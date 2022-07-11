● Small Business Financing: How & Where to Get It

小企業融資 ：怎樣及在哪裡可以獲得它（線上）

7月13日（週三）上午10點至中午12點半

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/small-business-financing-how-where-to-get-it-2818

● NYC Accelerator Information Session

紐約市 加速器信息交流會（線下）

7月13日（週三）下午6點至下午7點半

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-accelerator-information-session-tickets-355165859647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● Queens Chamber Summer Networking Cruise

皇后商會夏日社交遊輪（線下）

7月17日（週四）下午5點至晚上9點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-chamber-summer-networking-cruise-58005/

● Managing Difficult Conversations And Difficult Personalities In The Workplace

管理職場中難處理的對話與性格（線上）

7月15日（週五）上午9點半至上午10點半

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/55874/

● American-Chinese CEO Society New York Chapter Inauguration Cocktail Party

美中企業家商會紐約分部成立雞尾酒會（線下）

7月15日（週五）下午5點半至晚上9點半

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-chinese-ceo-society-new-york-chapter-inauguration-cocktail-party-tickets-344945981717?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★