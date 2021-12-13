近期活動
●GODigital, BROOKLYN
幫助企業主在Google地圖和搜索上列出企業（線上）
12月13日（周一）上午11點到中午12點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/godigital-brooklyn-2/
●Learn How To Build Your Business Website
瞭解如何建立您的商業網站（線上）
12月14日（周二）中午12點到下午2點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/learn-how-to-build-your-business-website-queens/
●SMALL BUSINESS TAXES
小企業稅務相關問題（線上）
12月14日（周二）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-taxes-46504/
●Financial Literacy Workshop
討論不同的預算方法、儲蓄賬戶等金融知識（線上）
12月14日（周二）下午4點到下午5點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FinancialLiteracy%20Workshop-584/details
●Virtual Hiring Fair with BioReference Laboratories
中英雙語抽血醫生虛擬招聘會（線上）
12月15日（周三）上午10點
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/virtual-hiring-fair-bioreference-laboratories
●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM
12月16日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-47421/
●Email Marketing, Webinar
使用電子郵件來進行有效的市場營銷（線上）
12月16日（周四）中午12點到下午2點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/email-marketing-webinar-bronx/
●Small Business Financing
小企業融資（線上）
12月16日（周四）下午5點30分到晚上8點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/small-business-financing-queens/
●Building an Operation Plan
制定運營計劃（線上）
12月17日（周五）中午12點到下午2點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/building-an-operation-plan-queens-2/
●Bronx Chamber x BOEDC Financial Webinars
12/14：瞭解您的現金流（線上）
12/16：瞭解適當的抵免額、扣除額及聯邦/州/地方稅收要求（線上）
12月14日或12月16日下午5點開始
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PLKm427UTtSh2ukZa6CnYg
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
