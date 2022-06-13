近期活動
●Your Financial Journey
指導討論您的財物儲蓄及預算（線上）
6月14日（周二）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/your-financial-journey-2813
●Starting a Business at 50+
50歲以上創業（線上）
6月14日（周二）下午2點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/in-mandarin-starting-a-business-at-50/
●Social Media Essentials for Your Small Business
小型企業的社交媒體策略（線上）
6月15日（周三）中午12點到下午1點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/social-media-essentials-for-your-small-business-57545/
●Legal Ethics in Real Estate Transactions
房地產交易中的法律道德（線上）
6月15日（周三）下午2點到下午3點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1642433
●US OPEN JOB FAIR
美國網球協會公開招聘會（線下）
6月15日（周三）下午3點到晚上7點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/us-open-job-fair-55686/
●Queens Chamber Summer 2022 Mixer
與其他企業主及皇后區商會成員見面（線下）
6月15日（周三）下午6點到晚上8點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-chamber-summer-2022-mixer-56452/
●Free Immigration Consultation Day
移民法律諮詢日（線上）
6月16日（周四）
*需電話預約，面談會以電話形式進行
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-immigration-consultation-day-june-16
●Doing Business with the Federal Government
與聯邦政府做生意（線上）
6月16日（周四）上午10點30分到上午11點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/doing-business-with-the-federal-government-%e8%88%87%e8%81%af%e9%82%a6%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e5%81%9a%e7%94%9f%e6%84%8f/
●Landlord and Tenant Law in NYC Post-COVID-19
6月16日（周四）下午6點30分到晚上8點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1636401
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
