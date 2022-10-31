近期活動

● VILLAGE HALLOWEEN PARADE

紐約市第49屆萬聖節大遊行 （線下）

10月31日（週一）晚上7點

主辦：New York’s Village Halloween Parade

https://halloween-nyc.com/watch/

● FemTech and Privacy: Striking the Balance in a Post-Dobbs Reality

女性科技與隱私：在多布斯訴傑克森案的現況之中，找出折中方案（線下）

11月2日（週三）下午5點至下午6點一刻

主辦：Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy at NYU School of Law

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/femtech-and-privacy-striking-the-balance-in-a-post-dobbs-reality-tickets-429641187357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● Annual Educational Meeting and Vendor Exposition

大紐約醫療工程協會年度盛會（線下）

11月3日（週四）上午8點至下午5點

主辦：HESGNY

https://hesgny.org/annual-educational-meeting-and-vendor-exposition/

● Disney’s "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure" exhibit

迪士尼 電影靈魂急轉彎主題爵士樂 展覽（線下）

11月3日（週四）中午12點至下午5點

主辦：the National Jazz Museum in Harlem

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soul-exhibit-and-museum-timed-entry-tickets-tickets-256291884927?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★