●QUICK BOOKS LEVEL 1 - PART 1

Quickbooks基礎教學：第一部分（線上）

2月1日（周二）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quick-books-level-1-part-1-48141/

●SBS- M/WBE Certification Webinar

少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）

2月2日（周三）上午10點到中午12點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-m-wbe-certification-webinar-2515

●QUICK BOOKS LEVEL 1 - PART 2

Quickbooks基礎教學：第二部分（線上）

2月2日（周三）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quick-books-level-1-part-2-48143/

●Launching a New Business: How to Start Your Business

教您如何開展新業務（線上）

2月3日（周四）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30307&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●GET BEST PRACTICES FOR CREATING A YOUTUBE CHANNEL

獲取創建YouTube 頻道的最佳實踐體驗（線上）

2月3日（周四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/get-best-practices-for-creating-a-youtube-channel-48303/

●Responding to Anti-Asian Bullying in Schools

應對學校中的反亞裔 欺凌行為（線上）

2月3日（周四）下午3點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1604206

●Lucky 7: Support local businesses and celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Flushing

幸運 7號：支持當地企業並在法拉盛 市中心慶祝農曆新年（線上抽獎活動）

*於2月7日晚上11點59分之前提交線上表格參與抽獎

https://www.flushingbid.com/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★