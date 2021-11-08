我的頻道

●Free Face Masks

向小企業主提供免費的口罩和消毒濕巾（需要預約後線下自取）

11月8日（周一）上午9點到下午4點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30243&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

11月9日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30194&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●FINANCING YOUR BUSINESS

為您的企業融資（線上）

11月9日（周二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/financing-your-business-45485/

●Diversity Awards Night

表彰在法庭、社區和法律界為實現種族和民族公平做出重大貢獻的個人和組織的傑出成就、承諾和領導力（線上）

11月9日（周二）下午6點到晚上8點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1571804

●OneBlood Big Red Bus at Rayonier, Inc.

捐血巴士：捐血者獎勵毛毯和10 美元電子禮卡（線下）

11月10日（周三）上午8點30分到下午2點

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/OneBloodBig%20Red%20Bus%20at%20Rayonier%20Inc-8306/details

●Wellness Wednesday at Heal & Prosper Holistic Wellness NYC Center

結識他人並進行集體療癒練習（線下）

11月10日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/WellnessWednesday%20at%20Heal%20%20Prosper%20Holistic%20Wellness%20NYC%20Center-564/details

●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州新冠疫情小企業恢復補助計劃（線上）

11月11日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-45186/

●Pro Bono & Community Service Committee Walk-In Legal Clinic

周六免費法律諮詢（線上及線下）

11月13日（周六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1564337

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

疫情 紐約州 口罩

紐約馬拉松 疫情下回歸 3萬跑者奔馳 不少華人面孔

美再贈台150萬劑疫苗 蕭美琴貼文為何吃甜甜圈？

美再贈台150萬劑疫苗 蕭美琴貼文為何吃甜甜圈？

影／拜登又惹議？被抓到「摀嘴咳嗽」後 同隻手與人握手

影／拜登又惹議？被抓到「摀嘴咳嗽」後 同隻手與人握手
移民信箱／H-1B申請正常審理時間是2至6個月

移民信箱／H-1B申請正常審理時間是2至6個月

將29歲已婚華女性虐致死的52歲華裔男友嫌犯萬秋明(Qiuming Wan，姓名皆音譯)。(記者張心／攝影)

29歲華女遭52歲男友性虐 陳屍法拉盛公寓

2021-11-03 13:48
警方正在現場偵辦法拉盛華女命案。（記者張心/攝影）

29歲華女慘死法拉盛公寓 屍體陰部有血跡

2021-11-02 12:21
涉嫌將女友性虐致死的華裔男子萬秋明，被押出市警109分局。(記者張心／攝影)

「我睡著了」 涉性虐女友致死 華男加控仇恨犯罪

2021-11-05 15:04
涉嫌將29歲華女性虐致死的52歲華裔男子萬秋明，3日被押出市警109分局，移送法辦。(記者張心／攝影)

29歲華女慘死 52歲男友涉謀殺、性虐…曾因公公家暴報警

2021-11-04 02:30
與熟食店員工起爭執，布碌崙非洲裔男子投燃燒瓶瞬引烈火。(市消防局提供)

影／與熟食店員工起爭執 紐約布碌崙非裔男投燃燒瓶瞬引烈火

2021-11-01 16:05
民主黨候選人亞當斯2日當選紐約市長，當晚在慶功會上發表勝選演說。(記者顏潔恩╱攝影)

亞當斯當選第2位非裔紐約市長 雙手合十下跪

2021-11-03 07:18

「新冠就像一把火」美20州確診上升 醫療再度吃緊

「新冠就像一把火」美20州確診上升 醫療再度吃緊
北加880公路發生槍戰 華裔童遭流彈波及亡

北加880公路發生槍戰 華裔童遭流彈波及亡
蔣經國4子女 在台都有義父

蔣經國4子女 在台都有義父
習近平六中全會為連任鋪路 3個「歷史決議」一次看

習近平六中全會為連任鋪路 3個「歷史決議」一次看
誰囤晶片？美徵求半導體供應鏈意見 台廠交卷 韓未回

誰囤晶片？美徵求半導體供應鏈意見 台廠交卷 韓未回