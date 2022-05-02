我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

紐約華人外賣郎 送餐途中遭槍殺 生前曾遭顧客威脅

上海「活人裝屍袋」影片瘋傳 殯儀館斥：還在動是活的

近期活動

近期活動

●COMMERCIAL LEASE: KNOW YOUR RIGHTS INFORMATION SESSION

商業租賃：瞭解您的權利（線上）

5月3日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/commercial-lease-know-your-rights-information-session-53910/

●Use YouTube to Grow Your Business

使用 YouTube 發展您的業務（線上）

5月4日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/use-youtube-to-grow-your-business-54640/

●BEING READY ACCOUNTING

提供小企業會計相關的知識（線上）

5月4日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/being-ready-accounting-55041/

●Virtual Speed Networking

快速擴展人脈網絡（線上）

5月5日（周四）上午9點到上午10點30分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30320&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●10 HR Traps For Small Businesses

瞭解小型企業的人力資源陷阱（線上）

5月5日（周四）下午1點到下午2點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/10HR%20Traps%20For%20Small%20Businesses-721/details

●Queens Celebrating National Small Business Week

慶祝小企業周：享受商業資源及娛樂活動（線下）

5月5日（周四）下午1點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-celebrating-national-small-business-week-54564/

●K-12 Teachers and Mental Health

教師和心理健康（線上）

5月5日（周四）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://www.thirteen.org/blog-post/k-12-teachers-mental-health-panel-discussion/

●Shop Small Biz Street Fair

小商業街集市（線下）

5月7日（周六）上午10點到下午6點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30341&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Hidden Immigrant-Owned Gems of the Lower East Side

瞭解下東區隱藏的美食商店（線下）

5月7日（周六）下午3點到下午5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/hidden-immigrant-owned-gems-of-the-lower-east-side/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

YouTube 心理健康 美食

上一則

北方食品向北美推薦腐乳之王 -- 王致和

下一則

美東河南同鄉會 慶亞太裔傳統月

延伸閱讀

日本40歲黨魁爆不倫 戀上支持者14歲女兒 產下1子

日本40歲黨魁爆不倫 戀上支持者14歲女兒 產下1子
Alphabet營收罕見遜預期 被YouTube業績和歐洲廣告拖累

Alphabet營收罕見遜預期 被YouTube業績和歐洲廣告拖累
YouTube部門拖累 谷歌財報不佳

YouTube部門拖累 谷歌財報不佳
推特被收購 其他平台受益

推特被收購 其他平台受益
為拍片？故意墜機 網紅被吊銷飛行員執照

為拍片？故意墜機 網紅被吊銷飛行員執照

熱門新聞

皇后區新鮮草原亞裔少女遭槍擊重傷，警方封鎖現場進行調查。（記者曹健/攝影）

紐約亞裔少女頸部中彈案 竟是高中生吵架引爆隨機掃射

2022-04-28 12:09
曼哈頓華埠金滿庭酒樓建築4月30日晚突發五級大火。（讀者提供）

曼哈頓金滿庭酒樓5級大火 燃燒整夜 多名消防員受傷

2022-05-01 10:02
照片中的男子，涉嫌在紐約法拉盛地鐵欲強擄22歲華女性侵。(擷自推特)

影／紐約法拉盛地鐵站 男子強擄22歲華女欲性侵 警通緝

2022-04-26 14:25
外賣郎送的餐還倒在事發現場。(讀者提供)

紐約華人外賣郎 送餐途中遭槍殺 生前曾遭顧客威脅

2022-05-01 23:18
皇后區新鮮草原亞裔少女遭槍擊重傷，警方封鎖現場進行調查。（記者曹健/攝影）

紐約3青少年街頭遭槍擊 14歲亞裔女頸部中彈情況危急

2022-04-27 19:11
兇嫌勃訥拉(左)和被害人蓋兒(右)。(取自臉書)

紐約森林小丘棄屍案 兇嫌犯案後若無其事用餐 曾騷擾咖啡店女員工

2022-04-25 10:10

超人氣

更多 >
曼哈頓金滿庭酒樓5級大火 燃燒整夜 多名消防員受傷

曼哈頓金滿庭酒樓5級大火 燃燒整夜 多名消防員受傷
紐約華人外賣郎 送餐途中遭槍殺 生前曾遭顧客威脅

紐約華人外賣郎 送餐途中遭槍殺 生前曾遭顧客威脅
巴基斯坦雙碩士女師自殺攻擊孔子學院 為何要針對中國人？

巴基斯坦雙碩士女師自殺攻擊孔子學院 為何要針對中國人？
麥當勞前經理爆料千萬別點「這飲料」 揭開食譜內幕

麥當勞前經理爆料千萬別點「這飲料」 揭開食譜內幕
「中國警察」詐騙案捲土重來 紐約華男上當

「中國警察」詐騙案捲土重來 紐約華男上當