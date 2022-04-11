我的頻道

近期活動

近期活動

●ELMHURST OUTDOOR BUSINESS RESOURCES DAY

埃爾姆赫斯特戶外商業資源日（線下）

4月12日（周二）上午11點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/elmhurst-outdoor-business-resources-day-53428/

●Financing Your Business Workshop

獲得各種融資選擇資訊（線上）

4月12日（周二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/financing-your-business-workshop-53058/

●learn how to use LinkedIn to grow your business

瞭解如何使用「領英」來發展您的業務（線下）

4月12日（周二）下午5點15分到下午6點30分

https://thebrooklynmarketplace.com/events/bcc-networking-learn-how-to-use-linkedin-to-grow-your-business-2948

●Your Financial Journey

深入討論儲蓄預算等財務問題（線上）

4月13日（周三）上午9點到上午10點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/your-financial-journey-2573

●Grant Funding for Businesses and NGOs

為企業和非政府組織撥款（線上）

4月13日（周三）上午9點到上午10點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FreeSCORE%20SI%20Webinar%20Grant%20Funding%20for%20Businesses%20and%20NGOs%20%20Myths%20%20Truths-692/details

●GOOGLE MY BUSINESS WITHOUT GETTING TOO TECHNICAL OR COMPLICATED

利用谷歌獲得更多點擊、銷售和利潤（線上）

4月13日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/google-my-business-without-getting-too-technical-or-complicated-52573/

●HOW TO USE INSTAGRAM FOR BUSINESS

如何使用 INSTAGRAM 開展業務（線上）

4月13日（周三）下午4點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-use-instagram-for-business-53972/

●BALANCING THE COMPETING DEMANDS OF WORK AND LIFE

平衡工作和生活的競爭需求（線上）

4月15日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/balancing-the-competing-demands-of-work-and-life-38499/

●What's Up at MetroPlus

免費社區活動：為幼兒提供免費兒童讀物（線下）

4月16日（周六）上午11點到下午3點

*兒童需要在場

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/WhatsUp%20at%20MetroPlus%20%20-661/details

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

預算 儲蓄 融資

