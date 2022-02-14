●Taxes for Business Owners

企業主稅收研討會（線上）

2月15日（周二）上午9點到上午10點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/taxes-for-business-owners-part-of-the-bxcc-how-to-get-bankable-workshop-series-2546

●Post-COVID Business Recovery Resources: Grants.gov, and Resource & Assistance.

瞭解政府撥款機會以及如何申請撥款（線上）

2月15日（周二）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30308&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●COMMERCIAL LEASE ASSISTANCE LEGAL CLINIC

商業租賃援助法律診所（線上）

2月15日（周二）下午4點到下午6點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/commercial-lease-assistance-legal-clinic-48135/

●Global NY: Connecting New York State Businesses to the World

將紐約州 的企業與世界聯繫起來（線上）

2月16日（周三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30336&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●WHERE'S THE MONEY?

瞭解各種融資 方案（線上）

2月16日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/where-s-the-money-48148/

●How To Succeed Without Becoming Patient

家庭護理成員如何在不生病的情況下做好護理工作（線上）

2月16日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1609222

●REDISCOVER THE WORLD EVENT

瞭解今年或明年旅行的最優惠價格（線下）

2月17日（周四）下午6點到晚上7點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/REDISCOVERTHE%20WORLD%20EVENT-632/details

●2022 Lunar New Year Parade & Cultural Festival

2022年農曆新年巡遊文化節（線下）

2月20日（周日）中午12點到下午4點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/2022-lunar-new-year-parade-cultural-festival/

●Key to the City: FREE Remote Legal Clinic

免費遠程法律診所（線上）

*需提前在網站上填寫表格預約

2月17日、24日：上午11點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Keyto%20the%20City%20FREE%20Remote%20Legal%20Clinic-628/details

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★