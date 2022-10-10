近期活動
● Curator Talk - Understatements: Lost & Found in Asian America
策展人談-在美亞裔文化的逝去與重拾（線下）
10月11日（週二）下午6點至下午7點
主辦：Queens College
http://gtmuseum.org/programs/gallery-talks/
● Firehouse: The Photography of Jill Freedman
紐約消防博物館特展：展現七零年代紐約市打火兄弟的工作日常（線下）
10月12日（週三）上午10點至下午5點
主辦：New York City Fire Museum
https://www.nycfiremuseum.org/temporary-exhibits
● Indeed FutureWorks 2022
千萬世界頂尖人資領導者匯聚一堂，共同塑造明日工作與招聘（線下&線上）
10月12日（週三）下午3點至下午7點
主辦：Indeed
https://indeedfutureworks.com/
● The Event Planner Expo 2022
活動策劃者博覽會：與國際頂級市場專家、商業領袖建立戰略合作關係（線下）
10月13日（週四）下午6點至晚上8點
主辦：The Event Planner Expo
https://www.theeventplannerexpo.com/
● The Manhattan Vintage Show
曼哈頓復古展：珠寶服飾、復古配件及紡織物（線下）
10月14日（週五）中午12點至下午7點
主辦：Manhattan Vintage Enterprises , LLC
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-manhattan-vintage-show-october-14-15-tickets-400128453977?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
● (Be)Tween Time at Randall's Island Urban Farm
蘭德爾島親子活動：大廚教你點綴秋日主題餅乾（線下）
10月15日（週六）下午1點
主辦：the Randall's Island Urban Farm
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/between-time-at-randalls-island-urban-farm-tickets-329160557087
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
