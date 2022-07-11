近期活動
● Small Business Financing: How & Where to Get It
小企業融資：怎樣及在哪裡可以獲得它（線上）
7月13日（週三）上午10點至中午12點半
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/small-business-financing-how-where-to-get-it-2818
● NYC Accelerator Information Session
紐約市加速器信息交流會（線下）
7月13日（週三）下午6點至下午7點半
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-accelerator-information-session-tickets-355165859647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
● Queens Chamber Summer Networking Cruise
皇后商會夏日社交遊輪（線下）
7月17日（週四）下午5點至晚上9點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-chamber-summer-networking-cruise-58005/
● Managing Difficult Conversations And Difficult Personalities In The Workplace
管理職場中難處理的對話與性格（線上）
7月15日（週五）上午9點半至上午10點半
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/55874/
● American-Chinese CEO Society New York Chapter Inauguration Cocktail Party
美中企業家商會紐約分部成立雞尾酒會（線下）
7月15日（週五）下午5點半至晚上9點半
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-chinese-ceo-society-new-york-chapter-inauguration-cocktail-party-tickets-344945981717?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
