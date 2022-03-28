我的頻道

奧斯卡／威爾史密斯打完人後奪影帝 含淚致詞「保護家人」

奧斯卡／威爾史密斯衝上台打人 全因老婆被揶揄

●How to Actually Get Those First Few Customers

如何真正獲得最初的幾個客戶（線上）

3月28日（周一）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30345&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Real Estate

房地產的多元化、公平和包容性（線上）

3月29日（周二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1618658

●Diversity and Inclusivity Considerations in the Business Environment

商業環境中的多樣性和包容性考慮（線上）

3月30日（周三）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30349&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●HOW SBA'S PROGRAMS HELP YOU START AND GROW

SBA如何幫助您起步及成長（線上）

3月30日（周三）下午3點到下午4點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-sba-s-programs-help-you-start-and-grow-49315/

●Preparing to Submit A Business Loan

準備提交商業貸款申請（線上）

3月30日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/being-ready-for-business-series-loan-packaging-preparing-to-submit-a-business-loan-2569

●How Real Estate Pros Save on Taxes

房地產專業人士如何節省稅款（線上）

3月30日（周三）晚上7點到晚上8點

https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/how-real-estate-pros-save-taxes

●Workforce Readiness Program Information Sessions

勞動力就緒計劃情況介紹會（線上）

3月30日（周三）下午6點到下午7點

3月31日（周四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative

●Chinatown Stop ‘N’ Swap Event

捐贈不再需要的衣物及各類家具用品（線下）

4月3日（周六）中午12點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/chinatown-stop-n-swap-event/

初女士的車被盜後，警察到她家中進行調查，並追蹤到汽車的信號。(初女士提供)

不到1分鐘…家門前未熄火 紐約長島華女愛車秒沒

2022-03-22 12:11
女顧客因不滿中餐館服務，揮拳毆打。(市警提供)

不滿紐約中餐館服務 女顧客揮拳毆打員工

2022-03-27 14:11
黃哈莉。(取自GoFundMe網站)

紐約長島7歲華裔女童摔倒 窒息缺氧死亡 眾籌喪葬費

2022-03-24 15:54
高楊(左一)來美送母親最後一程；左四為孟昭文，左二為高占新。(記者鄭怡嫣／攝影)

馬桂英兒子抵紐約 送母最後一程 盼父回中國

2022-03-21 09:12
商業調查報告顯示，近半數私營企業的員工正在考慮逃離紐約而不是重回辦公室。（美聯社）

紐約治安惡化 近半私企員工想逃

2022-03-26 07:40
很多亞裔隨身攜帶胡椒噴霧防身，圖為一亞裔女性展示口紅樣子的噴霧劑。（美聯社）

紐約市仇恨襲擊不斷 亞裔大排長龍領防身噴霧

2022-03-20 06:50

