佛奇：「群體免疫」概念 恐不適用新冠肺炎

佛州超級學霸 哈佛等27名校全都要他 獎學金達400萬元

近期活動

近期活動

●Exporting to International Markets: Global NY Webinar

幫助您的公司拓展國際市場（線上）

4月19日（周二）上午11點到中午12點

zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__YGhB474SDCfwzn30I39_g" target="_blank">https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__YGhB474SDCfwzn30I39_g

●The Changing Landscape of Cyber Threats

網絡威脅的變化格局（線上）

4月20日（周三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/the-changing-landscape-of-cyber-threats-51569/

●CLE Program Immigration Law 101

移民法概述（線上）

4月20日（周三）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1631984

●INTRODUCTION TO QUICK BOOKS- PART I

QUICKBOOKS軟件使用簡介1（線上）

4月20日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/introduction-to-quick-books-part-i-53067/

●Starting a Business at Age 50+

在50歲以上的年紀開始創業（線上）

4月21日（周四）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30311&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOK ONLINE- PART II

QUICKBOOKS軟件使用簡介2（線上）

4月21日（周四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/introduction-to-quickbook-online-part-ii-53069/

●Queens Pro Bono Legal Clinic

免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）

4月23日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

*需要提前電話預約談話

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1615120

●Earth Day Recycle Event

地球日回收活動（線下）

4月23日（周六）下午1點到下午4點

https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/earth-day-recycle-event

●What's Up at MetroPlus

免費社區活動：為幼兒提供免費兒童讀物（線下）

4月23日（周六）下午1點到下午4點

*兒童需要在場

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/WhatsUp%20at%20MetroPlus%20%20-657/details

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

布碌崙(布魯克林)今早8時30分左右發生恐怖槍擊案，造成16人傷，至少十人被槍擊中，其中兩人傷勢嚴重。路透

影／紐約布魯克林地鐵爆槍案 10人中彈16傷 現場華人多

2022-04-12 12:00
日落公園地鐵槍擊案詹姆斯在超過24小時逍遙法外後終於落網。美聯社

影／紐約日落公園地鐵槍擊案 嫌犯於下東城落網

2022-04-13 14:23
曼哈頓華埠茂比利街(Mulberry St.)15日凌晨發生大火，一對華裔母子死亡。(讀者提供)

獨家／曼哈頓華埠凌晨大火 華裔母子命喪火海

2022-04-15 08:56
州衛生廳廳長巴塞特(左)提醒，兩個具有高傳染性的全新亞變種毒株正在紐約造成「重大社區傳播」。(州衛生廳提供)

2新病毒株具高傳染性 紐約傳播快速 周末聚會先檢測

2022-04-16 09:08
地鐵槍擊案現場血跡斑斑，傷者躺在月台地上等候救援。取自臉書

圖輯／紐約地鐵恐怖槍擊 現場遍地血跡宛如煉獄

2022-04-12 12:36
警員封鎖36街地鐵站展開調查。(記者顏潔恩/攝影)

布魯克林地鐵槍案 紐約警局長：未朝恐襲方向調查

2022-04-12 14:50

