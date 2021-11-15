我的頻道

「覺得美不會抓我」中巨貪行長逃美20年 隱身中餐館

CNN：賀錦麗不滿被邊緣化 傳與拜登「嚴重失和」

●Retirement Program for Business Owners and Employees

企業主和員工退休計劃（線上）

11月15日（周一）下午2點到下午2點30分

11月16日（周二）上午9點30分到上午10點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30251&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30252&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Creating A Business Idea That Works

創造一個有效的商業理念（線上）

11月16日（周二）下午1點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-creating-a-business-idea-that-works-upper-mahattan/

●HOW TO GET MORE CUSTOMERS USING "GOOGLE MY BUSINESS"

如何使用“谷歌我的商家”吸引更多客戶（線上）

11月17日（周三）下午1點30分到下午2點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-get-more-customers-using-google-my-business-44225/

●Bookkeeping with QuickBooks Online

使用QuickBooks Online來記賬（線上）

11月17日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/bookkeeping-with-quickbooks-online-45489/

●Financial Wellness for Small Business Owners

小企業主的財務健康（線上）

11月17日（周三）下午6點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/financial-wellness-for-small-business-owners-queens/

●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州新冠疫情小企業恢復補助計劃（線上）

11月18日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-45187/

●Save Money with Employee Retention Tax Credit

通過員工保留稅收抵免來節省資金（線上）

11月18日（周四）中午12點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/save-money-with-employee-retention-tax-credit-queens/

●Small Business Financing

小企業融資（線上）

11月18日（周四）下午1點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/small-business-financing-upper-manhattan/

●EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS

有效的溝通技巧（線上）

11月19日（周五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/effective-communication-skills-38485/

●E-Waste Collection at Chatham Square

查塔姆廣場電子垃圾收集（線下）

11月20日（周六）上午10點到下午2點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/e-waste-collection-at-chatham-square/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

曼哈頓中央公園11日一個小時內就發生兩起性侵案。(記者顏嘉瑩/攝影)

紐約中央公園清晨運動 女子遭鎖喉後性侵

2021-11-11 16:06
人口販賣、強迫勞工罪名成立而被判入獄的前中國外交官鍾丹。(本報檔案照)

前中國外交官因強迫勞工被判入獄 檢方要求沒收房產

2021-11-13 15:09
涉嫌將女友性虐致死的華裔男子萬秋明，被押出市警109分局。(本報檔案照)

涉性虐女友致死 華男出庭再延 死者曾患心理疾病

2021-11-11 02:30
大火過後該棟建築物已完全被毀，鏟車一推便夷為平地。(CBS電視台視頻截圖)

紐約上州華人家庭失火2死 單親媽痛失女兒

2021-11-09 10:31
布碌崙休班華警法拉盛KTV連開槍，因女服務員抱怨未得小費，案件或涉性交易。(取自谷歌地圖)

休班華警法拉盛KTV連開3槍 疑涉性交易

2021-11-09 02:30
紐約州達切斯郡七住戶華人家庭失火，兩人喪命火海。(取自谷歌地圖)

紐約州達切斯郡7名住戶華人家庭失火 2人喪命火海

2021-11-08 16:10

中國最大銀行貪汙案 嫌犯許國俊潛逃美20年遭強制遣返

中國最大銀行貪汙案 嫌犯許國俊潛逃美20年遭強制遣返
史上最扯...女歌手當眾脫褲灑尿 對準男歌迷「洗臉」

史上最扯...女歌手當眾脫褲灑尿 對準男歌迷「洗臉」
封面故事／Medicare如何選？專家讓你一次搞懂

封面故事／Medicare如何選？專家讓你一次搞懂
封面故事／紅藍卡答問 9個QA不踩坑

封面故事／紅藍卡答問 9個QA不踩坑

CNN：賀錦麗不滿被邊緣化 傳與拜登嚴重失和、彼此怨懟

CNN：賀錦麗不滿被邊緣化 傳與拜登嚴重失和、彼此怨懟