對抗中國 美擬提前讓澳洲於2035年獲得核潛艇

義大利首位女總理誕生 右派梅洛尼宣布獲領導權

近期活動

紐約訊

近期活動

● LEGO Time

兒童創意遊戲時間（線下）

9月26日（週一）下午3點至下午5點

主辦：Queens Public Library (Douglaston/Little Neck)

https://www.queenslibrary.org/calendar/lego-time/009658-0522

● Understatements: Lost and Found in Asian America

亞裔文化藝術展：回顧80、90年代的身份認同與文化衝擊（線下）

9月28日（週三）至2023年1月6日

主辦：the Queens College School of Arts

http://gtmuseum.org/understatements/

● SUNY College Fair

SUNY教育系統招生介紹會（線下）

9月29日（週四）下午4點至晚上7點半

主辦：The State University of New York

https://engage.suny.edu/portal/suny_college_fairs

● the 2022 Queensboro Dance Festival Tour collection

皇后區舞蹈節2022夏季收官演出（線上）

9月30日（週五）晚上7點半至晚上9點

主辦：Queensboro Dance Festival

https://www.queensborodancefestival.com/events

● Here We Root Dance Performances

落地生根：用現代舞展現亞裔的故事（線下）

10月1日（週六）下午2點半至下午4點半

主辦：Queens Botanical Garden

https://www.jieminyang.art/hereweroot

● The Faucon: Song and Vocal Chamber Ensemble

現代編曲重新演繹中世紀神秘主義文學（線下）

10月1日（週六）下午2點至下午3點半

主辦：New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2022/10/01/faucon-song-and-vocal-chamber-ensemble

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

熱門新聞

紐約州檢察長詹樂霞。美聯社

川普及三子女遭詹樂霞提控 恐被逐出紐約州

2022-09-21 13:40
九歲華童在布碌崙羊頭灣路口被撞，不幸身亡。(記者胡聲橋／攝影)

放學等外婆 羊頭灣9歲華童遭撞亡 「離家只有半哩」

2022-09-19 02:29
亞當斯和市府官員日前到紐新航港局巴士總站視察無證客抵達情況。(市長辦公室提供)

逾萬無證客抵紐約 市長：人道主義災難 促全美合作解決

2022-09-19 13:08
曼哈頓四處可見遊民，有家長為此想搬家或送孩子去看心理醫生。圖為華埠擺也街的遊民。(記者張心╱攝影)

遊民吸毒者日增 嚇到孩子 華人想搬離紐約市

2022-09-25 05:51
市府將為無證客建立難民營式的臨時帳篷，為無證客提供基本照護。（市府提供）

紐約設難民帳篷安置無證客 兩黨籲進入緊急狀態

2022-09-23 04:56
紐約市曼哈頓養老院爆發退伍軍人症，五人死亡。（美聯社）

紐約市曼哈頓養老院爆發退伍軍人症 已5死

2022-09-23 14:38

