●Renovating a New York Icon: Townhouses

介紹紐約市 的分區和建築規範（線上）

2月21日（周一）晚上7點30分到晚上9點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/renovating-a-new-york-icon-townhouses-2537

●Building Your Own Business Website

建立自己的商業網站（線上）

2月22日（周二）下午1點到下午3點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-building-your-own-business-website-upper-manhattan/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情 小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

2月22日（周二）下午2點到下午2點45分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30291&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●BUSINESS RECOVERY IN THE WAKE OF COVID

新冠疫情之後的業務復甦（線上）

2月23日（周三）上午10點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/business-recovery-in-the-wake-of-covid-49037/

●Doing Business with The Port Authority of NY and NJ

與紐約和新澤西 港務局開展業務（線上）

2月24日（周四）上午11點到中午12點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/doing-business-with-the-port-authority-of-ny-and-nj-2547

●Podcasting 101: The Basics of Podcasting

學習瞭解播客基礎（線上）

2月24日（周四）下午2點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Podcasting101%20The%20Basics%20of%20Podcasting-629/details

●Key to the City: FREE Remote Legal Clinic

免費遠程法律診所（線上）

*需提前在網站上填寫表格預約

2月24日（周四）上午11點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Keyto%20the%20City%20FREE%20Remote%20Legal%20Clinic-628/details

●BuildingWorks' FREE training program

建築工程免費培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）

3月14日開課，4月14日結束課程

*請於3月4日前提交申請表

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/buildingworks-applications-spring-2022-session-now-open

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★