●Financial Planning for Small Closely-held Businesses

小型封閉式企業的財務規劃（線上）

3月22日（周二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30348&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Solutions in Real Estate Transactions

房地產 交易解決方案（線上）

3月22日（周二）下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1614309

●Leveraging Data and Tech for Driving Business Value

利用數據和技術推動商業價值（線上）

3月23日（周三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30344&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●SMART CREDIT STRATEGIES

智能信貸策略（線上）

3月23日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/smart-credit-strategies-51668/

●Ensure Your Business is Ready For Growth

確保您的業務已為增長做好準備（線上）

3月23日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/being-ready-for-business-series-being-ready-business-ensure-your-business-is-ready-for-growth-2568

●Connecting New York State Businesses to the World

將紐約州 的企業與世界聯繫起來（線上）

3月24日（周四）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30336&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●How to Get Commercial Lease Assistance

如何獲得商業租賃援助（線上）

3月24日（周四）下午3點到下午4點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/how-to-get-commercial-lease-assistance-webinar

●Community Service FREE Tax Preparation

社區服務 免費報稅 （線下）

3月26日（周六）上午10點到下午2點

*需提前電話預約

https://tzuchi.us/events/free-tax-preparation-vita-flushing-ny?i=e264c5e

●Queens Pro Bono Legal Clinic

免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）

3月26日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

*需提前電話預約

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1615118

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★