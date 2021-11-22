我的頻道

國際奧會護航中國官媒？「#彭帥在哪裡」掀冬奧輿論戰

大S離婚汪小菲 婆婆張蘭開直播：可憐我兒子

近期活動

●Applying for Loans & Grants for NYC Small Businesses

紐約市小企業申請貸款和贈款（線上）

11月23日（周二）上午10點到上午11點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/applying-for-loans-grants-for-nyc-small-businesses-queens-2/

●Estate Planning for Individuals and Small Business Owners

個人和小企業主的遺產規劃（線上）

11月23日（周二）上午10點到上午11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/EstatePlanning%20for%20Individuals%20and%20Small%20Business%20Owners-578/details

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

11月23日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30195&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Tzu Chi Introduction to Spiritual Care Workshops

慈濟心靈關懷工作坊（線上）

11月28日（周日）下午4點到下午6點

https://tzuchi.us/events/introduction-to-spiritual-care-workshops?i=97fbac1

●China Inspirations Concert

「遠近之間」中國風音樂會（線下）

11月28日（周日）下午5點

*地點：林肯中心，需提前購票

https://anovemberofmusic.com/

●培養卓越的下一代（線上）

11月28日 - 12月21日

晚上7點30分到晚上9點30分

*線上課程，為期13週，每週一次

課程詳情：https://ny.cchc.org/events/%e5%9f%b9%e9%a4%8a%e5%8d%93%e8%b6%8a%e7%9a%84%e4%b8%8b%e4%b8%80%e4%bb%a3/

報名表格：https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSerKq3rTtuvSQige0pyBEmjwyzOAWtofarl5qBdjB8gzg2fzg/viewform

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

紐約市 貸款 疫情

近期活動

近期活動

熱門新聞

華男面對三名非裔歹徒拔槍自衛。（取自監控視頻）

賓州華人外賣郎遇劫 開槍自衛 持槍非裔搶嫌1死2傷

2021-11-21 11:19
一名35歲的華裔男子16日晚被他人刺傷後不治身亡。記者牟蘭/攝影

誤當成攻擊者華男深夜被刺 倒在疑似賣春場所前身亡

2021-11-19 16:50
在李桂林呼叫求助時，護理員只是走近詢問狀況，沒有採取行動叫救護車。(家屬提供)

8次讓打911看護不理 布碌崙9旬華翁離世 家屬告護理公司

2021-11-17 10:26
女學生的母親(右二)及親屬接受媒體採訪，對她的經歷感到痛心。（視頻截圖）

費城華裔女生母親：亞裔的命也重要

2021-11-20 13:18
印度裔的性格比華人等東亞裔大膽，更善於表達和攬功，因此升遷的機會更大；圖為谷歌公司的印度裔員工。(路透)

南亞人受主流青睞 華人職場升遷面臨「竹子天花板」

2021-11-15 07:31
今年的黑色星期五，各大商場有望重新迎來人潮。(路透)

黑色星期五折扣多 搶好康準備好了沒？

2021-11-19 15:17

