國際奧委會證實 彭帥與主席巴赫已在北京會面

衛星照曝光 俄軍集結烏克蘭邊境「戰力部署現蹤」

近期活動

●Emerging Business Enterprise (EBE) Certification Program webinar

新興企業 (EBE) 認證計劃網絡研討會（線上）

2月7日（周一）下午1點到下午3點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-ebe-certification-webinar-2516

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

2月8日（周二）下午2點到下午2點45分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30290&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●YEA! Informational Webinar

教年輕人將才能和技能轉化為真正的業務（線上）

2月8日（周二）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/yea-informational-webinar

●Managing Student Loan Repayment: A Borrower's Guide

管理學生貸款償還：借款人指南（線上）

2月8日（周二）下午6點30分到晚上8點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1606443

●CPC Virtual Hiring Event

CPC華策會線上招聘活動（線上）

2月9日（周三）上午10點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/cpc-virtual-hiring-event

●BWBA Continuing Legal Education Committee presents Reproductive Law in New York

介紹紐約州的生殖法（線上）

2月10日（周四）下午1點到下午2點15分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1593220

●COMMERCIAL LEASE ASSISTANCE LEGAL CLINIC

商業租賃援助法律資訊（線上）

2月10日（周四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/commercial-lease-assistance-legal-clinic-48146/

●TIME, STRESS AND ANGER MANAGEMENT

在工作中管理時間、壓力和憤怒所需的基本技能（線上）

2月11日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/time-stress-and-anger-management-38488/

●Key to the City: FREE Remote Legal Clinic

免費遠程法律診所（線上）

*需提前在網站上填寫表格預約

2月1日、9日、17日、24日

上午11點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Keyto%20the%20City%20FREE%20Remote%20Legal%20Clinic-628/details

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

