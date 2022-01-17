●SELL ONLINE WITH E-COMMERCE TOOLS

使用電子商務工具進行在線銷售（線上）

1月18日（周二）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/sell-online-with-e-commerce-tools-48307/

●First Step to Starting a Business

創業的第一步（線上）

1月18日（周二）下午3點到下午5點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-first-step-to-starting-a-business-webinar-bronx-2507

●Building Your Own Business

建立自己的事業（線上）

1月19日（周三）中午12點到下午2點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-webinar-building-your-own-business-website-washington-heights-2509

●COVID-19 Community Conversations

新冠疫情 心理健康网络培训课程（線上）

1月19日（周三）下午1點30分到下午4點30分

*課程以廣東話進行，完成3小時培訓可獲得紐約市 衛生局頒發的培訓證書。

https://chinatown.nyc/event/covid-19-%e7%a4%be%e5%8c%ba%e5%af%b9%e8%af%9d-%e5%9c%a8%e7%ba%bf%e7%9a%84-community-conversations/

●Vaccine Mandates

概述與疫苗接種任務相關的規則（線上）

1月19日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/vaccine-mandates-36561/

●Free Virtual Legal Consultation for Your Business

為您的企業提供免費的虛擬法律諮詢（線上）

1月19日（周三）下午4點到下午6點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-free-virtual-legal-consultation-for-your-business-2510

●How to Start a Business

教您如何創業（線上）

1月20日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-start-a-business-2/

●Creating a Business Idea that Works

創造一個有效的商業理念（線上）

1月20日（周四）下午3點到下午5點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-webinar-creating-a-business-idea-that-works-2511

●Tax Strategies to Boost Your Bottom Line

提高利潤的稅收策略（線上）

1月20日（周四）下午3點到下午5點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NYCSmall%20Business%20Services%20Tax%20Strategies%20to%20Boost%20Your%20Bottom%20Line%20Staten%20Island-607/details

●Addressing Social Determinants of Health and Choosing Health Insurance Coverage

根據您的需求選擇合適的健康保險 （線上）

1月20日（周四）下午5點到下午6點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/addressing-social-determinants-of-health-and-choosing-health-insurance-coverage-2502

●Selling to the Government and Global Market

向政府和全球市場銷售（線上）

1月21日（周五）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-government-and-global-market/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★