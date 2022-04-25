近期活動
●Tzu Chi Community Health Clinic
慈濟免費年度體檢（線下）
4月25日（周一）上下午5點到下午7點
*請提前在週一至週二的早上10點至中午12點電話預約
https://tzuchi.us/events/ny-community-health-clinic?i=fb98221
●Racial Triangulation and Asian Americans
瞭解什麼是批判種族理論（線上）
4月26日（周二）下午1點到下午2點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1631388
●SELL ONLINE WITH E-COMMERCE TOOLS
使用電子商務工具在線銷售（線上）
4月26日（周二）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/sell-online-with-e-commerce-tools-53976/
●DOING BUSINESS WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
與聯邦政府開展業務（線上）
4月28日（周四）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/doing-business-with-the-federal-government-49317/
●Do's and Don'ts About Starting a Business
關於創業的注意事項（線上）
4月28日（周四）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/dos-and-donts-about-starting-a-business-52045/
●HOW TO CONDUCT AN EFFECTIVE JOB INTERVIEW
如何進行有效的工作面試（線上）
4月29日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-conduct-an-effective-job-interview-52138/
●Clean Up Chinatown
清理唐人街活動志願者徵集（線下）
4月30日（周六）下午1點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/clean-up-chinatown/
●Spiritual Care Workshops: EMBRACING DIVERSITY
為不同信仰和背景的人提供精神關懷（線上）
5月1日（周日）下午3點到下午5點
https://tzuchi.us/events/spiritual-care-workshops-embracing-diversity?i=a46f394
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
上一則
紐約州擬禁挖加密幣 眾議會明表決 或成全美首例
下一則
FB留言