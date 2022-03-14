●SBS- M/WBE Re-Certification Webinar

少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）

3月14日（周一）下午1點到下午2點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-m-wbe-re-certification-webinar-2523

●Establishing and Fixing Business Credit

建立和修復商業信用（線上）

3月15日（周二）上午9點到上午10點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/get-bankable-series-establishing-and-fixing-business-credit-2571

●Business Plan Writing

商業計劃書寫作（線上）

3月15日（周二）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30310&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●BUILDING A BLOG BEFORE YOU START YOUR BUSINESS

在開始業務之前建立一個博客（線上）

3月15日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/building-a-blog-before-you-start-your-business-51663/

●Bystander Intervention Training

應對仇恨的解決方法：瞭解您的權力及旁觀者干預方案（線上）

3月15日（周二）晚上7點到晚上8點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1620878

●Get the Most Out of Your Banking Relationship

為業務做好準備：充分利用您的銀行業務關係（線上）

3月16日（周三）下午6點到下午7點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/being-ready-for-business-series-being-ready-banking-get-the-most-out-of-your-banking-relationship-2567

●CPC Queens Community Services COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

CPC皇后區 社區服務中心將提供新冠疫苗 接種服務（線下）

3月26日（周六）上午10點到下午1點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/cpc-queens-community-services-covid-19-vaccination%C2%A0clinic

●Workforce Readiness Program Information Sessions

勞動力就緒計劃情況介紹會（線上）

3月30日（周三）下午6點到下午7點

3月31日（周四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★