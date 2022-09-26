近期活動
● LEGO Time
兒童創意遊戲時間（線下）
9月26日（週一）下午3點至下午5點
主辦：Queens Public Library (Douglaston/Little Neck)
https://www.queenslibrary.org/calendar/lego-time/009658-0522
● Understatements: Lost and Found in Asian America
亞裔文化藝術展：回顧80、90年代的身份認同與文化衝擊（線下）
9月28日（週三）至2023年1月6日
主辦：the Queens College School of Arts
http://gtmuseum.org/understatements/
● SUNY College Fair
SUNY教育系統招生介紹會（線下）
9月29日（週四）下午4點至晚上7點半
主辦：The State University of New York
https://engage.suny.edu/portal/suny_college_fairs
● the 2022 Queensboro Dance Festival Tour collection
皇后區舞蹈節2022夏季收官演出（線上）
9月30日（週五）晚上7點半至晚上9點
主辦：Queensboro Dance Festival
https://www.queensborodancefestival.com/events
● Here We Root Dance Performances
落地生根：用現代舞展現亞裔的故事（線下）
10月1日（週六）下午2點半至下午4點半
主辦：Queens Botanical Garden
https://www.jieminyang.art/hereweroot
● The Faucon: Song and Vocal Chamber Ensemble
現代編曲重新演繹中世紀神秘主義文學（線下）
10月1日（週六）下午2點至下午3點半
主辦：New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2022/10/01/faucon-song-and-vocal-chamber-ensemble
