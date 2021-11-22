近期活動
●Applying for Loans & Grants for NYC Small Businesses
11月23日（周二）上午10點到上午11點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/applying-for-loans-grants-for-nyc-small-businesses-queens-2/
●Estate Planning for Individuals and Small Business Owners
個人和小企業主的遺產規劃（線上）
11月23日（周二）上午10點到上午11點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/EstatePlanning%20for%20Individuals%20and%20Small%20Business%20Owners-578/details
●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar
新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）
11月23日（周二）下午2點到下午3點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30195&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Tzu Chi Introduction to Spiritual Care Workshops
慈濟心靈關懷工作坊（線上）
11月28日（周日）下午4點到下午6點
https://tzuchi.us/events/introduction-to-spiritual-care-workshops?i=97fbac1
●China Inspirations Concert
「遠近之間」中國風音樂會（線下）
11月28日（周日）下午5點
*地點：林肯中心，需提前購票
●培養卓越的下一代（線上）
11月28日 - 12月21日
晚上7點30分到晚上9點30分
*線上課程，為期13週，每週一次
課程詳情：https://ny.cchc.org/events/%e5%9f%b9%e9%a4%8a%e5%8d%93%e8%b6%8a%e7%9a%84%e4%b8%8b%e4%b8%80%e4%bb%a3/
報名表格：https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSerKq3rTtuvSQige0pyBEmjwyzOAWtofarl5qBdjB8gzg2fzg/viewform
