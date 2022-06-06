我的頻道

●Develop Your Business Plan: Part 1

制定您的商業計劃：第1部分（線上）

6月7日（周二）上午10點到上午11點

https://web.sichamber.com/events/SBDCpresents%20Develop%20Your%20Business%20Plan%20Part%201%20Webinar%20%20-772/details

●Business Finance 2: Planning for Profitability

商業金融2：盈利能力規劃（線上）

6月7日（周二）上午11點

https://web.sichamber.com/events/NYCDepartment%20of%20%20Small%20Business%20Services%20Webinar%20Business%20Finance%202%20Planning%20for%20Profitability-780/details

●FREE Remote Housing Legal Clinic

免費遠程住房法律診所（線上）

6月8日（周三）上午10點到下午2點15分

https://web.sichamber.com/events/Keyto%20the%20City%20FREE%20Remote%20Housing%20Legal%20Clinic-770/details

●Queens Business Expo 2022

2022年皇后區商業博覽會（線下）

6月8日（周三）上午11點到下午4點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-business-expo-2022-51445/

●The 5 Financial Mistakes That Ruin Small Business

毀掉小企業的5個財務錯誤（線上）

6月8日（周三）中午12點到下午1點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/the-5-financial-mistakes-that-ruin-small-business-56734/

●NYC Guidelines and Resources to Help Your Busines

帮助企业适应商业环境的纽约指南和资源（線上）

6月9日（周四）上午10點到上午11點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/keys-to-nyc-nyc-guidelines-and-resources-to-help-your-busines-2564

●Independent Contractor or Employee: Do You Know the Difference?

獨立承包商和僱員的區別（線上）

6月9日（周四）下午1點到下午2點

https://web.sichamber.com/events/IndependentContractor%20or%20Employee%20Do%20You%20Know%20the%20Difference-771/details

●Uncorked! Food & Wine Festival

美食美酒節（線下）

6月11日（周四）中午12點到下午6點

https://web.sichamber.com/events/UncorkedFood%20%20Wine%20Festival-684/details

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

一名華人男子於4日下午5時左右，涉嫌無故損壞法拉盛羅斯福大道交緬街的一家中餐廳窗戶，被警方逮捕。(取自citizen截圖)

購餐不穿褲 華男遭驅趕怒砸中餐館

2022-06-05 09:15
槍殺嚴志文的嫌犯赫希(Glenn Hirsch)2日中午被押出市警112分局。（記者牟蘭/攝影）

沒收到鴨醬殺人？槍殺紐約華裔外賣郎嚴志文兇嫌落網

2022-06-02 17:25
逾30名華裔民眾28日在法拉盛的一家銀行前舉辦抗議活動，批評銀行監管不利。(記者牟蘭/攝影)

存款被盜 法拉盛受害者向銀行抗議

2022-05-29 12:16
富爾頓街地鐵站攻擊案件的視頻在社交網路瘋傳，有人指受害者在地鐵上性騷女孩，目前警方仍在調查之中。（視頻截圖）

騷擾女性遭私刑？ 富爾頓街地鐵站非裔毆亞男案疑有隱情

2022-05-31 02:30
魏海燕要求徹查真相。(記者鄭怡嫣╱攝影)

錄像曝光 警匪追逐 華男被撞亡 妻要真相

2022-06-03 07:09
富爾頓街地鐵站29日發生一起攻擊案，多名非洲裔圍毆一名亞裔男子。（視頻截圖）

曼哈頓地鐵 多名非洲裔圍毆1亞裔男

2022-05-30 02:30

