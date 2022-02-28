●Avoiding Common Legal Risks

企業如何规避常见法律风险（線上）

2月28日（周一）中午12點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-compliance-avoiding-common-legal-risks/

●Cybersecurity & Real Estate Fraud

網絡安全和房地產欺詐（線上）

3月1日（周二）下午2點到下午3點15分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1614645

●EMPOWER WOMEN SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

瞭解针对女性所有企业的计划和援助（線上）

3月2日（周三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/women-s-history-month-empower-women-small-business-owners-49038/

●Tax Webinar for Business Owners

瞭解企業主稅務資訊（線上）

3月2日（周三）上午11點到中午12點

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TtFo5b8JT2aqS1jP8IDbyg

●STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS

開辦小企業（線上）

3月2日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/starting-a-small-business-51656/

●Access To Capital and Lending Panel

獲得小企業貸款 相關信息（線上）

3月3日（周四）上午11點到中午12點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbdc-access-to-capital-and-lending-panel-2556

●Compliance in the Era of COVID-19

瞭解疫情後的商業成功法則（線上）

3月3日（周四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30362&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●The H-1B Process and Beyond

瞭解國際學生就業 及H1B流程（線上）

3月3日（周四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1612847

●BuildingWorks' FREE training program

建築工程免費培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）

3月14日開課，4月14日結束課程

*請於3月4日前提交申請表

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/buildingworks-applications-spring-2022-session-now-open

●Workforce Readiness Program

勞動力就緒計劃 - 工作和職業準備（線上）

4月27日開始，7月6日結束

*請於4月13日前提交申請註冊

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/workforce-readiness-info-sessions-flushing-mobility-collaborative

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★