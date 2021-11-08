近期活動
●Free Face Masks
向小企業主提供免費的口罩和消毒濕巾（需要預約後線下自取）
11月8日（周一）上午9點到下午4點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30243&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar
新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）
11月9日（周二）下午2點到下午3點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30194&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●FINANCING YOUR BUSINESS
為您的企業融資（線上）
11月9日（周二）下午2點到下午3點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/financing-your-business-45485/
●Diversity Awards Night
表彰在法庭、社區和法律界為實現種族和民族公平做出重大貢獻的個人和組織的傑出成就、承諾和領導力（線上）
11月9日（周二）下午6點到晚上8點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1571804
●OneBlood Big Red Bus at Rayonier, Inc.
捐血巴士：捐血者獎勵毛毯和10 美元電子禮卡（線下）
11月10日（周三）上午8點30分到下午2點
https://web.islandchamber.com/events/OneBloodBig%20Red%20Bus%20at%20Rayonier%20Inc-8306/details
●Wellness Wednesday at Heal & Prosper Holistic Wellness NYC Center
結識他人並進行集體療癒練習（線下）
11月10日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/WellnessWednesday%20at%20Heal%20%20Prosper%20Holistic%20Wellness%20NYC%20Center-564/details
●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM
紐約州新冠疫情小企業恢復補助計劃（線上）
11月11日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-45186/
●Pro Bono & Community Service Committee Walk-In Legal Clinic
周六免費法律諮詢（線上及線下）
11月13日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1564337
