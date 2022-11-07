近期活動

● Propel By MIPIM - NYC 2022

全紐約第一的房地產 行業創新與科技大會（線下）

11月9日（週三）上午8點至下午6點半

主辦：MIPIM

https://www.propel-mipim.com/en/practical-information.html

● Teenagers and Depression: Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis

第十六屆HOPE餐會：青少年與沮喪-暢談青年精神健康危機（線下）

11月9日（週三）中午11點半至下午2點

主辦：The Hope for Depression Research Foundation

https://join.hopefordepression.org/event/2022-luncheon/e422715

● NEVER IS NOW

年度最大的反歧視 峰會（線下）

11月10日（週四）上午8點半至下午6點

主辦：Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

https://neverisnow.adl.org/event/f3f02d0a-74fc-48b9-a4c2-0c99d1012876/regProcessStep1:f1eb78b9-564c-491e-b67d-22966e016c09?RefId=IN%20PERSON%20REG%20PATH&_ga=2.87436056.1020282077.1667483818-298840852.1667483818&rp=667536db-bf25-440e-9b9a-2bdf162cc7f2

● Literature to Life Presents: The Latehomecomer

文學賦生出品：《晚歸人（編者譯）》用獨角戲還原亞裔 作家自傳（線下）

11月12日（週六）下午3點至下午4點半

主辦：Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL)

https://www.jcal.org/events-tickets

