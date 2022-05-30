近期活動
●The 30th International Franchise Anniversary Expo
第30屆國際連鎖加盟博覽會（線下）
6月2日（周四）至6月4日（周六）
地點：紐約賈維茨中心（Jacob K. Javits Center）
免費報名代碼：CWJ
https://www.franchiseexpo.com/ife
●Queens Rising
皇后區崛起文化活動（線下）
6月1日（周三）至6月30日（周四）
主辦：Queens Rising
●FREE Remote Housing Legal Clinic
免費住房法律電話諮詢服務（線上）
5月31日（周二）上午10點到下午2點15分
https://web.sichamber.com/events/Keyto%20the%20City%20FREE%20Remote%20Housing%20Legal%20Clinic-768/details
●A Virtual Tour of the Japanese American National Museum
日美國家博物館虛擬之旅（線上）
5月31日（周二）下午6點到晚上7點20分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1642400
●How to Access Medicare Benefits
如何獲得醫療保險福利（線上）
6月1日（周三）中午12點到下午1點
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/medicare-with-confidence-wednesday-s-with-wendy-an-educational-webinar-about-how-to-access-medicare-benefits-06-01-2022-2614
●M/WBE Certification Webinar
少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）
6月1日（周三）下午2點到下午3點30分
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/m-wbe-certification-webinar-2583
●Veteran Leadership Business Association (VLBA) Turning Your Military Skills Into A Business Webinar
退伍軍人領導商業協會：將您的軍事技能轉變為商業（線上）
6月2日（周四）下午2點到下午4點
https://web.sichamber.com/events/VeteranLeadership%20Business%20Association%20VLBA%20Turning%20Your%20Military%20Skills%20Into%20A%20%20Business%20Webinar%20-756/details
●Expanding Economic Opportunity in Queens
擴大在皇后區的商業機會（線上）
6月2日（周四）下午5點到晚上8點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/expanding-economic-opportunity-in-queens-56373/
●Flushing Restaurant Week
法拉盛餐館周（線下）
5月23日（周一）至5月31日（周二）
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
上一則
存款被盜 法拉盛受害者向銀行抗議
下一則
FB留言