近期活動
● Coffee with Your Councilmember
和您的市議員共享咖啡（線下）
7月18日（週一）上午10點
https://www.sichamber.com/coffee
● 12th Annual International Gold and Diamond Conference
第十二屆國際黃金和鑽石展會（線下）
7月18日（週一）下午5點半
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-international-gold-and-diamond-conference-tickets-301680884647
● YMCA GREATER NY JOB FAIR
YMCA大紐約地區招聘會（線下）
7月19日（週二）上午11點至下午2點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/ymca-greater-ny-job-fair-59413/
● New Member Orientation
新成員歡迎會（線下）
7月20日（週三）上午10點至上午11點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/new-member-orientation-56928/
● New York Fabric Show
紐約織物展（線下）
7月21日（週四）上午9點至上午5點
https://thefabricshows.com/exhibitor-info-1
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
