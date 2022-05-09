●HOW SBA PROGRAMS AND SERVICES CAN HELP YOU START, GROW AND SUCCEED

瞭解SBA融資 計劃、商業教育 和政府合同援助（線上）

5月10日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-sba-programs-and-services-can-help-you-start-grow-and-succeed-54004/

●FINANCING YOUR BUSINESS WORKSHOP

為您的企業融資（線上）

5月10日（周二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/financing-your-business-workshop-55125/

●Small Business Party Expo

小型企業聚會博覽會（線下）

5月10日（周二）下午3點到晚上8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-party-expo-53286/

●SELLING TO THE GOVERNMENT AND GLOBAL MARKET

向政府和全球市場銷售（線上）

5月11日（周三）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/selling-to-the-government-and-global-market-49318/

●BEING READY BANKING

教您熟悉銀行業務並充分利用與銀行的關係（線上）

5月11日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/being-ready-banking-55061/

05/12（周四）：

●NYC Civil Service 101 Information Session

討論政府機構的工作及如何在線申請（線上）

5月12日（周四）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/civil-service-101-virtual-information-session-may-12-2022-10-am

●IN PERSON AND REMOTE INTERVIEWING SKILLS

面對面及遠程的面試 技巧（線上）

5月13日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/in-person-and-remote-interviewing-skills-38500/

●COMMERCIAL LEASE ASSISTANCE LEGAL CLINIC

商業租賃援助法律診所（線上）

5月13日（周五）上午10點到下午1點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/commercial-lease-assistance-legal-clinic-virtual-54206/

●Queens Pro Bono Legal Clinic

免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）

5月14日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

6月25日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

7月23日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

*需要提前電話預約

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1632215

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★