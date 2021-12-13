我的頻道

文在寅：美、中、北韓原則同意宣布韓戰正式結束

一年的告白 罹癌媽媽+播客女兒 對話解心結

●GODigital, BROOKLYN

幫助企業主在Google地圖和搜索上列出企業（線上）

12月13日（周一）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/godigital-brooklyn-2/

●Learn How To Build Your Business Website

瞭解如何建立您的商業網站（線上）

12月14日（周二）中午12點到下午2點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/learn-how-to-build-your-business-website-queens/

●SMALL BUSINESS TAXES

小企業稅務相關問題（線上）

12月14日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-taxes-46504/

●Financial Literacy Workshop

討論不同的預算方法、儲蓄賬戶等金融知識（線上）

12月14日（周二）下午4點到下午5點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FinancialLiteracy%20Workshop-584/details

●Virtual Hiring Fair with BioReference Laboratories

中英雙語抽血醫生虛擬招聘會（線上）

12月15日（周三）上午10點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/virtual-hiring-fair-bioreference-laboratories

●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州COVID-19疫情期間小型企業振興補助計劃（線上）

12月16日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-47421/

●Email Marketing, Webinar

使用電子郵件來進行有效的市場營銷（線上）

12月16日（周四）中午12點到下午2點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/email-marketing-webinar-bronx/

●Small Business Financing

小企業融資（線上）

12月16日（周四）下午5點30分到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/small-business-financing-queens/

●Building an Operation Plan

制定運營計劃（線上）

12月17日（周五）中午12點到下午2點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/building-an-operation-plan-queens-2/

●Bronx Chamber x BOEDC Financial Webinars

12/14：瞭解您的現金流（線上）

12/16：瞭解適當的抵免額、扣除額及聯邦/州/地方稅收要求（線上）

12月14日或12月16日下午5點開始

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PLKm427UTtSh2ukZa6CnYg

如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們:[email protected]。

晶片交付時間拉長4天 缺貨未改善

近期活動

聖誕行情難現 宜覓防禦類股

疫情衝擊 美國人過去2年「超額儲蓄」存下1.6兆元

拜登說不封鎖 股指跌後反彈

莫虎(右)因周立波(左)涉名譽誹謗提告，法官駁回周立波方要求撤案的動議。(本報檔案照)

莫虎告誹謗 周立波撤案動議被駁回

2021-12-10 15:53
萬秋明被大陪審團以二級謀殺與仇恨犯罪類別的一級嚴重性虐與竄改證據等六罪起訴。(本報檔案照)

涉性虐致死女友 華男被訴二級謀殺等罪 最高恐囚25年至終身

2021-12-10 16:56
亞當斯強硬警告「黑人的命也是命」領袖，不能在紐約製造混亂。（美聯社）

亞當斯強硬警告「黑人的命也是命」領袖 不能在紐約製造混亂

2021-12-12 10:10
霍楚再頒口罩強制令，室內公共場所全員須配戴，違者罰款遭起訴。(取自州長辦公室)

紐約重啟口罩令 不查疫苗場所施行 下周一生效

2021-12-10 14:03
州府奧伯尼的多家電視台，日前收到名為「中國黃道十二宮殺手」的信函；圖為加州警方公告有關「黃道十二宮殺手」的訊息。美聯社

紐約州府多家電視台 連收「中國黃道十二宮殺手」信函

2021-12-10 16:32
僑領舉手反對於華人社區建造遊民所。（記者張心／攝影）

法拉盛反建遊民所 質詢顧雅明：無論叫什麼 都是遊民所

2021-12-08 11:27

醫藥／高膽固醇血症 6大高危族群慎防

降低壞膽固醇 從三餐開始

封面故事／移民下一代 與父母漸行漸遠？

亞當斯強硬警告「黑人的命也是命」領袖 不能在紐約製造混亂

媒體界震撼彈 福斯資深記者華勒斯 跳槽CNN當主播

