近期活動
● The Woman King
電影《女王（編者譯）》現正熱映中（線下）
9月19日（週一）
領銜主演：Viola Davis
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8093700/
● Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano
紐約知名大提琴家Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf傾情呈現（線下）
9月19日（週一）晚上8點半
主辦：Birdland Theater
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mairi-dorman-phaneuf-music-of-broadway-for-cello-and-piano-in-the-theater-tickets-391199517287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
● KOREA-U.S. STARTUP SUMMIT
美韓科創商業峰會 為期兩日免費入場（線下）
9月20日（週二）上午10點至下午6點
主辦：Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/korea-us-startup-summit-tickets-411038436027
● Jasmine Guillory + Roxane Gay: Drunk on Love
《醉於愛（編者譯）》紐約時報暢銷書作者新書發布會（線下）
9月21日（週三）下午7點至下午8點
主辦：The Strand Book Store
https://www.strandbooks.com/events/event529?title=jasmine_guillory__roxane_gay_drunk_on_love
如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表,請發email給我們:[email protected]
