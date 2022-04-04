我的頻道

●SPECIAL EVENT "MEET THE LENDERS"

瞭解SBA的貸款項目（線上）

4月6日（周三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/special-event-meet-the-lenders-49316/

●How to Gain a Better Understanding of Social Media Advertising

如何更好地瞭解社交媒體廣告（線上）

4月6日（周三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30346&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●M/WBE Certification Webinar

少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）

4月6日（周三）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/m-wbe-certification-webinar-2572

●TAXES FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

小型企業的稅收（線上）

4月7日（周四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/ask-an-accountant-taxes-for-small-businesses-53048/

●What Do Labor & Employment Lawyers Do?

勞工及就業領域的律師需要做什麼？（線上）

4月7日（周四）下午6點15分到晚上7點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1620793

●Mental Health Basics and How to Cope with Stress

心理健康基礎知識及如何應對壓力（線上）

4月8日（周五）下午6點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/mental-health-basics-and-how-to-cope-with-stress/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

