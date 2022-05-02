近期活動
●COMMERCIAL LEASE: KNOW YOUR RIGHTS INFORMATION SESSION
商業租賃：瞭解您的權利（線上）
5月3日（周二）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/commercial-lease-know-your-rights-information-session-53910/
●Use YouTube to Grow Your Business
使用 YouTube 發展您的業務（線上）
5月4日（周三）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/use-youtube-to-grow-your-business-54640/
●BEING READY ACCOUNTING
提供小企業會計相關的知識（線上）
5月4日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/being-ready-accounting-55041/
●Virtual Speed Networking
快速擴展人脈網絡（線上）
5月5日（周四）上午9點到上午10點30分
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30320&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●10 HR Traps For Small Businesses
瞭解小型企業的人力資源陷阱（線上）
5月5日（周四）下午1點到下午2點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/10HR%20Traps%20For%20Small%20Businesses-721/details
●Queens Celebrating National Small Business Week
慶祝小企業周：享受商業資源及娛樂活動（線下）
5月5日（周四）下午1點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-celebrating-national-small-business-week-54564/
●K-12 Teachers and Mental Health
教師和心理健康（線上）
5月5日（周四）下午6點到晚上7點30分
https://www.thirteen.org/blog-post/k-12-teachers-mental-health-panel-discussion/
●Shop Small Biz Street Fair
小商業街集市（線下）
5月7日（周六）上午10點到下午6點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30341&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Hidden Immigrant-Owned Gems of the Lower East Side
瞭解下東區隱藏的美食商店（線下）
5月7日（周六）下午3點到下午5點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/hidden-immigrant-owned-gems-of-the-lower-east-side/
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
