近期活動
●SPECIAL EVENT "MEET THE LENDERS"
瞭解SBA的貸款項目（線上）
4月6日（周三）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/special-event-meet-the-lenders-49316/
●How to Gain a Better Understanding of Social Media Advertising
如何更好地瞭解社交媒體廣告（線上）
4月6日（周三）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30346&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●M/WBE Certification Webinar
少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）
4月6日（周三）下午2點到下午3點30分
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/m-wbe-certification-webinar-2572
●TAXES FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
小型企業的稅收（線上）
4月7日（周四）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/ask-an-accountant-taxes-for-small-businesses-53048/
●What Do Labor & Employment Lawyers Do?
勞工及就業領域的律師需要做什麼？（線上）
4月7日（周四）下午6點15分到晚上7點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1620793
●Mental Health Basics and How to Cope with Stress
心理健康基礎知識及如何應對壓力（線上）
4月8日（周五）下午6點到下午7點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/mental-health-basics-and-how-to-cope-with-stress/
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
