FDA審查員：輝瑞5歲以下幼童新冠疫苗安全有效

比特幣跌破2.5萬美元 經濟學家估會摔到2萬美元

近期活動

●Your Financial Journey

指導討論您的財物儲蓄及預算（線上）

6月14日（周二）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/your-financial-journey-2813

●Starting a Business at 50+

50歲以上創業（線上）

6月14日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/in-mandarin-starting-a-business-at-50/

●Social Media Essentials for Your Small Business

小型企業的社交媒體策略（線上）

6月15日（周三）中午12點到下午1點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/social-media-essentials-for-your-small-business-57545/

●Legal Ethics in Real Estate Transactions

房地產交易中的法律道德（線上）

6月15日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1642433

●US OPEN JOB FAIR

美國網球協會公開招聘會（線下）

6月15日（周三）下午3點到晚上7點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/us-open-job-fair-55686/

●Queens Chamber Summer 2022 Mixer

與其他企業主及皇后區商會成員見面（線下）

6月15日（周三）下午6點到晚上8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-chamber-summer-2022-mixer-56452/

●Free Immigration Consultation Day

移民法律諮詢日（線上）

6月16日（周四）

*需電話預約，面談會以電話形式進行

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-immigration-consultation-day-june-16

●Doing Business with the Federal Government

與聯邦政府做生意（線上）

6月16日（周四）上午10點30分到上午11點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/doing-business-with-the-federal-government-%e8%88%87%e8%81%af%e9%82%a6%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e5%81%9a%e7%94%9f%e6%84%8f/

●Landlord and Tenant Law in NYC Post-COVID-19

紐約市疫情後的房東與租客法律（線上）

6月16日（周四）下午6點30分到晚上8點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1636401

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

疫情 紐約市 預算

