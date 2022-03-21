我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

烏克蘭戰報#24：不投降即戰犯？俄軍消滅馬立波的最後通牒

美印太司令：中國在南海3島礁軍事部署 背離習近平承諾

近期活動

近期活動

●Financial Planning for Small Closely-held Businesses

小型封閉式企業的財務規劃（線上）

3月22日（周二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30348&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Solutions in Real Estate Transactions

房地產交易解決方案（線上）

3月22日（周二）下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1614309

●Leveraging Data and Tech for Driving Business Value

利用數據和技術推動商業價值（線上）

3月23日（周三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30344&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●SMART CREDIT STRATEGIES

智能信貸策略（線上）

3月23日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/smart-credit-strategies-51668/

●Ensure Your Business is Ready For Growth

確保您的業務已為增長做好準備（線上）

3月23日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/being-ready-for-business-series-being-ready-business-ensure-your-business-is-ready-for-growth-2568

●Connecting New York State Businesses to the World

紐約州的企業與世界聯繫起來（線上）

3月24日（周四）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30336&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●How to Get Commercial Lease Assistance

如何獲得商業租賃援助（線上）

3月24日（周四）下午3點到下午4點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/how-to-get-commercial-lease-assistance-webinar

●Community Service FREE Tax Preparation

社區服務 免費報稅（線下）

3月26日（周六）上午10點到下午2點

*需提前電話預約

https://tzuchi.us/events/free-tax-preparation-vita-flushing-ny?i=e264c5e

●Queens Pro Bono Legal Clinic

免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）

3月26日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

*需提前電話預約

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1615118

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

紐約州 房地產 報稅

上一則

紐約市新增確診 BA.2變種病毒占3成 紐約州病歿近7萬人

下一則

紐約華人總商會 支持趙靖桉參選州眾議員

延伸閱讀

繼鐵錘猛砸女乘客 皇后區同一地鐵站又現持刀搶劫案

繼鐵錘猛砸女乘客 皇后區同一地鐵站又現持刀搶劫案
繼鐵錘砸女乘客 紐約皇后區同一地鐵站又發生持刀搶劫

繼鐵錘砸女乘客 紐約皇后區同一地鐵站又發生持刀搶劫
近期活動

近期活動
持槍連搶曼哈頓皇后區兩家「一元店」 警緝嫌犯

持槍連搶曼哈頓皇后區兩家「一元店」 警緝嫌犯
跨學科研習+創業媒合 紐約皇后學院設新商學院

跨學科研習+創業媒合 紐約皇后學院設新商學院

熱門新聞

被押至檢方的嫌犯張曉寧。(記者鄭怡嫣/攝影)

涉殺律師李進進…張曉寧押出警局 激動咆哮

2022-03-16 09:32
紐約皇后區法拉盛市中心17日凌晨突發大火，圖為火災過後。記者何卓賢／攝影

圖輯／法拉盛5級大火延燒數小時 5人輕傷 商家損失慘重

2022-03-17 13:40
被警員押送出警局的張曉寧。(記者鄭怡嫣/攝影)

提蛋糕假意道歉 進門後拔刀行凶…張曉寧被控二級謀殺

2022-03-17 02:30
紐約州一亞裔女子無故遭一男子拳打腳踢。(NBC視頻截圖)

紐約亞裔女家門口遭拳打腳踢逾130次 男嫌以仇恨罪被捕

2022-03-14 19:32
香港遊客在曼哈頓中城酒店遭槍擊搶劫，手戴百萬級腕錶。(取自谷歌地圖)

香港遊客曼哈頓酒店遭槍擊 手戴百萬元腕錶

2022-03-19 15:50
妻子的雙手、頭部嚴重被刺傷。(趙善枝提供)

妻兒遭入室攻擊受傷 一家生活陷困境 華男求助

2022-03-16 07:00

超人氣

更多 >
烏克蘭戰爭啟示 也可能是今日俄羅斯明日中國

烏克蘭戰爭啟示 也可能是今日俄羅斯明日中國
紐約市仇恨襲擊不斷 亞裔大排長龍領防身噴霧

紐約市仇恨襲擊不斷 亞裔大排長龍領防身噴霧
否認要開記者會 大S吐重逢舊愛心情

否認要開記者會 大S吐重逢舊愛心情
中國湖南老兵連署請戰 要求赴烏克蘭支援俄軍

中國湖南老兵連署請戰 要求赴烏克蘭支援俄軍
阿富汗前財長 在美開Uber 昔掌60億預算 今在意跑50趟賺獎金

阿富汗前財長 在美開Uber 昔掌60億預算 今在意跑50趟賺獎金