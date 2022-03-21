近期活動
●Financial Planning for Small Closely-held Businesses
小型封閉式企業的財務規劃（線上）
3月22日（周二）上午11點到中午12點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30348&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Solutions in Real Estate Transactions
房地產交易解決方案（線上）
3月22日（周二）下午1點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1614309
●Leveraging Data and Tech for Driving Business Value
利用數據和技術推動商業價值（線上）
3月23日（周三）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30344&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●SMART CREDIT STRATEGIES
智能信貸策略（線上）
3月23日（周三）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/smart-credit-strategies-51668/
●Ensure Your Business is Ready For Growth
確保您的業務已為增長做好準備（線上）
3月23日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/being-ready-for-business-series-being-ready-business-ensure-your-business-is-ready-for-growth-2568
●Connecting New York State Businesses to the World
將紐約州的企業與世界聯繫起來（線上）
3月24日（周四）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30336&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●How to Get Commercial Lease Assistance
如何獲得商業租賃援助（線上）
3月24日（周四）下午3點到下午4點
https://www.sichamber.com/events/how-to-get-commercial-lease-assistance-webinar
●Community Service FREE Tax Preparation
社區服務 免費報稅（線下）
3月26日（周六）上午10點到下午2點
*需提前電話預約
https://tzuchi.us/events/free-tax-preparation-vita-flushing-ny?i=e264c5e
●Queens Pro Bono Legal Clinic
免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）
3月26日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分
*需提前電話預約
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1615118
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
