快訊

中國出現猴痘首例 專家籲「勿與外國人肌膚接觸」挨轟

拜登宣告新冠疫情大流行結束 可能引發爭議

近期活動

紐約訊

近期活動

● The Woman King

電影《女王（編者譯）》現正熱映中（線下）

9月19日（週一）

領銜主演：Viola Davis

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8093700/

● Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano

紐約知名大提琴家Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf傾情呈現（線下）

9月19日（週一）晚上8點半

主辦：Birdland Theater

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mairi-dorman-phaneuf-music-of-broadway-for-cello-and-piano-in-the-theater-tickets-391199517287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● KOREA-U.S. STARTUP SUMMIT

美韓科創商業峰會 為期兩日免費入場（線下）

9月20日（週二）上午10點至下午6點

主辦：Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/korea-us-startup-summit-tickets-411038436027

● Jasmine Guillory + Roxane Gay: Drunk on Love

《醉於愛（編者譯）》紐約時報暢銷書作者新書發布會（線下）

9月21日（週三）下午7點至下午8點

主辦：The Strand Book Store

https://www.strandbooks.com/events/event529?title=jasmine_guillory__roxane_gay_drunk_on_love

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

熱門新聞

22歲男子吳傑瑞(左)承認殺害自己65歲的母親陳寶拉(中)。（取自陳寶拉臉書）

紐約華男割喉弒母案真相大白 兒子認罪恐判無期徒刑

2022-09-16 12:40
華人住家滿目瘡痍。(記者鄭怡嫣/攝影)

曾致5華人溺斃 一夜暴雨 紐約皇后區災區又淪為澤國

2022-09-13 13:35
林亨利與郭海倫等華人房東代表，日前在皇后區民事法庭前示威抗議。(臧東慧提供)

房客欠租拒搬隨地屎尿 紐約華裔房東陳情

2022-09-16 07:35
警方通緝涉殺陳芳的亞裔男子。(市警提供)

華女紐約法拉盛被刺亡 亞裔嫌犯照曝光

2022-09-14 22:33
黃敏儀(右三)與柯立人(右四)水災發生後，立即走訪Peck大道附近，慰問19戶地下室淹水的災民。(黃敏儀辦公室提供)

才花數萬元裝修一年後又被淹 黃敏儀走訪協助

2022-09-13 16:06
網路詐騙手段推陳出新。(FTC)

網路交友遇詐財 華男痛失210萬

2022-09-15 02:29

台灣918大震威力有如8顆原子彈 花蓮受困4人救出

女王國葬各國元首限搭公車 但拜登可搭座車 惹毛許多人

拜登：中國若武力侵台 美國會出兵防衛

被竊損失大增…Wegmans自助結帳 被不誠實打敗

拜登告誡習近平：若支持俄羅斯 美會叫停投資

