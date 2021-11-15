●Retirement Program for Business Owners and Employees

企業主和員工退休 計劃（線上）

11月15日（周一）下午2點到下午2點30分

11月16日（周二）上午9點30分到上午10點

➼https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30251&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

➼https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30252&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Creating A Business Idea That Works

創造一個有效的商業理念（線上）

11月16日（周二）下午1點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-creating-a-business-idea-that-works-upper-mahattan/

●HOW TO GET MORE CUSTOMERS USING "GOOGLE MY BUSINESS"

如何使用“谷歌我的商家”吸引更多客戶（線上）

11月17日（周三）下午1點30分到下午2點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-get-more-customers-using-google-my-business-44225/

●Bookkeeping with QuickBooks Online

使用QuickBooks Online來記賬（線上）

11月17日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/bookkeeping-with-quickbooks-online-45489/

●Financial Wellness for Small Business Owners

小企業主的財務健康（線上）

11月17日（周三）下午6點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/financial-wellness-for-small-business-owners-queens/

●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州 新冠疫情 小企業恢復補助計劃（線上）

11月18日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-45187/

●Save Money with Employee Retention Tax Credit

通過員工保留稅收抵免來節省資金（線上）

11月18日（周四）中午12點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/save-money-with-employee-retention-tax-credit-queens/

●Small Business Financing

小企業融資（線上）

11月18日（周四）下午1點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/small-business-financing-upper-manhattan/

●EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS

有效的溝通技巧（線上）

11月19日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/effective-communication-skills-38485/

●E-Waste Collection at Chatham Square

查塔姆廣場電子垃圾收集（線下）

11月20日（周六）上午10點到下午2點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/e-waste-collection-at-chatham-square/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★