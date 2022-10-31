我的頻道

尹錫悅梨泰院勘災問「這裡死了那麼多？」網轟：瘋了吧

彭博：美建議歐盟考慮對俄出口管制 也拿來對付中國

近期活動

紐約訊

近期活動

● VILLAGE HALLOWEEN PARADE

紐約市第49屆萬聖節大遊行（線下）

10月31日（週一）晚上7點

主辦：New York’s Village Halloween Parade

https://halloween-nyc.com/watch/

● FemTech and Privacy: Striking the Balance in a Post-Dobbs Reality

女性科技與隱私：在多布斯訴傑克森案的現況之中，找出折中方案（線下）

11月2日（週三）下午5點至下午6點一刻

主辦：Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy at NYU School of Law

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/femtech-and-privacy-striking-the-balance-in-a-post-dobbs-reality-tickets-429641187357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● Annual Educational Meeting and Vendor Exposition

大紐約醫療工程協會年度盛會（線下）

11月3日（週四）上午8點至下午5點

主辦：HESGNY

https://hesgny.org/annual-educational-meeting-and-vendor-exposition/

● Disney’s "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure" exhibit

迪士尼電影靈魂急轉彎主題爵士樂展覽（線下）

11月3日（週四）中午12點至下午5點

主辦：the National Jazz Museum in Harlem

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soul-exhibit-and-museum-timed-entry-tickets-tickets-256291884927?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

遊行 爵士樂 迪士尼

熱門新聞

三嫌帶梯子從貝賽一棟民宅的二樓窗戶內爬進屋內。(記者牟蘭／翻攝)

槍匪搬梯爬2樓洗劫逾30萬 紐約華裔母護3女飽受驚嚇

2022-10-28 22:32
案發現場已由警戒條封鎖，屍體被白布蓋住，血跡蔓延頭部一地。(記者鄭怡嫣/攝影)

35歲華女 紐約法拉盛跳樓身亡 疑有抑鬱症

2022-10-26 14:03
吳傑瑞(左)與母親和兄弟一起旅遊時的合影。（取自陳寶拉臉書）

為1100萬弒母 華男判刑最高恐無期徒刑

2022-10-27 09:33
紐約一名精神異常男子持槍劫公車，行駛了超過30個街區，全車20多名乘客驚魂，最後司機趁機打開前後車門，疏散乘客，自己則跳窗逃生。(擷自NBC)

持槍男劫紐約公車 20餘乘客驚魂7分鐘 司機跳窗逃生

2022-10-27 13:42
三嫌帶梯子從貝賽一棟民宅的二樓窗戶內爬進屋內。(記者牟蘭／翻攝)

紐約驚魂… 3歹徒搬梯爬上樓 持槍洗劫華裔家庭

2022-10-29 02:31
Solmet集團CEO鄭森表示，這一顆超級能源晶體將會改變世界格局。

Solmet超級綠能技術 終結能源危機的新發明

2022-10-05 01:00

超人氣

