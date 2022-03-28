近期活動
●How to Actually Get Those First Few Customers
如何真正獲得最初的幾個客戶（線上）
3月28日（周一）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30345&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Real Estate
房地產的多元化、公平和包容性（線上）
3月29日（周二）下午2點到下午3點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1618658
●Diversity and Inclusivity Considerations in the Business Environment
商業環境中的多樣性和包容性考慮（線上）
3月30日（周三）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30349&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●HOW SBA'S PROGRAMS HELP YOU START AND GROW
SBA如何幫助您起步及成長（線上）
3月30日（周三）下午3點到下午4點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-sba-s-programs-help-you-start-and-grow-49315/
●Preparing to Submit A Business Loan
準備提交商業貸款申請（線上）
3月30日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/being-ready-for-business-series-loan-packaging-preparing-to-submit-a-business-loan-2569
●How Real Estate Pros Save on Taxes
房地產專業人士如何節省稅款（線上）
3月30日（周三）晚上7點到晚上8點
https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/how-real-estate-pros-save-taxes
●Workforce Readiness Program Information Sessions
勞動力就緒計劃情況介紹會（線上）
3月30日（周三）下午6點到下午7點
3月31日（周四）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative
●Chinatown Stop ‘N’ Swap Event
捐贈不再需要的衣物及各類家具用品（線下）
4月3日（周六）中午12點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/chinatown-stop-n-swap-event/
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
