直飛北京航線 機票促銷

紐約跨年夜爆持刀襲警 新員警上班首日就被砍 不排除恐攻

2023清單／理財篇／想存更多錢 就要執行這6招

「最美星二代」秀乳溝、螞蟻腰 靠母邱淑貞珍奶豐胸？

