挺波洛西訪台 龐培歐:我會跟妳一起去 那裡見

熱浪「烘烤」9千萬人 紐約、賓州、德州紛傳熱死人

● NYC Restaurant Week

紐約市餐館週（線下）

7月25日（週一）

https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week/

● Building Green Transportation Companies: Challenges and Best Practices

建設綠能交通公司：挑戰與最佳實踐（線下）

7月26日（週二）上午10點至上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/building-green-transportation-companies-54818/

● Beyond API Regulations for Finance, Insurance, and Healthcare

超越金融、保險、保健的API規則（線下）

7月27日（週三）上午8點

https://www.apidays.global/new-york/

● Sports Content Management Forum

體育運動內容管理論壇（線下）

7月27日（週三）上午9點至下午6點

https://www.sportsvideo.org/event/2022-svg-sports-content-management-forum/?utm_source=eventbrowse&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=directory

● A Generation Rises: How the ‘80s and ‘90s shaped us then and now

瞭解80及90年代亞裔美國人的流行文化（線上）

7月27日（週三）下午3點

https://bit.ly/RISExAARP

● Virtual 9th Annual NYU-Yale Summer Accelerator Pitchoff

第九屆紐約大學-耶魯大學暑期加速者推銷競賽（線上）

7月28日（週四）下午5點至下午7點

https://entrepreneur.nyu.edu/event/9th-annual-nyu-yale-summer-accelerator-pitchoff/

● 2022 HOUSING EXPO

2022住房博覽會（線下）

7月30日（週六）上午10點至下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/2022-housing-expo-60269/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

紐約市布朗士區21日發生一起無故攻擊案件,一名35歲的男子正坐在車中與妻子交談,突遭19歲精神病嫌犯持刀捅入腹部,送醫後不治。

精神病持刀伸進窗…紐約男坐車中當街遭捅死 妻驚駭目睹

2022-07-22 14:16
紐約市布碌崙19日清晨發生一名劇組製作助理遭槍殺案件。

知名警匪劇「法網遊龍」紐約取景 劇組成員當街被槍殺

2022-07-19 14:59
圖為當時引發爭議的「美國中國之城」構想圖之一。

紐約「美國中國城」開發計畫觸礁 早有跡可尋

2022-07-19 11:08
兩名警察夜間在紐約州羅徹斯特遇伏,造成一死一傷。圖為警方蒐證人員翌日在現場取證。

紐約州2警巡邏遇襲1死1傷 受傷警為亞裔

2022-07-23 14:20
一名華婦日前在飛龍超市購物後遭盜。

紐約華婦購物完去後車廂放東西 車內包包秒被偷

2022-07-23 21:14
非裔男曼哈頓深夜接連猥褻女性。

非裔男曼哈頓深夜接連猥褻女性 亞裔女遭侵

2022-07-20 15:36

