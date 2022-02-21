我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

烏克蘭危機報#01：莫斯科周一凌晨2點30分的談判來電

冬奧／谷愛凌閉幕式同框蘇翊鳴 2人進場「瘋狂蹦迪」

近期活動

近期活動

●Renovating a New York Icon: Townhouses

介紹紐約市的分區和建築規範（線上）

2月21日（周一）晚上7點30分到晚上9點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/renovating-a-new-york-icon-townhouses-2537

●Building Your Own Business Website

建立自己的商業網站（線上）

2月22日（周二）下午1點到下午3點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-building-your-own-business-website-upper-manhattan/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

2月22日（周二）下午2點到下午2點45分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30291&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●BUSINESS RECOVERY IN THE WAKE OF COVID

新冠疫情之後的業務復甦（線上）

2月23日（周三）上午10點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/business-recovery-in-the-wake-of-covid-49037/

●Doing Business with The Port Authority of NY and NJ

與紐約和新澤西港務局開展業務（線上）

2月24日（周四）上午11點到中午12點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/doing-business-with-the-port-authority-of-ny-and-nj-2547

●Podcasting 101: The Basics of Podcasting

學習瞭解播客基礎（線上）

2月24日（周四）下午2點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Podcasting101%20The%20Basics%20of%20Podcasting-629/details

●Key to the City: FREE Remote Legal Clinic

免費遠程法律診所（線上）

*需提前在網站上填寫表格預約

2月24日（周四）上午11點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Keyto%20the%20City%20FREE%20Remote%20Legal%20Clinic-628/details

●BuildingWorks' FREE training program

建築工程免費培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）

3月14日開課，4月14日結束課程

*請於3月4日前提交申請表

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/buildingworks-applications-spring-2022-session-now-open

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

疫情 紐約市 新澤西

上一則

李尤娜案兇嫌 謀殺罪起訴 李家人發起紀念募款

延伸閱讀

財經簡訊

財經簡訊
近期活動

近期活動
紙上播客／濃煙致命 紐約公寓大火啟示

紙上播客／濃煙致命 紐約公寓大火啟示
近期活動

近期活動
散布新冠錯誤資訊 Spotify播客內容惹議 深陷臉書危機

散布新冠錯誤資訊 Spotify播客內容惹議 深陷臉書危機

熱門新聞

李尤娜生前任職的公司「Splice」14日發表聲明悼念。(截自Splice Instagram)

韓裔女在紐約華埠自宅遇害 同事悼：她隨時充滿喜悅

2022-02-14 14:32
李尤娜生前任職的公司「Splice」，14日發表聲明悼念。(截自Splice Instagram)

紐約韓裔女死時上身赤裸 被捅40多刀 檢：嫌犯有性作案動機

2022-02-15 14:19
勁風暴雪將襲紐約州。19日下午，紐約法拉盛街頭飄雪。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

勁風雪颮瞬間「洗白」紐約州 國家氣象局大風預警今晚生效

2022-02-19 18:54
25歲非洲裔男嫌納許(Assamad Nash)，14日被押出警局時，表示自己沒有殺人，也不知道發生什麼事。記者顏嘉瑩/攝影

紐約市韓女遭非裔男尾隨入室刺死 嫌：我沒有殺人

2022-02-14 13:22
因今年1月居民樓收到高昂的天然氣與電氣費用，政府要求聯合愛迪生公司重新核查上月帳單；圖為示意圖。(本報檔案照)

「我們付不起」紐約華裔夫婦1月電費漲近三倍

2022-02-17 16:27
一名華男日前在地鐵車廂內看見「殺死中國佬」 的仇恨訊息。(讀者提供)

紐約市地鐵車廂驚現「殺掉中國佬」字樣 華人不安

2022-02-19 11:24

超人氣

更多 >
南加一家三人被發現死在家中多日 解剖均死於新冠

南加一家三人被發現死在家中多日 解剖均死於新冠
1張圖／冬奧獎牌榜 中9金排第3 美8金排第4

1張圖／冬奧獎牌榜 中9金排第3 美8金排第4
HBO脫口秀主持人 批谷愛凌跟進影視名人向中國「磕頭」

HBO脫口秀主持人 批谷愛凌跟進影視名人向中國「磕頭」
關門聲太大 華人爭執開槍見血

關門聲太大 華人爭執開槍見血
封面故事／雙高罩頂…華人投資 四大誤區須慎防

封面故事／雙高罩頂…華人投資 四大誤區須慎防