烏克蘭戰報#11：烏俄談判「有詐」？俄國經濟戰總崩潰

白俄羅斯公投廢除非核地位 可允俄羅斯部署核武

近期活動

●Avoiding Common Legal Risks

企業如何规避常见法律风险（線上）

2月28日（周一）中午12點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-compliance-avoiding-common-legal-risks/

●Cybersecurity & Real Estate Fraud

網絡安全和房地產欺詐（線上）

3月1日（周二）下午2點到下午3點15分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1614645

●EMPOWER WOMEN SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

瞭解针对女性所有企业的计划和援助（線上）

3月2日（周三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/women-s-history-month-empower-women-small-business-owners-49038/

●Tax Webinar for Business Owners

瞭解企業主稅務資訊（線上）

3月2日（周三）上午11點到中午12點

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TtFo5b8JT2aqS1jP8IDbyg

●STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS

開辦小企業（線上）

3月2日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/starting-a-small-business-51656/

●Access To Capital and Lending Panel

獲得小企業貸款相關信息（線上）

3月3日（周四）上午11點到中午12點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbdc-access-to-capital-and-lending-panel-2556

●Compliance in the Era of COVID-19

瞭解疫情後的商業成功法則（線上）

3月3日（周四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30362&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●The H-1B Process and Beyond

瞭解國際學生就業及H1B流程（線上）

3月3日（周四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1612847

●BuildingWorks' FREE training program

建築工程免費培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）

3月14日開課，4月14日結束課程

*請於3月4日前提交申請表

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/buildingworks-applications-spring-2022-session-now-open

●Workforce Readiness Program

勞動力就緒計劃 - 工作和職業準備（線上）

4月27日開始，7月6日結束

*請於4月13日前提交申請註冊

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

鐵錘猛砸紐約地鐵女乘客 嫌犯落網 被控企圖謀殺

縱火、捅人 布碌崙華社地鐵站連出意外

聖約翰律師事務所強調 事先諮詢免走彎路

州檢察長初選 共和黨鬩牆 前大法官古茲曼參選受矚目

州檢察長初選 共和黨鬩牆 前大法官古茲曼參選受矚目
紐約皇后區男子施大英在過去五年內，涉嫌橫跨新州、紐約與賓州等金融機構，幫助毒品與其他違法交易洗錢逾6.53億元；圖為示意圖。(取自ICE網站)

紐約華男跨三州洗錢逾6億 認罪面臨最高30年刑期

2022-02-23 15:11
梁先生下班回家搭乘7號線遭兩匪搶劫毆打，鼻梁被打出血。（梁先生提供）

獨家／紐約華男下班晚高峰 地鐵車廂內遭兩搶匪毆打奪手機

2022-02-25 15:32
嫌犯從後攻擊受害者，用鐵鎚猛擊其頭部十餘次。(市警提供)

女子紐約地鐵遭鐵鎚擊頭搶劫 顱骨骨折、顱內出血

2022-02-25 13:15
事發當天瓦斯爆炸後，火勢熊熊燃燒、黑煙衝天。(讀者提供)

鄰居家瓦斯氣爆波及 華男一家房產化灰燼

2022-02-25 02:30
兩名劫匪闖入皇后區民宅，毆打正在跟孩子睡覺的亞裔婦女，並搶掠財物。(警方提供)

「叫就殺了你」 紐約亞裔母親憶入室搶劫惡夢

2022-02-24 14:54
冬季風暴將在24日晚間襲來，給紐約市和周邊地區帶來積雪和積冰。（記者張心／攝影）

紐約今60°F冬季最暖 明日冰雪來襲再啟災害預警

2022-02-23 13:24

烏克蘭第二大城哈爾科夫擊敗俄軍 俄軍成群投降

谷愛凌17歲生日派對照曝光 網友：完全就是公主

日媒：針對歐美經貿制裁 習近平下令「支援俄羅斯」

俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭第4天 首度承認官兵傷亡

影／土耳其的報復 武裝無人機首襲擊俄軍 烏公布畫面

