美光放話：晶片法案沒過 可能外包亞洲代工廠

印州購物中心爆槍案3死 1攜槍居民擊斃槍手

近期活動

近期活動

● Coffee with Your Councilmember

和您的市議員共享咖啡（線下）

7月18日（週一）上午10點

https://www.sichamber.com/coffee

● 12th Annual International Gold and Diamond Conference

第十二屆國際黃金和鑽石展會（線下）

7月18日（週一）下午5點半

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-international-gold-and-diamond-conference-tickets-301680884647

● YMCA GREATER NY JOB FAIR

YMCA大紐約地區招聘會（線下）

7月19日（週二）上午11點至下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/ymca-greater-ny-job-fair-59413/

● New Member Orientation

新成員歡迎會（線下）

7月20日（週三）上午10點至上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/new-member-orientation-56928/

● New York Fabric Show

紐約織物展（線下）

7月21日（週四）上午9點至上午5點

https://thefabricshows.com/exhibitor-info-1

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

圖為本案位於布碌崙奧溫頓大道的公寓。(記者顏潔恩╱攝影)

紐約華裔開發商捲款潛逃 20家庭住處恐遭拍賣

2022-07-14 07:21
羅斯福大道近日再添新超市，吸引大量顧客消費。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

紐約法拉盛添新超市 華裔樂淘便宜

2022-07-16 10:34
三非裔女子因不滿店家收取額外醬料費用砸店。(視頻截圖)

3女砸店 紐約炸薯店：群眾大笑歡呼 令人作嘔

2022-07-12 12:37
這名男子涉嫌仇恨攻擊一名華裔男子，被警方通緝。(市警提供)

遭罵「華人是人渣」 華男紐約皇后區街頭被打斷牙

2022-07-16 09:51
船隻發生傾覆，至少十人入水。(abc7截圖)

紐約哈德遜河包租船翻覆 全員落水 1婦1童死亡

2022-07-12 19:57
華裔遊民男子曼哈頓大橋搭木頭房，躺椅在外靠枕在旁。(記者張晨╱攝影)

華男遊民曼哈頓大橋搭木屋 躺椅在外靠枕在旁

2022-07-17 07:22

