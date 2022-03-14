我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

烏克蘭戰報#21：俄軍告急「求中國軍援」金錢與裝備？

疫苗接種率低、人民出逃 世衛：俄烏戰爭恐致疫情再起

近期活動

近期活動

●SBS- M/WBE Re-Certification Webinar

少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）

3月14日（周一）下午1點到下午2點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-m-wbe-re-certification-webinar-2523

●Establishing and Fixing Business Credit

建立和修復商業信用（線上）

3月15日（周二）上午9點到上午10點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/get-bankable-series-establishing-and-fixing-business-credit-2571

●Business Plan Writing

商業計劃書寫作（線上）

3月15日（周二）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30310&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●BUILDING A BLOG BEFORE YOU START YOUR BUSINESS

在開始業務之前建立一個博客（線上）

3月15日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/building-a-blog-before-you-start-your-business-51663/

●Bystander Intervention Training

應對仇恨的解決方法：瞭解您的權力及旁觀者干預方案（線上）

3月15日（周二）晚上7點到晚上8點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1620878

●Get the Most Out of Your Banking Relationship

為業務做好準備：充分利用您的銀行業務關係（線上）

3月16日（周三）下午6點到下午7點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/being-ready-for-business-series-being-ready-banking-get-the-most-out-of-your-banking-relationship-2567

●CPC Queens Community Services COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

CPC皇后區社區服務中心將提供新冠疫苗接種服務（線下）

3月26日（周六）上午10點到下午1點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/cpc-queens-community-services-covid-19-vaccination%C2%A0clinic

●Workforce Readiness Program Information Sessions

勞動力就緒計劃情況介紹會（線上）

3月30日（周三）下午6點到下午7點

3月31日（周四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

皇后區 疫苗

上一則

1槍手射殺6遊民 從華府到紐約 共5死1傷 警懸賞緝兇

下一則

20年內淘汰油氣電 紐約環保計畫遇挑戰

延伸閱讀

持槍連搶曼哈頓皇后區兩家「一元店」 警緝嫌犯

持槍連搶曼哈頓皇后區兩家「一元店」 警緝嫌犯
跨學科研習+創業媒合 紐約皇后學院設新商學院

跨學科研習+創業媒合 紐約皇后學院設新商學院
找准時機與政府做生意 有助華人中小企業復甦

找准時機與政府做生意 有助華人中小企業復甦
皇后學院校長吳華揚 12日開講「疫情後的亞裔」

皇后學院校長吳華揚 12日開講「疫情後的亞裔」
鐵錘猛砸地鐵客 男落網被控3重罪

鐵錘猛砸地鐵客 男落網被控3重罪

熱門新聞

費城梅菲爾社區母子三人遭襲擊。圖為發生地點的街區圖。（取自谷歌地圖）

紐約華男費城強暴女同事未遂 連捅母子三人

2022-03-09 12:08
警方懷疑83歲連環殺手是無頭女碎屍案兇手。資料照。(記者胡聲橋/攝影)

紐約女屍頭顱在兇嫌家中尋獲 8旬老漢為連環殺手

2022-03-10 13:19
最新數據顯示，Omicron變種病毒的一個亞種BA.2正在攻占紐約州。圖為紐約曼哈頓街頭廣告呼籲人們踴躍接種疫苗。(路透)

Omicron變種病毒亞種BA.2 紐約州現蹤

2022-03-08 14:04
一場風暴將在本周末12日(周六)至13日(周日)來襲紐約市，預計從9日開始，氣候將變得更多變與潮濕。(Getty Images)

夏令日光節約時間13日開始 紐約周末迎來強風暴

2022-03-09 13:59
西語裔兩歲女童當街被精神疾病患者踢打，頭部受傷。(ABC7視頻截圖)

紐約慣犯法拉盛當街抓狂 踢打2歲童

2022-03-12 09:51
紐約大學學生頻遭攻擊，四起案件中三起受害者為亞裔。(記者張晨／攝影)

紐大學生頻遭攻擊 4受害者中3人為亞裔

2022-03-06 15:26

超人氣

更多 >
美官員：俄國要求中國提供軍援 投入俄烏戰爭

美官員：俄國要求中國提供軍援 投入俄烏戰爭
開戰Day18／多國外交官據點在附近 烏克蘭西部軍事訓練場遭空襲 至少35死134傷

開戰Day18／多國外交官據點在附近 烏克蘭西部軍事訓練場遭空襲 至少35死134傷
俄烏戰爭讓美國外交巨變 重新審視敵友

俄烏戰爭讓美國外交巨變 重新審視敵友
前紐時記者遭俄軍槍殺 恐為俄烏戰首名罹難美國人

前紐時記者遭俄軍槍殺 恐為俄烏戰首名罹難美國人
南加2青少年拒家人敦勸 不肯打疫苗 現病重去世

南加2青少年拒家人敦勸 不肯打疫苗 現病重去世