康尼島吃熱狗大賽 「大白鯊」破紀錄奪第15冠

芝加哥國慶遊行爆6死31傷槍擊慘案 槍手仍在逃

近期活動

● Creative Gains: Becoming a Creative Entrepreneur

創意收穫：成為一個富有創造力的企業家（線下）

7月6日（週三）下午6點至晚上8點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-gains-becoming-a-creative-entrepreneur-tickets-336804369937?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● How SBA Programs and Services can Help You Start, Grow and Succeed

美國小企業管理局的項目和服務可以如何幫助您啟程，發展，和成功（線上）

7月7日（週四）下午1點至下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/11099/aboutmcchistory.cfm?clientID=11099&ThisPage=About

● Career Event for NYU and CUNY Students

面向NYU和CUNY學生的職業活動（線上）

7月9日（週六）上午7點至下午7點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-nyu-and-cuny-students-tickets-165352649225?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● Farm Exploration Days

農場探索日（線下）

7月9日（週六）上午10點至下午4點

https://randallsisland.org/events/farm-exploration-days/2022-07-09/

● Homeless Outreach in Manhattan

曼哈頓無家可歸者提供的外展服務（線下）

7月9日（週六）上午10點至中午12點

https://humbler.co/event_detail?name=Homeless_Outreach_in_Manhattan&id=1449&utm_source=patch_joyjhomelessoutreach_jul9&utm_medium=patch_joyjhomelessoutreach_jul9&utm_campaign=patch_joyjhomelessoutreach_jul9&utm_id=patch_joyjhomelessoutreach_jul9

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

NYU 曼哈頓

國慶節前夜 華男家門口朝空中開槍被捕 警：威脅安全

NYU華裔女學霸跌落7號線鐵軌 遭撞身亡

亞裔人口多 法拉盛艾姆赫斯特分行開幕

假公司詐紓困金逾500萬 橙縣男認罪

紐約市立大學亞裔電影節 華生摘最佳微電影第2名

口罩令混淆 地鐵公車遵守比率降至疫情來最低點

20歲亞裔女子墜落曼哈頓中城7號線鐵軌，遭列車撞擊身亡 。(取自MTA)

紐約大學華裔女生 墜落地鐵遭撞身亡 正在知名投行實習

2022-06-29 20:20
孟咸彬以1900萬元競標巴菲特「最後的午餐」，但在結束前十秒輸給對手100元。(孟咸彬提供)

就差100元 華裔商人孟咸彬無緣和巴菲特午餐

2022-06-28 09:35
華裔母親被滯留機場24小時後終於2日抵達紐約。(李可蘭提供)

長周末飛紐約探親 困機場24小時…德州華母崩潰

2022-07-02 14:20
李寶霖車輛遭嚴重撞擊。(律師提供)

布碌崙華男車被撞還遭嫁禍 靠攝像頭討回正義與高額賠償

2022-06-29 07:45
一對華裔男女在民宅內打人毀物搶名錶。(警方提供)

新鮮草原華裔男女 打人搶名錶逃逸

2022-06-30 13:19
國家氣象局預報，紐約市2日(周六)下午，將出現豪雨與強風天氣。Getty Images

國慶長周末 強風豪雨將襲紐約

2022-07-01 15:18

超人氣

美國人平均220萬元淨資產可算富有 加州要求遠高於此

芝加哥國慶遊行爆6死31傷槍擊慘案 槍手仍在逃

白宮籲加油站降價 貝佐斯再開砲：簡直是誤導

8警開槍 俄州非裔男逃攔檢中60槍亡 民眾憤怒示威

俄州非裔男被射成馬蜂窩 警公布影片稱他先開槍

