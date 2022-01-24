我的頻道

●Creating a Business Idea That Works

創造一個有效的商業理念（線上）

1月25日（周二）上午11點到下午1點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NYCSmall%20Business%20Services%20Creating%20a%20Business%20Idea%20That%20Works%20Staten%20Island-609/details

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program

新冠疫情小企業恢復補助計劃（線上）

1月25日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30199&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Building your Business Operations

建立您的業務運營（線上）

1月25日（周二）下午5點30分到晚上7點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-building-your-business-operations-2512

●Business Recovery in the Wake of COVID

新冠疫情之後的業務復甦（線上）

1月26日（周三）中午12點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-recovery-in-the-wake-of-covid/

●Basics of QuickBooks Online for Small Businesses

面向小型企業的QuickBooks基礎知識（線上）

1月27日（周四）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FreeSCORE%20Webinar%20%20Basics%20of%20QuickBooks%20Online%20for%20Small%20Businesses-616/details

●State of the Market: Queens Real Estate 2022

市場狀況：2022 年皇后區房地產（線上）

1月27日（周四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/state-of-the-market-47445/

●Small Business Financing: How & Where to Get It

小企業融資：如何以及在哪裡獲得（線上）

1月27日（周四）下午2點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NYCSmall%20Business%20Services%20Small%20Business%20Financing%20How%20%20Where%20to%20Get%20It%20Staten%20Island-610/details

●Business Finance 1: Getting Started

商業金融 1：入門（線上）

1月27日（周四）下午5點30分到晚上7點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-business-finance-1-getting-started-2514

●Lucky 7: Support local businesses and celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Flushing

幸運 7號：支持當地企業並在法拉盛市中心慶祝農曆新年（線上抽獎活動）

*於2月7日晚上11點59分之前提交線上表格參與抽獎

https://www.flushingbid.com/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

