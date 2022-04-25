我的頻道

非裔男金山奧克蘭華埠持刀恐嚇 華生狂奔500米報警

普亭身體出狀況？「不停咬唇、搖晃」影片曝光引熱議

近期活動

近期活動

●Tzu Chi Community Health Clinic

慈濟免費年度體檢（線下）

4月25日（周一）上下午5點到下午7點

*請提前在週一至週二的早上10點至中午12點電話預約

https://tzuchi.us/events/ny-community-health-clinic?i=fb98221

●Racial Triangulation and Asian Americans

瞭解什麼是批判種族理論（線上）

4月26日（周二）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1631388

●SELL ONLINE WITH E-COMMERCE TOOLS

使用電子商務工具在線銷售（線上）

4月26日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/sell-online-with-e-commerce-tools-53976/

●DOING BUSINESS WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

聯邦政府開展業務（線上）

4月28日（周四）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/doing-business-with-the-federal-government-49317/

●Do's and Don'ts About Starting a Business

關於創業的注意事項（線上）

4月28日（周四）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/dos-and-donts-about-starting-a-business-52045/

●HOW TO CONDUCT AN EFFECTIVE JOB INTERVIEW

如何進行有效的工作面試（線上）

4月29日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-conduct-an-effective-job-interview-52138/

●Clean Up Chinatown

清理唐人街活動志願者徵集（線下）

4月30日（周六）下午1點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/clean-up-chinatown/

●Spiritual Care Workshops: EMBRACING DIVERSITY

為不同信仰和背景的人提供精神關懷（線上）

5月1日（周日）下午3點到下午5點

https://tzuchi.us/events/spiritual-care-workshops-embracing-diversity?i=a46f394

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

華埠服務中心 蒙市健康診所已開業

華埠服務中心 蒙市健康診所已開業
集裝箱垃圾站 時報廣場試點

集裝箱垃圾站 時報廣場試點
「歡迎來華埠」募捐 擬籌款10萬助受災戶 首日籌得逾1萬5000元

「歡迎來華埠」募捐 擬籌款10萬助受災戶 首日籌得逾1萬5000元
華埠茂比利街失火致2死 「歡迎來華埠」組織發起籌款

華埠茂比利街失火致2死 「歡迎來華埠」組織發起籌款
抗議下東城豪華建案 華社促徹查建商

抗議下東城豪華建案 華社促徹查建商

男童原本只是動手術拔牙，卻因不明原因慘變植物人。(家長提供)

華裔男童手術拔牙 變植物人…缺氧腦死 依賴呼吸器維生

2022-04-23 07:29
在家中遇害後被拋屍街頭的蓋兒。(取自臉書)

森林小丘棄屍案 死者零工前男友被查

2022-04-20 09:54
勃訥拉。(取自臉書)

紐約殺人棄屍案偵破 44歲雜活工被捕

2022-04-21 12:15
曾露宿街頭的劉玉生。(記者鄭怡嫣/攝影)

曾露宿法拉盛街頭、七旬上海大爺獲簽證 返鄉在即

2022-04-20 15:06
蓋兒一家。(取自克萊恩臉書)

紐約森林小丘棄屍案 警：案發當晚 死者曾獨坐酒吧40分鐘

2022-04-19 12:36
根據氣象預報，從周一(18日)晚上起至周二，強風將襲紐約市，風速最高可達每小時50哩。Getty Images

強風將襲紐約 樓宇局提醒居民、建商做好安全措施

2022-04-18 13:46

華人紐約餐廳用餐 一抬頭對面竟坐了玄彬和孫藝真

華人紐約餐廳用餐 一抬頭對面竟坐了玄彬和孫藝真
瓊瑤上億豪宅揭神秘面紗 「翠珊」趙永馨：像回家

瓊瑤上億豪宅揭神秘面紗 「翠珊」趙永馨：像回家

封面故事／再婚男事件 華人敲警鐘 急問信託遺囑

封面故事／再婚男事件 華人敲警鐘 急問信託遺囑

明州13歲男孩將「大學畢業」 已錄取物理博士班

明州13歲男孩將「大學畢業」 已錄取物理博士班
「為何選她？」新書爆：第一夫人不滿賀錦麗當拜登副手

「為何選她？」新書爆：第一夫人不滿賀錦麗當拜登副手