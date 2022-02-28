近期活動
●Avoiding Common Legal Risks
企業如何规避常见法律风险（線上）
2月28日（周一）中午12點到下午1點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-compliance-avoiding-common-legal-risks/
●Cybersecurity & Real Estate Fraud
網絡安全和房地產欺詐（線上）
3月1日（周二）下午2點到下午3點15分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1614645
●EMPOWER WOMEN SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS
瞭解针对女性所有企业的计划和援助（線上）
3月2日（周三）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/women-s-history-month-empower-women-small-business-owners-49038/
●Tax Webinar for Business Owners
瞭解企業主稅務資訊（線上）
3月2日（周三）上午11點到中午12點
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TtFo5b8JT2aqS1jP8IDbyg
●STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS
開辦小企業（線上）
3月2日（周三）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/starting-a-small-business-51656/
●Access To Capital and Lending Panel
獲得小企業貸款相關信息（線上）
3月3日（周四）上午11點到中午12點30分
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbdc-access-to-capital-and-lending-panel-2556
●Compliance in the Era of COVID-19
瞭解疫情後的商業成功法則（線上）
3月3日（周四）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30362&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●The H-1B Process and Beyond
瞭解國際學生就業及H1B流程（線上）
3月3日（周四）下午6點到下午7點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1612847
●BuildingWorks' FREE training program
建築工程免費培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）
3月14日開課，4月14日結束課程
*請於3月4日前提交申請表
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/buildingworks-applications-spring-2022-session-now-open
●Workforce Readiness Program
勞動力就緒計劃 - 工作和職業準備（線上）
4月27日開始，7月6日結束
*請於4月13日前提交申請註冊
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
