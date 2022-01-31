我的頻道

●QUICK BOOKS LEVEL 1 - PART 1

Quickbooks基礎教學：第一部分（線上）

2月1日（周二）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quick-books-level-1-part-1-48141/

●SBS- M/WBE Certification Webinar

少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）

2月2日（周三）上午10點到中午12點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-m-wbe-certification-webinar-2515

●QUICK BOOKS LEVEL 1 - PART 2

Quickbooks基礎教學：第二部分（線上）

2月2日（周三）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quick-books-level-1-part-2-48143/

●Launching a New Business: How to Start Your Business

教您如何開展新業務（線上）

2月3日（周四）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30307&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●GET BEST PRACTICES FOR CREATING A YOUTUBE CHANNEL

獲取創建YouTube頻道的最佳實踐體驗（線上）

2月3日（周四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/get-best-practices-for-creating-a-youtube-channel-48303/

●Responding to Anti-Asian Bullying in Schools

應對學校中的反亞裔欺凌行為（線上）

2月3日（周四）下午3點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1604206

●Lucky 7: Support local businesses and celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Flushing

幸運 7號：支持當地企業並在法拉盛市中心慶祝農曆新年（線上抽獎活動）

*於2月7日晚上11點59分之前提交線上表格參與抽獎

https://www.flushingbid.com/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

23日早，一名61歲男子遭人推下曼哈頓下城地鐵站鐵軌。(記者顏嘉瑩/攝影)

落軌華女高慧民死後一周 曼哈頓再有人被推下地鐵

2022-01-23 15:35
年前民眾置辦年貨，但在惡劣天氣下建議買年貨要及早。(記者顏嘉瑩/攝影)

東北風暴本周末襲擊大紐約 降雪最高12吋 辦年貨要趁早

2022-01-26 14:11
示威者高舉嘲諷蔣莎樂懶惰不作為的漫畫海報。(記者顏潔恩/攝影)

鎚殺3華人 兇嫌免刑責 紐約華社：最黑暗的一天

2022-01-28 08:33
PayPal開發的「Honey」比價插件。（取自Honey推特）

巧妙對抗通貨膨脹 4大招月月節省數千元

2022-01-28 11:53
里維拉的妻子悼念丈夫，抨擊司法系統的鬆懈以及對執法者的嚴苛政策。（歐新社）

紐約殉職警風雪天出殯 遺孀痛批司法令人失望

2022-01-29 08:52
一股超強冬季風暴即將於28日晚襲擊紐約，政府呼籲市民不要外出。（市長辦公室提供）

紐約再迎冬季風暴 政府急發災害預警 LIRR等公交線停運

2022-01-28 16:57

