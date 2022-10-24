我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

棄美籍或走人？長江存儲已要求持美護照重要員工離職

曾遭持槍搶劫 柏加大畢業華女嚴重抑鬱 母稱她自殺數次

近期活動

紐約訊

近期活動

● Olivie Blake celebrates THE ATLAS PARADOX

對話華裔新星作家Chloe Gong（線下）

10月24日(週一)晚上7點

主辦：Barnes & Noble - Union Square

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062150234-0

● Movie Night with Machine: Star Trek: The Motion Picture

銀幕經典電影懷舊展映:星艦迷航記（線下）

10月25日（週二）晚上7點

主辦：Machine Dazzle in The Theater at MAD

https://madmuseum.org/events/movie-night-machine-star-trek-motion-picture

● The IFPDA Print Fair

全世界最大的印刷精品藝術展會（線下）

10月28日(週五)上午11點至晚上7點

主辦：the IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair

https://www.fineartprintfair.org/programming

●中國風書店年終銷售酬賓（線下）

12月26日（週一）至12月31日（週六）截止

主辦： 中國風書店

地址：43-12 Main Street, 1 Fl, Flushing, NY 11355

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

書店 電影 華裔

上一則

改善地鐵治安 紐約市增1200警巡邏 6500車廂將加裝攝像頭

下一則

寵物變裝遊行 毛小孩爭奇鬥艷

延伸閱讀

周末好去處／華埠街坊文化節 舞獅、抽獎、美食活動多

周末好去處／華埠街坊文化節 舞獅、抽獎、美食活動多
專家: 王儲威廉不可能原諒弟弟哈利出走 是這個原因

專家: 王儲威廉不可能原諒弟弟哈利出走 是這個原因
喬州提前投票開跑 現場不得質疑選民資格

喬州提前投票開跑 現場不得質疑選民資格
Fairlife涉虐待奶牛 消費者集體訴訟 有華人已獲賠償

Fairlife涉虐待奶牛 消費者集體訴訟 有華人已獲賠償
近期活動

近期活動

熱門新聞

亞裔男子並未示弱，兩人面對面對峙，彼此相距只有幾吋。(視頻截圖)

「把你的傻x口罩摘掉」亞裔夫妻地鐵內遭恐嚇

2022-10-16 13:15
安全忠涉嫌參與獵狐行動，非法充當外國政府代理人被逮捕。(本報檔案照)

法拉盛華人僑領涉洗錢被捕 社區驚訝

2022-10-21 02:30
受傷的華男大腿被捅後跑到街上求救，並坐在地上休息，留下血跡。(記者顏潔恩／攝影)

紐約8大道華男在家遭捅上街求救 滿地血跡

2022-10-22 14:35
Solmet集團CEO鄭森表示，這一顆超級能源晶體將會改變世界格局。

Solmet超級綠能技術 終結能源危機的新發明

2022-10-05 01:00
陳韜20日起接任五分局局長一職。(市警提供)

紐約曼哈頓華埠市警5分局長 陳韜接任

2022-10-19 07:48
紐約市的史泰登島日前傳出比特犬逃出民宅，在街上肆虐攻擊路人。圖為示意圖。（ingimage）

紐約驚傳10隻比特犬「逃家攻擊路人」 2歲幼兒也受害

2022-10-23 07:05

超人氣

更多 >
胡錦濤不滿習近平被請出門？分析胡「被離場」原因

胡錦濤不滿習近平被請出門？分析胡「被離場」原因
阿賽頓豪宅埋車30年 車內疑有人類骸骨 前華裔屋主有前科

阿賽頓豪宅埋車30年 車內疑有人類骸骨 前華裔屋主有前科
刺殺加拿大台裔女騎警嫌遭起底 韓裔艾美獎導演行凶

刺殺加拿大台裔女騎警嫌遭起底 韓裔艾美獎導演行凶
路透：習近平幾乎篤定連任國家主席 仍將難有安全感

路透：習近平幾乎篤定連任國家主席 仍將難有安全感
20大現場側寫／李強帶頭拍手 神情放鬆

20大現場側寫／李強帶頭拍手 神情放鬆