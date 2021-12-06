●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情 小型企業振興補助計劃網絡研討會（線上）

12月7日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30196&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●NYC SMALL BUSINESS COMMERCIAL LEASE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

紐約市 小企業商業租賃援助計劃（線上）

12月7日（周二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nyc-small-business-commercial-lease-assistance-program-46786/

●NYC Department of Small Business Services: Customized Training Q&A

紐約市小企業服務部：定制培訓問答（線上）

12月7日（周二）下午4點到下午5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/nyc-department-of-small-business-services-customized-training-qa-5/

●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州 COVID-19 疫情期間小型企業振興補助計劃（線上）

12月8日（周三）上午10點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/%e7%b4%90%e7%b4%84%e5%b7%9e-covid-19-%e7%96%ab%e6%83%85%e6%9c%9f%e9%96%93%e5%b0%8f%e5%9e%8b%e4%bc%81%e6%a5%ad-%e6%8c%af%e8%88%88%e8%a3%9c%e5%8a%a9%e8%a8%88%e7%95%ab-qcc-december-8th-46890/

●Pizza Making Party in support of Pediatric Cancer Research Funding

披薩製作活動 - 籌集的所有資金將用於支持兒科癌症 研究（線下）

12月8日（周三）晚上7點到晚上10點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/PizzaMaking%20Party%20in%20support%20of%20Pediatric%20Cancer%20Research%20Funding-573/details

●Expectations for the New Administration from Local Nonprofits

地方非營利組織對新政府的期望（線上）

12月9日（周四）中午12點到下午1點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/expectations-for-the-new-administration-from-local-nonprofits-41620/

●A Panel by CPC: Resiliency and Community Building in Times of Crisis

危機時期的韌性和社區建設（線上）

12月9日（周四）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/panel-cpc-resiliency-and-community-building-times-crisis

●Managing Difficult People In the Workplace

在工作場所管理難相處的人（線上）

12月10日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/managing-difficult-people-38486/

●2021 Tax Highlights

2021年稅務亮點（線上）

12月11日（周六）上午9點到中午12點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/SCOREWEBINAR%20Which%20Tax%20Act%20Is%20IT%202021%20Tax%20Highlights-583/details

●Queens Pro Bono Legal Clinic

免費法律診所及填表申請（線上&線下）

12月11日（周六）上午11點到下午3點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1575071

●Free (Pro Bono) Legal & Application Clinics

周六免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）

12月11日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1564341

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★