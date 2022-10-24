近期活動

● Olivie Blake celebrates THE ATLAS PARADOX

對話華裔 新星作家Chloe Gong（線下）

10月24日(週一)晚上7點

主辦：Barnes & Noble - Union Square

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062150234-0

● Movie Night with Machine: Star Trek: The Motion Picture

銀幕經典電影 懷舊展映:星艦迷航記（線下）

10月25日（週二）晚上7點

主辦：Machine Dazzle in The Theater at MAD

https://madmuseum.org/events/movie-night-machine-star-trek-motion-picture

● The IFPDA Print Fair

全世界最大的印刷精品藝術展會（線下）

10月28日(週五)上午11點至晚上7點

主辦：the IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair

https://www.fineartprintfair.org/programming

●中國風書店 年終銷售酬賓（線下）

12月26日（週一）至12月31日（週六）截止

主辦： 中國風書店

地址：43-12 Main Street, 1 Fl, Flushing, NY 11355

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★