近期活動

● The Woman King

電影 《女王（編者譯）》現正熱映中（線下）

9月19日（週一）

領銜主演：Viola Davis

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8093700/

● Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano

紐約知名大提琴家Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf傾情呈現（線下）

9月19日（週一）晚上8點半

主辦：Birdland Theater

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mairi-dorman-phaneuf-music-of-broadway-for-cello-and-piano-in-the-theater-tickets-391199517287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● KOREA-U.S. STARTUP SUMMIT

美韓科創商業峰會 為期兩日免費入場（線下）

9月20日（週二）上午10點至下午6點

主辦：Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/korea-us-startup-summit-tickets-411038436027

● Jasmine Guillory + Roxane Gay: Drunk on Love

《醉於愛（編者譯）》紐約時報 暢銷書作者新書發布會（線下）

9月21日（週三）下午7點至下午8點

主辦：The Strand Book Store

https://www.strandbooks.com/events/event529?title=jasmine_guillory__roxane_gay_drunk_on_love

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★