近期活動
●Exporting to International Markets: Global NY Webinar
幫助您的公司拓展國際市場（線上）
4月19日（周二）上午11點到中午12點
zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__YGhB474SDCfwzn30I39_g" target="_blank">https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__YGhB474SDCfwzn30I39_g
●The Changing Landscape of Cyber Threats
網絡威脅的變化格局（線上）
4月20日（周三）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/the-changing-landscape-of-cyber-threats-51569/
●CLE Program Immigration Law 101
移民法概述（線上）
4月20日（周三）下午1點到下午2點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1631984
●INTRODUCTION TO QUICK BOOKS- PART I
QUICKBOOKS軟件使用簡介1（線上）
4月20日（周三）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/introduction-to-quick-books-part-i-53067/
●Starting a Business at Age 50+
在50歲以上的年紀開始創業（線上）
4月21日（周四）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30311&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOK ONLINE- PART II
QUICKBOOKS軟件使用簡介2（線上）
4月21日（周四）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/introduction-to-quickbook-online-part-ii-53069/
●Queens Pro Bono Legal Clinic
免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）
4月23日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分
*需要提前電話預約談話
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1615120
●Earth Day Recycle Event
地球日回收活動（線下）
4月23日（周六）下午1點到下午4點
https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/earth-day-recycle-event
●What's Up at MetroPlus
免費社區活動：為幼兒提供免費兒童讀物（線下）
4月23日（周六）下午1點到下午4點
*兒童需要在場
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/WhatsUp%20at%20MetroPlus%20%20-657/details
