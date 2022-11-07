我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

不想用推特了嗎？這裡有個新選擇

CAA報告：微信右翼假資訊暴增 衝擊華裔選票

近期活動

紐約訊

近期活動

● Propel By MIPIM - NYC 2022

全紐約第一的房地產行業創新與科技大會（線下）

11月9日（週三）上午8點至下午6點半

主辦：MIPIM

https://www.propel-mipim.com/en/practical-information.html

● Teenagers and Depression: Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis

第十六屆HOPE餐會：青少年與沮喪-暢談青年精神健康危機（線下）

11月9日（週三）中午11點半至下午2點

主辦：The Hope for Depression Research Foundation

https://join.hopefordepression.org/event/2022-luncheon/e422715

● NEVER IS NOW

年度最大的反歧視峰會（線下）

11月10日（週四）上午8點半至下午6點

主辦：Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

https://neverisnow.adl.org/event/f3f02d0a-74fc-48b9-a4c2-0c99d1012876/regProcessStep1:f1eb78b9-564c-491e-b67d-22966e016c09?RefId=IN%20PERSON%20REG%20PATH&_ga=2.87436056.1020282077.1667483818-298840852.1667483818&rp=667536db-bf25-440e-9b9a-2bdf162cc7f2

● Literature to Life Presents: The Latehomecomer

文學賦生出品：《晚歸人（編者譯）》用獨角戲還原亞裔作家自傳（線下）

11月12日（週六）下午3點至下午4點半

主辦：Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL)

https://www.jcal.org/events-tickets

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

亞裔 歧視 房地產

上一則

紐約國際馬拉松回歸 5萬人參賽 百萬觀眾沿途加油

延伸閱讀

周末這樣玩／坐在陽光之鄉名人椅 感受領袖魅力

周末這樣玩／坐在陽光之鄉名人椅 感受領袖魅力
周末這樣玩╱陽光之鄉沙漠植物花園 感受領袖之椅

周末這樣玩╱陽光之鄉沙漠植物花園 感受領袖之椅
近期活動

近期活動
近期活動

近期活動
勵馨、黃敏儀 街頭籲家暴受害者勇敢求助

勵馨、黃敏儀 街頭籲家暴受害者勇敢求助

熱門新聞

死者周麗絲。(本報檔案照)

紐約法拉盛跳樓華女是孤兒 無人可處理後事

2022-11-04 09:45
受害的華人家庭住戶日前集體抗議。(本報檔案照)

華裔開發商捲款潛逃中國被訴 檢方：禁止再執業 律師：有助求償

2022-11-03 07:20
小房東指，為追討房租已訪多位民代，未得到明確回覆，只能每周在法院外舉牌，表達不滿。(記者牟蘭╱攝影)

房客：給我2萬才搬 華人法院外喊不公

2022-11-01 10:40
紐約僑領安全忠法院申請保釋被拒。(本報檔案照)

紐約僑領安全忠 千萬保釋申請被駁回

2022-11-02 10:12
此前被控詐騙醫保的曼哈頓華裔醫生梅馬文，近日在一場遊艇事故中離奇失蹤。(取自梅馬文臉書)

華醫涉保險詐欺 開庭前撞船失蹤

2022-10-31 02:27
一名亞裔高中生日前在Proctor高中上學期間，與另一名非洲裔同學在發生衝突，被對方用小刀刺傷背部與胳膊。(擷取自視頻)

紐約上州亞裔生在校被刺多刀 非裔同學涉企圖攻擊被捕

2022-11-01 17:33

超人氣

更多 >
患精神疾病台裔女殺害孿生妹 加拿大人倫慘劇

患精神疾病台裔女殺害孿生妹 加拿大人倫慘劇
樂透「勁球」連40槓 頭獎彩金飆至19億美元

樂透「勁球」連40槓 頭獎彩金飆至19億美元
破世界紀錄16億美元彩金 連槓39期勁球獎號出爐

破世界紀錄16億美元彩金 連槓39期勁球獎號出爐
美科技業最大波裁員 Meta傳本周將裁員數千人

美科技業最大波裁員 Meta傳本周將裁員數千人
封面故事／舒適退休 錢夠了嗎？

封面故事／舒適退休 錢夠了嗎？