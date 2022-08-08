● NYS Recovery Grant: Change In Requirements May Make You Eligible

紐約州 復甦補助金：規則變更或許讓您符合條件（線上）

8月8日（週一）下午2點半至下午3點半

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-recovery-grant-change-in-requirements-may-make-you-eligible-60772/

● Digital Summit New York City 2022

數位峰會2022紐約場（線下）

8月9日（週二）上午8點半至下午5點半

https://nyc.digitalsummit.com/

● Multicultural Women’s National Conference 2022

多元文化女性國家會議2022（線下及線上）

8月9日（週二）上午8點半至下午6點

https://events.seramount.com/event/98c6a8b9-751f-4996-ac59-152a374df4d6/summary

● Intellectual Property for Small Business

小企業智慧財產（線上）

8月9日（週二）下午4點至下午6點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intellectual-property-for-small-business-lm-89-tickets-376853116817?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

● Women's Health Tech Wednesdays

女性健康科技禮拜三（線上）

8月10日（週三）中午12點半至下午1點1刻

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-health-tech-wednesdays-roche-tickets-394758993777

● International Networking Reception

國際交流招待會（線下）

8月10日（週三）下午2點半至下午5點

https://chamber.nyc/event_register.php?event=1112

● Resolving Conflict in a Culturally Diverse Business Environment

在文化多元的商業環境中解決分歧（線上）

8月12日（週五）上午9點半至上午10點半

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/resolving-conflict-in-a-culturally-diverse-business-environment-55876/

● JA New York Summer

JA紐約夏季珠寶展（線下）

8月14日（週日）上午10點至下午6點

https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowJAS222/?flow=attendee&_ga=2.85138522.279733814.1659621849-286269970.1659621847

● the NY NOW Summer Market

時下紐約夏季市集

8月14日（週日）上午9點至下午6點

https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowNYN222/?flow=attendee&_ga=2.40195360.303059455.1659621821-390655612.1659621821

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★