快訊

烏克蘭戰報#16：停火還殺人的敘利亞戰術與傭兵疑雲？

川普又拋狂言：美軍機塗上中國國徽 假裝解放軍攻俄

近期活動

●Women’s History Month: Empowering Women-owned Businesses

瞭解針對女性擁有的企業的計畫和援助（線上）

3月7日（周一）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30309&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Shrinking Workforce, Expanding Regulations: New Employer Challenges and Strategies

新的雇主挑戰和策略（線上）

3月8日（周二）上午9點到上午10點30分

zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fMel8UuTTna567pnWlGLCQ" target="_blank">https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fMel8UuTTna567pnWlGLCQ

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網路研討會（線上）

3月8日（周二）下午2點到下午2點45分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30303&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●SELLING TO THE GOVERNMENT & GLOBAL MARKETS

向政府和全球市場銷售（線上）

3月8日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/selling-to-the-government-global-markets-51659/

●SMALL BUSINESS TAXES

小企業稅務問題（線上）

3月9日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-taxes-51660/

●QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks線上教程（線上）

3月9日（周三）中午12點到下午6點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/quickbooks-online/

●Mentorship Program Resume Building Seminar

如何通過簡歷為自己辯護（線上）

3月9日（周三）下午6點到晚上8點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1614657

●INTERVIEW QUESTIONS: NAVIGATING THE FINE LINE

瞭解哪些面試問題是合法和適當的（線上）

3月11日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/interview-questions-navigating-the-fine-line-38495/

●MULTICULTURAL BUSINESS FAIR

多元文化商業博覽會（線上）

3月12日（周六）上午11點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/multicultural-business-fair-49682/

●Workforce Readiness Program

勞動力就緒計劃 - 工作和職業準備（線上）

4月27日開始，7月6日結束

*請於4月13日前提交申請註冊

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

紐大學生頻遭攻擊 4受害者中3人為亞裔

兩小時內曼哈頓南區街頭連傷7亞女，白人男子遭市警通緝。圖/市警提供

白男兩小時內 曼哈頓街頭連傷7亞裔女

2022-03-02 09:40
布碌崙街頭一購物車內出現無頭女性軀幹。資料照。(記者胡聲橋/攝影)

無頭女屍驚現紐約街頭 四肢也全砍

2022-03-03 13:02
紐約大學學生頻遭攻擊，四起案件中三起受害者為亞裔。(記者張晨／攝影)

紐大學生頻遭攻擊 4受害者中3人為亞裔

2022-03-06 15:26
馬桂英與丈夫高戰新。(取自Go Fund Me網站)

紐約遭遊民石頭砸昏華婦馬桂英離世 兒趕來美參加告別式

2022-02-28 12:55
凱茲(右一)宣布，四名法拉盛和貝賽居民因涉嫌在家中私藏27把幽靈槍，被捕控罪。（皇后區地區檢察官辦公室提供）

私藏27把幽靈槍 紐約法拉盛、貝賽4嫌被捕恐囚25年

2022-03-04 09:36
高戰新一度不敢相信妻子馬桂英已經死亡，直到她的手越來越白、越來越冷。(取自GoFundMe網站)

馬桂英去世前日狀況良好 家屬難置信

2022-03-01 09:27

房產經紀售屋電費花3000元 屋主氣炸

謝忻露點裸照外流 網路群組瘋狂轉發

烏克蘭全民皆兵 基輔婦人靠一罐醃黃瓜擊落俄軍無人機

影／費城亞裔遭砍傷 37歲媽命危 2亞裔少年受傷

開戰Day11／烏克蘭馬立波第二度停火再次破局

