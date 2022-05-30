我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

NBA／巴特勒飆35分無力回天 綠衫軍奪東冠搶進總冠軍賽

租金、房價齊漲 歸巢族大增 家長養老計畫受影響

近期活動

近期活動

●The 30th International Franchise Anniversary Expo

第30屆國際連鎖加盟博覽會（線下）

6月2日（周四）至6月4日（周六）

地點：紐約賈維茨中心（Jacob K. Javits Center）

免費報名代碼：CWJ

https://www.franchiseexpo.com/ife

●Queens Rising

皇后區崛起文化活動（線下）

6月1日（周三）至6月30日（周四）

主辦：Queens Rising

www.queensrising.nyc

●FREE Remote Housing Legal Clinic

免費住房法律電話諮詢服務（線上）

5月31日（周二）上午10點到下午2點15分

https://web.sichamber.com/events/Keyto%20the%20City%20FREE%20Remote%20Housing%20Legal%20Clinic-768/details

●A Virtual Tour of the Japanese American National Museum

日美國家博物館虛擬之旅（線上）

5月31日（周二）下午6點到晚上7點20分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1642400

●How to Access Medicare Benefits

如何獲得醫療保險福利（線上）

6月1日（周三）中午12點到下午1點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/medicare-with-confidence-wednesday-s-with-wendy-an-educational-webinar-about-how-to-access-medicare-benefits-06-01-2022-2614

●M/WBE Certification Webinar

少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）

6月1日（周三）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/m-wbe-certification-webinar-2583

●Veteran Leadership Business Association (VLBA) Turning Your Military Skills Into A Business Webinar

退伍軍人領導商業協會：將您的軍事技能轉變為商業（線上）

6月2日（周四）下午2點到下午4點

https://web.sichamber.com/events/VeteranLeadership%20Business%20Association%20VLBA%20Turning%20Your%20Military%20Skills%20Into%20A%20%20Business%20Webinar%20-756/details

●Expanding Economic Opportunity in Queens

擴大在皇后區的商業機會（線上）

6月2日（周四）下午5點到晚上8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/expanding-economic-opportunity-in-queens-56373/

●Flushing Restaurant Week

法拉盛餐館周（線下）

5月23日（周一）至5月31日（周二）

https://flushingbid.com/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

皇后區 醫療保險

上一則

存款被盜 法拉盛受害者向銀行抗議

下一則

慶祝亞太月 法拉盛舉辦公益演唱會

延伸閱讀

紐約市申辦2024年民主黨全代會 麥迪遜廣場花園主會場

紐約市申辦2024年民主黨全代會 麥迪遜廣場花園主會場
法拉盛109分局資深警員涉篡改物證 罪成恐囚4年

法拉盛109分局資深警員涉篡改物證 罪成恐囚4年
皇后區檢察官慶亞裔月 表彰世報

皇后區檢察官慶亞裔月 表彰世報
林凱倫選皇后區民事法官 維樂貴絲背書

林凱倫選皇后區民事法官 維樂貴絲背書

國際連鎖加盟博覽會(IFE)6月2日至4日紐約舉行

國際連鎖加盟博覽會(IFE)6月2日至4日紐約舉行

熱門新聞

法拉盛入室搶劫案案發公寓。(記者鄭怡嫣/攝影)

法拉盛華男凌晨入室搶劫 41歲男主人被捅數刀致死

2022-05-22 15:39
Q線地鐵槍擊案死者安立奎。(親友提供)

避Uber高價改搭地鐵 高盛員工無辜遭槍殺

2022-05-24 06:10
嫌犯阿布杜拉搭乘勞斯萊斯至五分局協商自首。(記者張晨/攝影)

紐約地鐵槍殺無辜高盛員工 嫌犯乘勞斯萊斯協商自首

2022-05-24 14:42
逾30名華裔民眾28日在法拉盛的一家銀行前舉辦抗議活動，批評銀行監管不利。(記者牟蘭/攝影)

存款被盜 法拉盛受害者向銀行抗議

2022-05-29 12:16
紐約Q線地鐵。示意圖。(Getty Images)

曼哈頓華埠Q線地鐵1人遭槍擊不治 嫌犯在逃 恐隨機犯案

2022-05-22 15:05
三嫌犯持刀槍入室搶劫法拉盛亞裔男子。(記者鄭怡嫣/攝影)

3嫌持刀槍入室 法拉盛亞裔男被搶8000元現金、財物

2022-05-24 02:29

超人氣

更多 >
英媒爆普亭恐已病死 近來公開露面的疑似是替身

英媒爆普亭恐已病死 近來公開露面的疑似是替身
美大型零售商急出清庫存 可能祭出超優惠折扣

美大型零售商急出清庫存 可能祭出超優惠折扣
「捍衛戰士2」放回中華民國國旗 美媒：本片最大膽舉動

「捍衛戰士2」放回中華民國國旗 美媒：本片最大膽舉動
存款被盜 法拉盛受害者向銀行抗議

存款被盜 法拉盛受害者向銀行抗議
強尼、安珀官司賠償恐創新高 前男友馬斯克也發聲了

強尼、安珀官司賠償恐創新高 前男友馬斯克也發聲了