「上班時被拖入地下室」史丹福大學驚傳今年第2起性侵

美節目專訪 張忠謀：台積電供世界晶片 台免於中攻打

近期活動

紐約訊

● Curator Talk - Understatements: Lost & Found in Asian America

策展人談-在美亞裔文化的逝去與重拾（線下）

10月11日（週二）下午6點至下午7點

主辦：Queens College

http://gtmuseum.org/programs/gallery-talks/

● Firehouse: The Photography of Jill Freedman

紐約消防博物館特展：展現七零年代紐約市打火兄弟的工作日常（線下）

10月12日（週三）上午10點至下午5點

主辦：New York City Fire Museum

https://www.nycfiremuseum.org/temporary-exhibits

● Indeed FutureWorks 2022

千萬世界頂尖人資領導者匯聚一堂，共同塑造明日工作與招聘（線下&線上）

10月12日（週三）下午3點至下午7點

主辦：Indeed

https://indeedfutureworks.com/

● The Event Planner Expo 2022

活動策劃者博覽會：與國際頂級市場專家、商業領袖建立戰略合作關係（線下）

10月13日（週四）下午6點至晚上8點

主辦：The Event Planner Expo

https://www.theeventplannerexpo.com/

● The Manhattan Vintage Show

曼哈頓復古展：珠寶服飾、復古配件及紡織物（線下）

10月14日（週五）中午12點至下午7點

主辦：Manhattan Vintage Enterprises , LLC

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-manhattan-vintage-show-october-14-15-tickets-400128453977?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● (Be)Tween Time at Randall's Island Urban Farm

蘭德爾島親子活動：大廚教你點綴秋日主題餅乾（線下）

10月15日（週六）下午1點

主辦：the Randall's Island Urban Farm

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/between-time-at-randalls-island-urban-farm-tickets-329160557087

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

