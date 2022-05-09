我的頻道

謀殺室友 北加柏克萊男子偽裝自殺 因為這原因露餡

嬰兒奶粉缺貨達40% 26州供貨吃緊 6州甚至售罄

近期活動

近期活動

●HOW SBA PROGRAMS AND SERVICES CAN HELP YOU START, GROW AND SUCCEED

瞭解SBA融資計劃、商業教育和政府合同援助（線上）

5月10日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-sba-programs-and-services-can-help-you-start-grow-and-succeed-54004/

●FINANCING YOUR BUSINESS WORKSHOP

為您的企業融資（線上）

5月10日（周二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/financing-your-business-workshop-55125/

●Small Business Party Expo

小型企業聚會博覽會（線下）

5月10日（周二）下午3點到晚上8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-party-expo-53286/

●SELLING TO THE GOVERNMENT AND GLOBAL MARKET

向政府和全球市場銷售（線上）

5月11日（周三）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/selling-to-the-government-and-global-market-49318/

●BEING READY BANKING

教您熟悉銀行業務並充分利用與銀行的關係（線上）

5月11日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/being-ready-banking-55061/

05/12（周四）：

●NYC Civil Service 101 Information Session

討論政府機構的工作及如何在線申請（線上）

5月12日（周四）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/civil-service-101-virtual-information-session-may-12-2022-10-am

●IN PERSON AND REMOTE INTERVIEWING SKILLS

面對面及遠程的面試技巧（線上）

5月13日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/in-person-and-remote-interviewing-skills-38500/

●COMMERCIAL LEASE ASSISTANCE LEGAL CLINIC

商業租賃援助法律診所（線上）

5月13日（周五）上午10點到下午1點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/commercial-lease-assistance-legal-clinic-virtual-54206/

●Queens Pro Bono Legal Clinic

免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）

5月14日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

6月25日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

7月23日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

*需要提前電話預約

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1632215

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

紐約台灣會館等社團 紀念彭明敏

布碌崙華社慶母親節 媽媽們幸福感爆棚

NYC初步投票決漲租金 近百萬套住屋受影響

市議員黃敏儀 周五提供免費法律諮詢

市議員黃敏儀 每周五提供免費法律諮詢

聯邦商業貸款 中國信託專家教你申請

小企業如何獲得聯邦貸款？中信銀28日線上講座詳解

外賣郎送的餐還倒在事發現場。(讀者提供)

紐約華人外賣郎 送餐途中遭槍殺 生前曾遭顧客威脅

2022-05-01 23:18
胡桃里音樂酒館成為了中國留學生回憶故鄉都市生活的所在。（取自胡桃里Instagram）

曼哈頓「新派中餐廳」正流行 中國菜也能吃得時尚

2022-05-06 02:05
曼哈頓華埠金滿庭酒樓建築4月30日晚突發五級大火。（讀者提供）

曼哈頓金滿庭酒樓5級大火 燃燒整夜 多名消防員受傷

2022-05-01 10:02
劉凱琳。(取自GoFundMe網站)

遭槍擊紐約華裔少女 頸部以下恐癱瘓

2022-05-02 10:48
劉玉生在華社人士的陪同下轉至曼哈頓男子遊民所居住。(沈珺提供)

疫情回國難 流落紐約法拉盛街頭華翁暫居遊民所

2022-05-04 09:35
數據顯示，紐約州新冠住院人數兩個月來首次突破2000人，過去一個月來已翻三倍。（美聯社）

紐約州新冠住院數1個月翻3倍 新一波疫情可能已到

2022-05-05 07:30

封面故事／機票難求、處處封城 阻斷華人回鄉路

封面故事／機票難求、處處封城 阻斷華人回鄉路
李靚蕾隔3個月再發聲 親收手寫卡片哭了

李靚蕾隔3個月再發聲 親收手寫卡片哭了
巴哈馬度假勝地傳離奇命案 3名美國人死亡

巴哈馬度假勝地傳離奇命案 3名美國人死亡
蓋茲喊「熊來了」警告利率會升到…讓全球經濟減緩

蓋茲喊「熊來了」警告利率會升到…讓全球經濟減緩
中國3所「985大學」拒絕再上國際排名

中國3所「985大學」拒絕再上國際排名