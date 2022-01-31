近期活動
●QUICK BOOKS LEVEL 1 - PART 1
Quickbooks基礎教學：第一部分（線上）
2月1日（周二）下午2點到下午5點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quick-books-level-1-part-1-48141/
●SBS- M/WBE Certification Webinar
少數族裔與婦女擁有企業的認證（線上）
2月2日（周三）上午10點到中午12點
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-m-wbe-certification-webinar-2515
●QUICK BOOKS LEVEL 1 - PART 2
Quickbooks基礎教學：第二部分（線上）
2月2日（周三）下午2點到下午5點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quick-books-level-1-part-2-48143/
●Launching a New Business: How to Start Your Business
教您如何開展新業務（線上）
2月3日（周四）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30307&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●GET BEST PRACTICES FOR CREATING A YOUTUBE CHANNEL
獲取創建YouTube頻道的最佳實踐體驗（線上）
2月3日（周四）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/get-best-practices-for-creating-a-youtube-channel-48303/
●Responding to Anti-Asian Bullying in Schools
應對學校中的反亞裔欺凌行為（線上）
2月3日（周四）下午3點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1604206
●Lucky 7: Support local businesses and celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Flushing
幸運 7號：支持當地企業並在法拉盛市中心慶祝農曆新年（線上抽獎活動）
*於2月7日晚上11點59分之前提交線上表格參與抽獎
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
