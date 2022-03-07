近期活動
●Women’s History Month: Empowering Women-owned Businesses
瞭解針對女性擁有的企業的計畫和援助（線上）
3月7日（周一）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30309&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Shrinking Workforce, Expanding Regulations: New Employer Challenges and Strategies
新的雇主挑戰和策略（線上）
3月8日（周二）上午9點到上午10點30分
zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fMel8UuTTna567pnWlGLCQ" target="_blank">https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fMel8UuTTna567pnWlGLCQ
●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar
新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網路研討會（線上）
3月8日（周二）下午2點到下午2點45分
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30303&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●SELLING TO THE GOVERNMENT & GLOBAL MARKETS
向政府和全球市場銷售（線上）
3月8日（周二）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/selling-to-the-government-global-markets-51659/
●SMALL BUSINESS TAXES
小企業稅務問題（線上）
3月9日（周三）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-taxes-51660/
●QuickBooks Online
QuickBooks線上教程（線上）
3月9日（周三）中午12點到下午6點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/quickbooks-online/
●Mentorship Program Resume Building Seminar
如何通過簡歷為自己辯護（線上）
3月9日（周三）下午6點到晚上8點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1614657
●INTERVIEW QUESTIONS: NAVIGATING THE FINE LINE
瞭解哪些面試問題是合法和適當的（線上）
3月11日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/interview-questions-navigating-the-fine-line-38495/
●MULTICULTURAL BUSINESS FAIR
多元文化商業博覽會（線上）
3月12日（周六）上午11點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/multicultural-business-fair-49682/
●Workforce Readiness Program
勞動力就緒計劃 - 工作和職業準備（線上）
4月27日開始，7月6日結束
*請於4月13日前提交申請註冊
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative
