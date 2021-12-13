●GODigital, BROOKLYN

幫助企業主在Google地圖和搜索上列出企業（線上）

12月13日（周一）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/godigital-brooklyn-2/

●Learn How To Build Your Business Website

瞭解如何建立您的商業網站（線上）

12月14日（周二）中午12點到下午2點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/learn-how-to-build-your-business-website-queens/

●SMALL BUSINESS TAXES

小企業稅務相關問題（線上）

12月14日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-taxes-46504/

●Financial Literacy Workshop

討論不同的預算 方法、儲蓄賬戶等金融知識（線上）

12月14日（周二）下午4點到下午5點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FinancialLiteracy%20Workshop-584/details

●Virtual Hiring Fair with BioReference Laboratories

中英雙語抽血醫生虛擬招聘會（線上）

12月15日（周三）上午10點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/virtual-hiring-fair-bioreference-laboratories

●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州 COVID-19疫情 期間小型企業振興補助計劃（線上）

12月16日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-47421/

●Email Marketing, Webinar

使用電子郵件來進行有效的市場營銷（線上）

12月16日（周四）中午12點到下午2點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/email-marketing-webinar-bronx/

●Small Business Financing

小企業融資（線上）

12月16日（周四）下午5點30分到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/small-business-financing-queens/

●Building an Operation Plan

制定運營計劃（線上）

12月17日（周五）中午12點到下午2點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/building-an-operation-plan-queens-2/

●Bronx Chamber x BOEDC Financial Webinars

12/14：瞭解您的現金流（線上）

12/16：瞭解適當的抵免額、扣除額及聯邦/州/地方稅收要求（線上）

12月14日或12月16日下午5點開始

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PLKm427UTtSh2ukZa6CnYg

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★