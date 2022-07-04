● Creative Gains: Becoming a Creative Entrepreneur

創意收穫：成為一個富有創造力的企業家（線下）

7月6日（週三）下午6點至晚上8點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-gains-becoming-a-creative-entrepreneur-tickets-336804369937?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● How SBA Programs and Services can Help You Start, Grow and Succeed

美國小企業管理局的項目和服務可以如何幫助您啟程，發展，和成功（線上）

7月7日（週四）下午1點至下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/11099/aboutmcchistory.cfm?clientID=11099&ThisPage=About

● Career Event for NYU and CUNY Students

面向NYU和CUNY學生的職業活動（線上）

7月9日（週六）上午7點至下午7點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-nyu-and-cuny-students-tickets-165352649225?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● Farm Exploration Days

農場探索日（線下）

7月9日（週六）上午10點至下午4點

https://randallsisland.org/events/farm-exploration-days/2022-07-09/

● Homeless Outreach in Manhattan

為曼哈頓 無家可歸者提供的外展服務（線下）

7月9日（週六）上午10點至中午12點

https://humbler.co/event_detail?name=Homeless_Outreach_in_Manhattan&id=1449&utm_source=patch_joyjhomelessoutreach_jul9&utm_medium=patch_joyjhomelessoutreach_jul9&utm_campaign=patch_joyjhomelessoutreach_jul9&utm_id=patch_joyjhomelessoutreach_jul9

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★