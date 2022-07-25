● NYC Restaurant Week

紐約市餐館週（線下）

7月25日（週一）

https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week/

● Building Green Transportation Companies: Challenges and Best Practices

建設綠能 交通公司：挑戰與最佳實踐（線下）

7月26日（週二）上午10點至上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/building-green-transportation-companies-54818/

● Beyond API Regulations for Finance, Insurance, and Healthcare

超越金融、保險、保健的API規則（線下）

7月27日（週三）上午8點

https://www.apidays.global/new-york/

● Sports Content Management Forum

體育運動內容管理論壇（線下）

7月27日（週三）上午9點至下午6點

https://www.sportsvideo.org/event/2022-svg-sports-content-management-forum/?utm_source=eventbrowse&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=directory

● A Generation Rises: How the ‘80s and ‘90s shaped us then and now

瞭解80及90年代亞裔 美國人的流行文化（線上）

7月27日（週三）下午3點

https://bit.ly/RISExAARP

● Virtual 9th Annual NYU-Yale Summer Accelerator Pitchoff

第九屆紐約大學-耶魯大學 暑期加速者推銷競賽（線上）

7月28日（週四）下午5點至下午7點

https://entrepreneur.nyu.edu/event/9th-annual-nyu-yale-summer-accelerator-pitchoff/

● 2022 HOUSING EXPO

2022住房博覽會（線下）

7月30日（週六）上午10點至下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/2022-housing-expo-60269/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★