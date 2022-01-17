我的頻道

中國民航局：舊金山飛上海2航班 延續「熔斷」措施

二戰首批非裔飛行員麥吉逝世 享嵩壽102歲

近期活動

●SELL ONLINE WITH E-COMMERCE TOOLS

使用電子商務工具進行在線銷售（線上）

1月18日（周二）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/sell-online-with-e-commerce-tools-48307/

●First Step to Starting a Business

創業的第一步（線上）

1月18日（周二）下午3點到下午5點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-first-step-to-starting-a-business-webinar-bronx-2507

●Building Your Own Business

建立自己的事業（線上）

1月19日（周三）中午12點到下午2點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-webinar-building-your-own-business-website-washington-heights-2509

●COVID-19 Community Conversations

新冠疫情心理健康网络培训课程（線上）

1月19日（周三）下午1點30分到下午4點30分

*課程以廣東話進行，完成3小時培訓可獲得紐約市衛生局頒發的培訓證書。

https://chinatown.nyc/event/covid-19-%e7%a4%be%e5%8c%ba%e5%af%b9%e8%af%9d-%e5%9c%a8%e7%ba%bf%e7%9a%84-community-conversations/

●Vaccine Mandates

概述與疫苗接種任務相關的規則（線上）

1月19日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/vaccine-mandates-36561/

●Free Virtual Legal Consultation for Your Business

為您的企業提供免費的虛擬法律諮詢（線上）

1月19日（周三）下午4點到下午6點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-free-virtual-legal-consultation-for-your-business-2510

●How to Start a Business

教您如何創業（線上）

1月20日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-start-a-business-2/

●Creating a Business Idea that Works

創造一個有效的商業理念（線上）

1月20日（周四）下午3點到下午5點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/sbs-webinar-creating-a-business-idea-that-works-2511

●Tax Strategies to Boost Your Bottom Line

提高利潤的稅收策略（線上）

1月20日（周四）下午3點到下午5點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NYCSmall%20Business%20Services%20Tax%20Strategies%20to%20Boost%20Your%20Bottom%20Line%20Staten%20Island-607/details

●Addressing Social Determinants of Health and Choosing Health Insurance Coverage

根據您的需求選擇合適的健康保險（線上）

1月20日（周四）下午5點到下午6點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/addressing-social-determinants-of-health-and-choosing-health-insurance-coverage-2502

●Selling to the Government and Global Market

向政府和全球市場銷售（線上）

1月21日（周五）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-government-and-global-market/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

疫情 紐約市 保險

落軌死亡華女 德勤資深經理 為遊民發聲卻死於遊民之手

社區周四示威 反對建遊民所、悼馬耀泮和吳米雪兒

家用新冠病毒檢測 1/15將由保險公司買單

N95口罩能重複用幾次？專家：視情況而定

專家：英多數人對Omicron有抵抗力 免疫力全球最強

受夠了封閉 南加民眾準備好「與病毒共存」

赫世達公司獲美國証管會批准 公開發行五百萬股股票

涉嫌將吳姓華裔女子推入鐵軌致死的賽門·馬秀。（紐約市警提供）

獨家／華女遭推落鐵軌身亡 嫌犯家屬稱他有精神病史

2022-01-15 22:45
圖為案發時的視頻截圖，嫌犯開槍後，受害人倒地。(讀者提供)

法拉盛槍響 華裔男遭當街射殺 嫌犯在逃

2022-01-10 22:18
宋迪豪(右)和妻子、兒子，是個幸福的三口之家。(友人提供)

法拉盛槍案死者與兇嫌曾共事 正為妻子辦綠卡

2022-01-13 12:32
紐約14日至17日將再次迎來超強的冬季風暴。（市長辦公室提供）

超強冬季風暴周末襲紐約 提防大斷電 樹木倒塌 沿海洪水

2022-01-14 13:44
朴尚(左)脫下自己的外套想蓋在伊斯雷爾身上。(市警提供)

影／好心亞裔送外套給街邊非裔 反遭搶劫毆打 路過華裔搭救

2022-01-13 16:00
布朗士公寓五級大火。(取自Citizen軟件)

至少19死63傷 紐約布朗士公寓5級大火

2022-01-09 14:43

搶救48小時…李嘉欣4器官重創 差點沒命

冰風暴來襲 至少2000航班取消 超市大缺貨

前男友哭趴腿上新娘還輕撫 新郎怒了一腳踹翻前情敵

落軌死亡華女 德勤資深經理 為遊民發聲卻死於遊民之手

不用再擔心何時被傳染 部分確診者反而鬆口氣

